Upgrades coming to King City trail

June 23, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
The trail in King City connecting the GO station will get some upgrades, thanks to investments by both the federal and provincial governments.
Governments are looking at active transportation methods that help Canadians get around in faster, cleaner and more affordable ways. Pathways and trails for cycling, walking, hybrid e-bikes and scooters, and wheelchairs gives everyone the opportunity to get out, get active, and access public transportation.
Deb Schulte, MP for King-Vaughan, Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan and Mayor Steve Pelligrini, announced joint funding for an active transportation infrastructure project.
The Government of Canada is investing $156,173.60 to make enhancements to Station Trail, through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing $39,043.40 to this project.
The project will improve the trail from King Road to the King City Go Transit Station by upgrading the existing limestone pathway to asphalt and adding light fixtures to a 1.3-kilometre section of the trail. The project will increase the overall safety and accessibility of the trail.
“Canadians deserve using safe paths and trails to get around. It’s a great way to stay healthy, enjoy nature, and it is good for the environment. By improving trail access to the King Go Transit Station, (this) announcement will mean improved access to transit and more people biking and walking outdoors in King,” Schulte said.
“York Region is home to some of Canada’s most incredible natural scenery, and this investment will make it more accessible to King-Vaughan families and seniors so that they can stay active and healthy.
“This investment will also connect with a key transportation hub – supporting our economy by allowing working families to get to and from work,” added Lecce.
“On behalf of council and residents, I’d like to thank the federal and provincial governments for another significant investment in improving the quality of life in King Township. The trail improvements come at an opportune time as they align with our recently passed Active Transportation Strategy which calls for the implementation of new and upgraded sidewalks, multi-use pathways, paved shoulders and off-road trails,” said Mayor Pellegrini.
Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.
Through the COVID-19 Resilience stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects. The federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.
The Government of Canada has invested over $13.9 billion in more than 3,200 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.
Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested more than $130 million in over a hundred active transportation projects. In addition, hundreds more infrastructure projects funded by the Government of Canada have included components that promote active transportation.