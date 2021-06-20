Headline News

Main Street patio season begins in Schomberg

June 16, 2021   ·   0 Comments

King joined the rest of Ontario in getting back to normal last Friday, with the easing of restrictions.
Ontario moved into step one of its Roadmap to Reopen which allows restaurants to offer outdoor dining, and non-essential shopping with capacity restrictions. Reopening has been long awaited, and Main Street businesses didn’t waste any time in taking advantage of the great weather, with the expansion of its pop-up patio program.
In 2020, King Township piloted two pop-up patios on Main Street. These were exceptionally well received, with 94 per cent of respondents in an end-of-season survey saying the pop-up patios helped improve the experience of people dining on Main Street, with one respondent commenting that they added a wonderful vibe.
With the success of the 2020 Pop-up Patio Program, King Township has expanded this year’s program to four pop-up patios that are now placed in front of Grackle Coffee House, Craft Kitchen and Beer Bar, The Scruffy Duck and Leonardo’s Pizzeria and Smokehouse.
“In addition to our amazing pizza and smoked meats, now we are also selling Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream,” said Jordan Lindner, owner of Leonardo’s Pizzeria and Smokehouse. “I can’t wait to see people enjoying their pizza, scoops and cones on our patio in this summery weather.”
There are a few new elements being added this year. The pop-up patios now incorporate bicycle parking racks. Visitors should also keep an eye out for a new mobile self-cleaning public restroom that will be installed shortly close to the Community Hall. This will prove particularly useful for families visiting Main Street, as well as the large cycling community that comes through Schomberg every weekend.
Leonardo’s “Cyclists are a huge part of Main Street culture,” said The Grackle Coffee House. “Between the pop-up patios, the added bicycle parking and the mobile self-cleaning washroom, Main Street has made itself a very welcoming place for cyclists.”
“King Township is proud of this partnership project, we would like to thank Central Counties Tourism for their funding support for this program,” said Aimee Artinian-Wong, Economic Development and Main Street Coordinator. “We would also like to thank the four businesses participating in the pop-up patio program and acknowledge their support and contribution to bring Main Street back to life.”
Non-essential shopping also reopened, and no one could be happier than Judy Duffy from The Scottish Nook and The Quilter’s Nook.
“We are delighted with our new home here in the Olde Mill at 357 Main Street,” said Ms. Duffy. “We are coordinating our hours with The Olde Mill Art Gallery and Shoppe to both be open Wednesdays through Sundays 11-5, so between the great shopping and The Scruffy Duck’s fantastic food and beautiful patios, 357 Main Street is the place to be this weekend.”
For more information on “what’s going on” on Main Street, visit www.schombergmainstreet.ca.
To learn more about the Main Street Revitalization project, visit www.destinationschomberg.ca/main-street-revitalization-project.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Espresso done right in your own kitchen

Turning your kitchen into an espresso bar is now a reality. You can make a cafe-quality espresso right in your own home. Renowned company illy has proven it with its lineup of coffee-makers, including the innovative X7.1 iperEspresso Machine. The company’s entire selection of marvellous machines combine an understated elegance with retro excitement. It’s eye-catching to say the least. The X7.1 looks like something you’d find in a 1960s malt shop. The iconic Italian design is married to a modern, almost space-age face.

Mesay brings the world closer together

The past year has taught all of humankind an important lesson – we are all in this together. Connecting people and helping to eliminate communication barriers is the idea behind Mesay 3 Technology’s AI Translator.

Petition presented to review victims’ rights

Led by Jennifer Neville-Lake, a petition containing thousands of signatures has been submitted to the federal government to review victims’ rights. MP for Humber River-Black Creek Judy Sgro presented the petition virtually last week. The petition (e-3319) began in April, and contained more than 4,000 signatures.

Kingbridge Innovation Hub Welcomes 80,000 honey bees

The newly announced Kingbridge Innovation Hub is losing no time in getting demonstration projects up and running, sparking interesting discussions and discovery about the natural environment along the way. Several weeks ago, 1,500 white cedar trees, were planted on the property, as part of a tree nursery for native trees and species at risk. Another 9,000 trees of different varieties have been planted in a holding area and will be moved later this year. Now, the trees have been joined by bees.

Canada joins forces to issue notice of claim to Iran

Iran will be formally served with a notice of claim for the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752. Foreign ministers from Canada, Ukraine, the UK and Sweden met last week and issued a joint statement. The International Coordination and Response Group noted the “Republic’s actions and omissions amount to breaches of international law. Our claim states that our respective countries, nationals and residents on board flight PS752 were seriously and irreversibly harmed by the tragedy and Iran must fulfill its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states.

