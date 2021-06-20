Headline News

Upgrades coming to King City trail

June 23, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

The trail in King City connecting the GO station will get some upgrades, thanks to investments by both the federal and provincial governments.
Governments are looking at active transportation methods that help Canadians get around in faster, cleaner and more affordable ways. Pathways and trails for cycling, walking, hybrid e-bikes and scooters, and wheelchairs gives everyone the opportunity to get out, get active, and access public transportation.
Deb Schulte, MP for King-Vaughan, Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan and Mayor Steve Pelligrini, announced joint funding for an active transportation infrastructure project.
The Government of Canada is investing $156,173.60 to make enhancements to Station Trail, through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing $39,043.40 to this project.
The project will improve the trail from King Road to the King City Go Transit Station by upgrading the existing limestone pathway to asphalt and adding light fixtures to a 1.3-kilometre section of the trail. The project will increase the overall safety and accessibility of the trail.
“Canadians deserve using safe paths and trails to get around. It’s a great way to stay healthy, enjoy nature, and it is good for the environment. By improving trail access to the King Go Transit Station, (this) announcement will mean improved access to transit and more people biking and walking outdoors in King,” Schulte said.
“York Region is home to some of Canada’s most incredible natural scenery, and this investment will make it more accessible to King-Vaughan families and seniors so that they can stay active and healthy.
“This investment will also connect with a key transportation hub – supporting our economy by allowing working families to get to and from work,” added Lecce.
“On behalf of council and residents, I’d like to thank the federal and provincial governments for another significant investment in improving the quality of life in King Township. The trail improvements come at an opportune time as they align with our recently passed Active Transportation Strategy which calls for the implementation of new and upgraded sidewalks, multi-use pathways, paved shoulders and off-road trails,” said Mayor Pellegrini.
Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.
Through the COVID-19 Resilience stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects. The federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.
The Government of Canada has invested over $13.9 billion in more than 3,200 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.
Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $130 million in over a hundred active transportation projects. In addition, hundreds more infrastructure projects funded by the Government of Canada have included components that promote active transportation.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

‘Living Lab’ blossoming at Kingbridge

The Kingbridge Innovation Hub and Living Lab is bring a fresh approach that will be meaningful for King Township. Kingbridge executive director Karen Dubeau told King councillors about their initiatives during the recent virtual council meeting.

King City SS receives $5,000 grant from Flato Developments

The Head of the Visual Arts Department at King City Secondary School, Tiffany Folmeg, is all about experiential learning. “My structure of teaching is all about getting kids to experience things to see what they like to do as they grow through their high school tenure,” Folmeg said.

Espresso done right in your own kitchen

Turning your kitchen into an espresso bar is now a reality. You can make a cafe-quality espresso right in your own home. Renowned company illy has proven it with its lineup of coffee-makers, including the innovative X7.1 iperEspresso Machine. The company’s entire selection of marvellous machines combine an understated elegance with retro excitement. It’s eye-catching to say the least. The X7.1 looks like something you’d find in a 1960s malt shop. The iconic Italian design is married to a modern, almost space-age face.

Mesay brings the world closer together

The past year has taught all of humankind an important lesson – we are all in this together. Connecting people and helping to eliminate communication barriers is the idea behind Mesay 3 Technology’s AI Translator.

Petition presented to review victims’ rights

Led by Jennifer Neville-Lake, a petition containing thousands of signatures has been submitted to the federal government to review victims’ rights. MP for Humber River-Black Creek Judy Sgro presented the petition virtually last week. The petition (e-3319) began in April, and contained more than 4,000 signatures.

Kingbridge Innovation Hub Welcomes 80,000 honey bees

The newly announced Kingbridge Innovation Hub is losing no time in getting demonstration projects up and running, sparking interesting discussions and discovery about the natural environment along the way. Several weeks ago, 1,500 white cedar trees, were planted on the property, as part of a tree nursery for native trees and species at risk. Another 9,000 trees of different varieties have been planted in a holding area and will be moved later this year. Now, the trees have been joined by bees.

