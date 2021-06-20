PS752 investigator engineers world’s most lethal bullet

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Innovations in design are coming faster than the proverbial speeding bullet, thanks to the efforts of a team of ballistics experts.

Led by Schomberg’s Andre Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, field testing continued on a state-of-the art bullets.

They say there’s no “magic bullet,” but Milne and his team have proven otherwise.

What started as discussions with an Israeli General on the legendary German 88 Millimeter Artillery shell from WW 2 and the now world famous Iron Dome Anti Missile System led to Schomberg’s PS752 investigator engineering two completely new bullets that are generations ahead of any type of ballistic munitions now being used by any military on the planet.

After passing a rigorous security screening from IDF Colonel’s Yalon Farhi and Amos Motes, Andre Milne of Unicorn Aerospace was introduced to Major General Yakov Amidror in a discreet suburb outside Tel Aviv in May of 2016.

After briefing General Amidror on the multi dimensional strategic targeting navigation algorithm encryption system designed by Milne’s aerospace team, the meeting shifted towards planning on testing the now world record setting P-51 ballistic munition that led to Milne becoming inspired to engineer the SWORD Munition to enhance lethality of the Iron Dome Anti-Missile Defence System and the HACE.

The SWORD is engineered after a NATO bullet that begins to tumble after it leaves the barrel that causes a relative degree of higher lethality on impact, depending on which angle the bullet strikes the target. The range of the NATO 7.62 and .50 caliber tumblers is limited to 200 metres as a result of the massive air turbulence that the tumbler generates when flying through the air.

Milne said his engineering of the SWORD munition not only increased range by 250% to an effective range of 500 metres but successfully enters into a sine wave as a high speed turbine blade that consistently strikes the target at a near 90-degree angle, causing an immediate 500% enhancement in lethality destruction upon the target.

“After my U.S. State Department Security Clearance was approved, I headed down to an Abraham’s Battle Tank testing range operated by NTS and set up to test the SWORD Munition through the Abraham’s .50 caliber M2 machine gun that performed exactly as I knew it would by entering into a sustained sine wave all the way to target,” Milne said.

During the test of this new weapon technology at NTS, Milne discovered that technicians were attempting to sabotage the final SWORD test, leading Milne to pause the testing. He said the FBI has opened an investigation into NTS that is being handled in conjunction with unknown officials in The Pentagon.

“The SWORD munition, when used in the 20 mm Counter Rocket, Artillery Missile system will have the exact same airspace munitions saturation as if it is 5 C-RAM systems firing a total of 22,500 rounds a minute, when in actuality only 4,500 rounds a minute are being fired to intercept incoming artillery or missiles,” Milne pointed out.

As an example, this new munition is capable of defending against high-tech missiles, such as Russia’s 3M22 anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile, which can out-maneuver defensive systems such as the Phalanx CIWS used on American warships.

Previously, Milne created the HACE, an entirely new and unprecedented ballistic design engineered to enhance munition stability over extended distance and range that is now being tested with the current German Special Forces SSG 3000 sniper rifle.

“Now that we have isolated the parameters of the tolerances when loading the HACE into a live munition as well as having no issues with chamber pressure or the charging action and extraction cycle during initial live firing of the HACE, the stability enhancement factor we tracked is a perfect foundation to start with this new ballistic design,” he said

Milne has recently been nominated to receive the Royal Aeronautical Society Engineering Award for his scientific breakthrough in aerodynamic efficiency’s upon the current US Navy and the IDF Special Forces 9 mm, to reach extreme speeds never achieved before.

“It was after I examined the feet per second velocity data on the IDF P-51 9mm hand gun bullet exceeding the velocity of a high powered rifle bullet, that I knew it was time to up my game and shift focus from hand gun bullets to NATO sniper bullets,” Milne recalls.

The velocity data on the P-51 9mm is now so extreme that it elevates the conventional hand gun bullet into the realm of armour piercing bullets, until now only ever considered to be possible with military grade assault rifles.

“The problem now is continued testing of this ballistic technology here in Canada since the laws are so restrictive on so many levels. Doing what I do requires me to constantly brief the local York Regional Police, who have become a tremendous source of encouragement to keep me working here in Schomberg,” Milne shares.

Just last month Milne received confirmation from the Ukraine government that his investigation of Flight PS752 was being examined by a team of military experts after Milne identified how the cockpit voice and flight data recorders suggests that electronic weapons were deployed against PS752 during the missile strike that Canada’s courts have ruled was an intentional act of state terrorism.

“The now failed effort by the IRGC to fragment all the CVR/FDR data in the Iranian Final Report motivated me to dig deeper into all the evidence to the point that not only is it obvious that a TNT explosion occurred inside the cockpit after the CVR was jammed at 02:24:15 UTC, but that the electronic warfare attack also destroyed the HALON Fire Extinguisher System that now explains why PS752 became so engulfed in flames well after the HALON System extinguished the engine fire immediately after the second missile strike,” Milne points out.

Phil Pendry, who is a colleague of Milne on human rights investigations, has persuaded Milne to team up and put the Vatican on notice for Crimes Against Humanity after the discovery of a mass grave of undocumented native children in a Roman Catholic facility in Kamloops, British Columbia.

