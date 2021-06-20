Dental health gets a technological boost

June 23, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
In the fourth mode, the ToothWave operates almost exactly like a manual toothbrush only with DentalRF® technology still providing an additional level of tartar control. However, DentalRF® technology does not transmit any sensation that can be detected by any of the teeth, gums or other structures.
ToothWave reduces the most stubborn impurities even with soft or extra-soft bristles.
According to periodontist and ToothWave spokesperson Dr. Yair Lenga, ToothWave is the only device that offers more than just “mechanical” cleaning, which is what all manual and electric toothbrushes offer at the moment. ToothWave offers an additional level of cleaning using its innovative DentalRF® technology, a mild Radio Frequency wave of charged molecules that surrounds the surface of each tooth, while providing effective oral hygiene that will not damage the enamel or gums. These charged molecules loosen the bonds between the surface of the tooth and the tartar and stains, allowing for easy removal.
He noted that overall, knowledge and understanding of personal dental care has become more robust with consumers over the years. This includes better understanding of tooth anatomy, the causes of decay, gum diseases and tooth loss.
“Consumers expect more from products beyond gimmicky marketing and grandiose claims,” he said. “They want to hear the science behind the products and why they should invest in it.
“Every year I see this more and more, and I believe that this is where the entire dental market is headed. To have a product like ToothWave that uses DentalRF®, a revolutionary technology that is backed by science, is exciting. I think we are going to see more pressure in the marketplace for manufacturers to step up what they are offering to the public.”
ToothWave is so smart it has a built-in timer, notifying you when it’s time to move to the next section of your teeth. It shuts down automatically after two minutes. It’s waterproof and can last up to two weeks on a full battery charge.
This device really has no equal and rivals the good cleaning you get at the dentist’s office.
It’s available online at ToothWave.com, Amazon, TSC and Costco.ca. For more, visit toothwave.com