Canada joins forces to issue notice of claim to Iran

Iran will be formally served with a notice of claim for the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752. Foreign ministers from Canada, Ukraine, the UK and Sweden met last week and issued a joint statement. The International Coordination and Response Group noted the “Republic’s actions and omissions amount to breaches of international law. Our claim states that our respective countries, nationals and residents on board flight PS752 were seriously and irreversibly harmed by the tragedy and Iran must fulfill its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states.

King announces 2021 summer camp season

The Provincial Government recently announced that Summer Camps can open for the 2021 season. With this recent news, the Community Services Department is excited to ...

Ontario court rules shooting down of Flight 752 was an intentional terrorist act

Families of victims of Ukrainian Flight 752, shot down by Iranian forces in January 2020, received some justice last week. Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba ruled the missile attack was deliberate, and further, it constituted an act of terrorism that would invalidate Iran’s immunity against civil litigation.

King well served by York Regional Police

Increasing York Regional Police staff in King Township is helping to keep the community one of the safest in the country. The fifth largest municipal force in the country, YRP is on the streets. And King residents are reaping the benefits. Number 1 District handles King, along with Aurora, Newmarket and East Gwillimbury, serving a population of some 225,000.

Commentary

Dental health gets a technological boost

There’s no better reason to leverage technology than for our own health. Dental hygiene is much more important than most people think. Improving our oral health comes in a new, space-age form – ToothWave. ToothWave is gentle, nonabrasive and comes equipped with four vibration modes, so users can select whichever sensation is most preferred from three different levels of bristle vibration to no vibration at all.

Today is our new starting point in life

Emerging from our caves should be a bit of a reawakening for all of us. We’re seeing the bright light of day for the first time in months. Soaking up the sunshine is amazing, and you can see the joy on the faces of those enjoying outdoor patios. Humans are social creatures. Sure, we come complete with a plethora of shortcomings, but we also have some rather nifty qualities, too.

Searching for what’s right in front of us

I’ve become a bit more pensive in recent weeks. On a drive to work, I stopped at a light and just starred into the distance. The wind blew gently, the trees swayed and grass danced. It’s a common thing, a little thing. But a miracle of sorts. I soaked up all I could in the minute or so I had available.

Drastic changes in our vehicles

Innovative, luxurious, curated interiors. Automated everything, sensors that sense, well everything. There’s no precise definition of “luxury car” and it all depends on personal taste. Some say it’s an “indulgence that provides pleasure, satisfaction or ease.”

Citizens want greater digital accessibility

The pandemic has taught us many things. We’ve grown up, out of necessity, to the point where we’re now much more digital savvy. And our appetite for more seems insatiable. That’s a good thing. The more we become well versed in all things digital, the better off our society will be. At least that’s the hope.

We are more connected than you think

Are we individuals, or vital parts of the bigger picture? Humans are, right from birth, encouraged to be individuals and let our unique qualities shine. We are told to “be who we are.” And yet our society and its rules and regulations, often don’t encourage dancing to our own beat. In fact, our education system, bureaucratic system and most “workplace guidelines” all demand that we conform, follow and obey.

Will a distanced workforce be the norm?

In these times of remote living, we’ve adopted a completely new mind set. Our brains are now configured via YouTube and various virtual meeting platforms. We’re as one-dimensional as our on-screen images. We lack colour, umph and a certain je ne sais quoi. With increased vaccinations, when will remote work end?

Weighed down by chips on our shoulders

Most of us struggle day in and day out, with challenges presented to us. For parents, it’s like constantly putting out fires that start simultaneously. Hot heads are common in households with teen and adult siblings. Last week, I received an expletive-laden text from my wife during an emotional outburst. It was as if fireworks exploded inside our livingroom.

Pinch me to prove that I’m real!

Humans have pondered their existence since our brains grew large enough to well, ponder. Why are we here? Ay, there’s the rub as Willy Shakespeare once put it. He was talking about dreams and their relationship with reality. Reality, according to Merriam-Webster, is “the quality or state of being real; a real event, entity, or state of affairs; the totality of real things and events.”

In all the universe, there is only one of us

f you think that you’re not special in some way, just pause and reflect on that quote for a minute. Our Milky Way galaxy is estimated to contain upwards of 400 billion stars and at least that number of planets. Our “home” galaxy is massive, estimated at 200,000 light years in diameter. To put it in perspective, if our solar system were the size of a quarter, the Milky Way would be equivalent to the contiguous United States.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open