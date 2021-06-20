Ontario Moving to Step Two of Roadmap to Reopen on June 30

June 24, 2021 · 0 Comments
With key public health and health care indicators continuing to improve, the province-wide vaccination rate now surpassing the targets outlined in the province’s Roadmap to Reopen, and on the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the Ontario government is moving the province into Step Two of its Roadmap to Reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30.
This includes, but is not limited to:
• Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 25 people.
• Indoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 5 people.
• Essential and other select retail permitted at 50% capacity.
• Non-essential retail permitted at 25% capacity.
• Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times, and at 25% capacity and other restrictions.
• Outdoor dining with up to 6 people per table, with exceptions for larger households and other restrictions.
• Indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services permitted at up to 25% cent capacity of the particular room.
• Outdoor fitness classes limited to the number of people who can maintain 3 metres of physical distance.
• Outdoor sports without contact or modified to avoid contact, with no specified limit on number of people or teams participating, with restrictions.
• Overnight camps for children operating in a manner consistent with the safety guidelines produced by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
• Outdoor sport facilities with spectators permitted at 25% capacity.
• Outdoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas, with spectators permitted at 25% capacity.
• Outdoor horse racing and motor speedways, with spectators permitted at 25% capacity.
• Outdoor fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals, permitted at 25 per cent capacity and with other restrictions.