King announces 2021 summer camp season

The Provincial Government recently announced that Summer Camps can open for the 2021 season. With this recent news, the Community Services Department is excited to ...

Ontario court rules shooting down of Flight 752 was an intentional terrorist act

Families of victims of Ukrainian Flight 752, shot down by Iranian forces in January 2020, received some justice last week. Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba ruled the missile attack was deliberate, and further, it constituted an act of terrorism that would invalidate Iran’s immunity against civil litigation.

King well served by York Regional Police

Increasing York Regional Police staff in King Township is helping to keep the community one of the safest in the country. The fifth largest municipal force in the country, YRP is on the streets. And King residents are reaping the benefits. Number 1 District handles King, along with Aurora, Newmarket and East Gwillimbury, serving a population of some 225,000.

Mizzoni releases a ‘civil rights anthem’

Inspired by George Floyd, King singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni has released his own “civil rights anthem.” The song “I Can’t Breathe” and video was just launched and can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Qme--FZEO4E The song is pretty much self-explanatory. It begins with a portion of the iconic, “I have a dream” speech by Martin Luther King Jr.

Priestly Demolition named one of Canada’s top managed companies

King’s Priestly Demolition has been recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are among the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million, demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

Commentary

Searching for what’s right in front of us

I’ve become a bit more pensive in recent weeks. On a drive to work, I stopped at a light and just starred into the distance. The wind blew gently, the trees swayed and grass danced. It’s a common thing, a little thing. But a miracle of sorts. I soaked up all I could in the minute or so I had available.

Drastic changes in our vehicles

Innovative, luxurious, curated interiors. Automated everything, sensors that sense, well everything. There’s no precise definition of “luxury car” and it all depends on personal taste. Some say it’s an “indulgence that provides pleasure, satisfaction or ease.”

Citizens want greater digital accessibility

The pandemic has taught us many things. We’ve grown up, out of necessity, to the point where we’re now much more digital savvy. And our appetite for more seems insatiable. That’s a good thing. The more we become well versed in all things digital, the better off our society will be. At least that’s the hope.

We are more connected than you think

Are we individuals, or vital parts of the bigger picture? Humans are, right from birth, encouraged to be individuals and let our unique qualities shine. We are told to “be who we are.” And yet our society and its rules and regulations, often don’t encourage dancing to our own beat. In fact, our education system, bureaucratic system and most “workplace guidelines” all demand that we conform, follow and obey.

Will a distanced workforce be the norm?

In these times of remote living, we’ve adopted a completely new mind set. Our brains are now configured via YouTube and various virtual meeting platforms. We’re as one-dimensional as our on-screen images. We lack colour, umph and a certain je ne sais quoi. With increased vaccinations, when will remote work end?

Weighed down by chips on our shoulders

Most of us struggle day in and day out, with challenges presented to us. For parents, it’s like constantly putting out fires that start simultaneously. Hot heads are common in households with teen and adult siblings. Last week, I received an expletive-laden text from my wife during an emotional outburst. It was as if fireworks exploded inside our livingroom.

Pinch me to prove that I’m real!

Humans have pondered their existence since our brains grew large enough to well, ponder. Why are we here? Ay, there’s the rub as Willy Shakespeare once put it. He was talking about dreams and their relationship with reality. Reality, according to Merriam-Webster, is “the quality or state of being real; a real event, entity, or state of affairs; the totality of real things and events.”

In all the universe, there is only one of us

f you think that you’re not special in some way, just pause and reflect on that quote for a minute. Our Milky Way galaxy is estimated to contain upwards of 400 billion stars and at least that number of planets. Our “home” galaxy is massive, estimated at 200,000 light years in diameter. To put it in perspective, if our solar system were the size of a quarter, the Milky Way would be equivalent to the contiguous United States.

Canada needs to take decisive action on 752

Like any dutiful Canadian, we put our toonie into the coin slot, make our selection, and watch the fattening snack creep along, and fall to the magical tray below. We feel rewarded, and head out on our way. We pay our taxes, try to stay ahead of our bills and take our car in when the engine light comes on. We follow the rules and even give up our rights and freedoms faithfully in times of need.

Spring cleaning a bit of a memory cleanse

It’s kinda weird going through one’s old personal belongings and piles of socked-away items. A recent weekend cleanup revealed my life in a nutshell. Talk about seeing your life pass by your very eyes in a matter of minutes!

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open