Headline News

Ontario Moving to Step Two of Roadmap to Reopen on June 30

June 24, 2021   ·   0 Comments

With key public health and health care indicators continuing to improve, the province-wide vaccination rate now surpassing the targets outlined in the province’s Roadmap to Reopen, and on the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the Ontario government is moving the province into Step Two of its Roadmap to Reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30.
This includes, but is not limited to:
• Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 25 people.
• Indoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 5 people.
• Essential and other select retail permitted at 50% capacity.
• Non-essential retail permitted at 25% capacity.
• Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times, and at 25% capacity and other restrictions.
• Outdoor dining with up to 6 people per table, with exceptions for larger households and other restrictions.
• Indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services permitted at up to 25% cent capacity of the particular room.
• Outdoor fitness classes limited to the number of people who can maintain 3 metres of physical distance.
• Outdoor sports without contact or modified to avoid contact, with no specified limit on number of people or teams participating, with restrictions.
• Overnight camps for children operating in a manner consistent with the safety guidelines produced by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
• Outdoor sport facilities with spectators permitted at 25% capacity.
• Outdoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas, with spectators permitted at 25% capacity.
• Outdoor horse racing and motor speedways, with spectators permitted at 25% capacity.
• Outdoor fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals, permitted at 25 per cent capacity and with other restrictions.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

‘Living Lab’ blossoming at Kingbridge

The Kingbridge Innovation Hub and Living Lab is bring a fresh approach that will be meaningful for King Township. Kingbridge executive director Karen Dubeau told King councillors about their initiatives during the recent virtual council meeting.

King City SS receives $5,000 grant from Flato Developments

The Head of the Visual Arts Department at King City Secondary School, Tiffany Folmeg, is all about experiential learning. “My structure of teaching is all about getting kids to experience things to see what they like to do as they grow through their high school tenure,” Folmeg said.

Espresso done right in your own kitchen

Turning your kitchen into an espresso bar is now a reality. You can make a cafe-quality espresso right in your own home. Renowned company illy has proven it with its lineup of coffee-makers, including the innovative X7.1 iperEspresso Machine. The company’s entire selection of marvellous machines combine an understated elegance with retro excitement. It’s eye-catching to say the least. The X7.1 looks like something you’d find in a 1960s malt shop. The iconic Italian design is married to a modern, almost space-age face.

Mesay brings the world closer together

The past year has taught all of humankind an important lesson – we are all in this together. Connecting people and helping to eliminate communication barriers is the idea behind Mesay 3 Technology’s AI Translator.

Petition presented to review victims’ rights

Led by Jennifer Neville-Lake, a petition containing thousands of signatures has been submitted to the federal government to review victims’ rights. MP for Humber River-Black Creek Judy Sgro presented the petition virtually last week. The petition (e-3319) began in April, and contained more than 4,000 signatures.

Kingbridge Innovation Hub Welcomes 80,000 honey bees

The newly announced Kingbridge Innovation Hub is losing no time in getting demonstration projects up and running, sparking interesting discussions and discovery about the natural environment along the way. Several weeks ago, 1,500 white cedar trees, were planted on the property, as part of a tree nursery for native trees and species at risk. Another 9,000 trees of different varieties have been planted in a holding area and will be moved later this year. Now, the trees have been joined by bees.

Canada joins forces to issue notice of claim to Iran

Iran will be formally served with a notice of claim for the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752. Foreign ministers from Canada, Ukraine, the UK and Sweden met last week and issued a joint statement. The International Coordination and Response Group noted the “Republic’s actions and omissions amount to breaches of international law. Our claim states that our respective countries, nationals and residents on board flight PS752 were seriously and irreversibly harmed by the tragedy and Iran must fulfill its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states.

King announces 2021 summer camp season

The Provincial Government recently announced that Summer Camps can open for the 2021 season. With this recent news, the Community Services Department is excited to ...

