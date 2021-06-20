Mesay brings the world closer together

June 15, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
The past year has taught all of humankind an important lesson – we are all in this together.
Connecting people and helping to eliminate communication barriers is the idea behind Mesay 3 Technology’s AI Translator.
This small, hand-held device is a real time mobile translator. It can translate roughly 76 languages in an instant, and also provide a text copy of the discussion. The number of languages keeps increasing with constant software updates.
This one small unit can help any traveller or visitor communicate with strangers from dozens of countries in their own tongue.
The key is simultaneous two-way translation. There’s no lag, no long pause. It’s quite impressive. It’s so comfortable, you almost fall in love with it right away.
The Mesay 3 recognizes what you’re saying, then translates it. You then record the foreign language and voila, you have your answer. It also has a convenient repeat sentence feature and keeps track of your entire conversation.
Smaller than a cell phone, the Mesay is a pocket-sized personal tour guide. It’s hard to believe it has so much power in such a small body. It boasts a 2.4-inch HD touch screen.
Using wifi and hotspots, the Mesay is your must-have companion. If you’re unable to connect to the Internet, the Messay has 12 offline language translations. The bonus is the Mesay can be connected to your mobile phone via Bluetooth.
The device boasts 150 hours standby power, a touchscreen and human-like voice quality.
When preparing for a trip, play around with this device and you can actually learn a little bit to get by It can become your personal tutor.
Mesay Technology CEO Seven said the products are designed with the consumer in mind. The smooth shape and simplicity makes it easy to use by anyone.
But the features don’t stop there. The Mesay has video recording and photo translation capabilities. It’s perfect for reading road signs or signs in subway stations.
Getting the Mesay to this point involved a lot of dedication. The project began in 2016 and Seven said they invested a lot of time and money to complete this “magical device.”
Despite difficulties and challenges, the team created an amazing, stand-alone product.
Seven said the main goal was to break down barriers and “make the world a real global village, where everyone enjoys the right to equality and freedom.”
Tourists, foreign language learners, business and trade exhibitors, top electronic product enthusiasts and other consumer groups will all benefit from this device.
You can purchase them at a discount at https://www.touchofmodern.com/sales/mesay-pro-ai-translator/mesay-3-0-pro-ai-translator-offline-translation-global-version
For more, visit them on www.mesaytc.com
