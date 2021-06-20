Espresso done right in your own kitchen

June 16, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Turning your kitchen into an espresso bar is now a reality. You can make a cafe-quality espresso right in your own home.
Renowned company illy has proven it with its lineup of coffee-makers, including the innovative X7.1 iperEspresso Machine.
The company’s entire selection of marvellous machines combine an understated elegance with retro excitement.
It’s eye-catching to say the least. The X7.1 looks like something you’d find in a 1960s malt shop. The iconic Italian design is married to a modern, almost space-age face.
There’s no programming, or complicated set of dials or buttons. It’s simple and straightforward.
According to illy, “beauty is a notion that goes far beyond aesthetics, to essence.
“It’s about filling your world with what’s special – things that have stories, moments that have meaning, objects that inspire.”
Who knew that sharing a few cups of espresso would evolve into a family experience?
The X7.1 features advanced technology to create beautiful coffee while making a bold and striking statement in any kitchen.
To make things easy, the machine uses the revolutionary iperEspresso capsule system to create full-bodied espresso with ease The unit also boasts advanced technology including steel internal thermoblock, and a Pannarello steam wand that froths milk for creamy cappuccino and latte. Available in red or black, the X7.1 complements any kitchen decor.
Convenience is the key these days and the iperEspresso capsule system makes café quality espresso with ease. Unlike conventional one-stage systems, the iperEspresso capsule system uses a patented two-stage process to create intensely aromatic, full-bodied espresso with rich, long-lasting crema. And the capsules make for quick and easy clean up.
The company says staff spent literally decades coming up with the perfect signature blend.
“A lot of hands help make illy’s singular, signature blend – so we commit to giving back to every single one. Over 25 years ago, we pioneered the direct trade model, cultivating lasting relationships with our growers, and ensuring they make a good profit. Not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because it results in beans of unparalleled quality.”
And it shows. The capsules provide the perfect amount, perfectly brewed shot of espresso, literally in seconds. It’s so simple, everyone in the family can use it. From couples sitting down to breakfast, to teens running late for work, this machine answers the call.
You can purchase illy capsules at many grocery stores and the company has a range of flavours. Through their website, you can also sign up for auto delivery on the pods. It can’t get any easier!
For more, check out illy.com