Ontario court rules shooting down of Flight 752 was an intentional terrorist act

Families of victims of Ukrainian Flight 752, shot down by Iranian forces in January 2020, received some justice last week. Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba ruled the missile attack was deliberate, and further, it constituted an act of terrorism that would invalidate Iran’s immunity against civil litigation.

King well served by York Regional Police

Increasing York Regional Police staff in King Township is helping to keep the community one of the safest in the country. The fifth largest municipal force in the country, YRP is on the streets. And King residents are reaping the benefits. Number 1 District handles King, along with Aurora, Newmarket and East Gwillimbury, serving a population of some 225,000.

Commentary

Dental health gets a technological boost

There’s no better reason to leverage technology than for our own health. Dental hygiene is much more important than most people think. Improving our oral health comes in a new, space-age form – ToothWave. ToothWave is gentle, nonabrasive and comes equipped with four vibration modes, so users can select whichever sensation is most preferred from three different levels of bristle vibration to no vibration at all.

Today is our new starting point in life

Emerging from our caves should be a bit of a reawakening for all of us. We’re seeing the bright light of day for the first time in months. Soaking up the sunshine is amazing, and you can see the joy on the faces of those enjoying outdoor patios. Humans are social creatures. Sure, we come complete with a plethora of shortcomings, but we also have some rather nifty qualities, too.

Searching for what’s right in front of us

I’ve become a bit more pensive in recent weeks. On a drive to work, I stopped at a light and just starred into the distance. The wind blew gently, the trees swayed and grass danced. It’s a common thing, a little thing. But a miracle of sorts. I soaked up all I could in the minute or so I had available.

Drastic changes in our vehicles

Innovative, luxurious, curated interiors. Automated everything, sensors that sense, well everything. There’s no precise definition of “luxury car” and it all depends on personal taste. Some say it’s an “indulgence that provides pleasure, satisfaction or ease.”

Citizens want greater digital accessibility

The pandemic has taught us many things. We’ve grown up, out of necessity, to the point where we’re now much more digital savvy. And our appetite for more seems insatiable. That’s a good thing. The more we become well versed in all things digital, the better off our society will be. At least that’s the hope.

We are more connected than you think

Are we individuals, or vital parts of the bigger picture? Humans are, right from birth, encouraged to be individuals and let our unique qualities shine. We are told to “be who we are.” And yet our society and its rules and regulations, often don’t encourage dancing to our own beat. In fact, our education system, bureaucratic system and most “workplace guidelines” all demand that we conform, follow and obey.

Will a distanced workforce be the norm?

In these times of remote living, we’ve adopted a completely new mind set. Our brains are now configured via YouTube and various virtual meeting platforms. We’re as one-dimensional as our on-screen images. We lack colour, umph and a certain je ne sais quoi. With increased vaccinations, when will remote work end?

Weighed down by chips on our shoulders

Most of us struggle day in and day out, with challenges presented to us. For parents, it’s like constantly putting out fires that start simultaneously. Hot heads are common in households with teen and adult siblings. Last week, I received an expletive-laden text from my wife during an emotional outburst. It was as if fireworks exploded inside our livingroom.

Pinch me to prove that I’m real!

Humans have pondered their existence since our brains grew large enough to well, ponder. Why are we here? Ay, there’s the rub as Willy Shakespeare once put it. He was talking about dreams and their relationship with reality. Reality, according to Merriam-Webster, is “the quality or state of being real; a real event, entity, or state of affairs; the totality of real things and events.”

In all the universe, there is only one of us

f you think that you’re not special in some way, just pause and reflect on that quote for a minute. Our Milky Way galaxy is estimated to contain upwards of 400 billion stars and at least that number of planets. Our “home” galaxy is massive, estimated at 200,000 light years in diameter. To put it in perspective, if our solar system were the size of a quarter, the Milky Way would be equivalent to the contiguous United States.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open