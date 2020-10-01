Township eager to get shovels in the ground for new Rec Centre

Led by Jennifer Neville-Lake, a petition containing thousands of signatures has been submitted to the federal government to review victims’ rights. MP for Humber River-Black Creek Judy Sgro presented the petition virtually last week. The petition (e-3319) began in April, and contained more than 4,000 signatures.

The newly announced Kingbridge Innovation Hub is losing no time in getting demonstration projects up and running, sparking interesting discussions and discovery about the natural environment along the way. Several weeks ago, 1,500 white cedar trees, were planted on the property, as part of a tree nursery for native trees and species at risk. Another 9,000 trees of different varieties have been planted in a holding area and will be moved later this year. Now, the trees have been joined by bees.

Iran will be formally served with a notice of claim for the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752. Foreign ministers from Canada, Ukraine, the UK and Sweden met last week and issued a joint statement. The International Coordination and Response Group noted the “Republic’s actions and omissions amount to breaches of international law. Our claim states that our respective countries, nationals and residents on board flight PS752 were seriously and irreversibly harmed by the tragedy and Iran must fulfill its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states.

Innovations in design are coming faster than the proverbial speeding bullet, thanks to the efforts of a team of ballistics experts. Led by Schomberg’s Andre Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, field testing continued on a state-of-the art 7.62 mm bullet.

The Provincial Government recently announced that Summer Camps can open for the 2021 season. With this recent news, the Community Services Department is excited to ...

Families of victims of Ukrainian Flight 752, shot down by Iranian forces in January 2020, received some justice last week. Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba ruled the missile attack was deliberate, and further, it constituted an act of terrorism that would invalidate Iran’s immunity against civil litigation.

Increasing York Regional Police staff in King Township is helping to keep the community one of the safest in the country. The fifth largest municipal force in the country, YRP is on the streets. And King residents are reaping the benefits. Number 1 District handles King, along with Aurora, Newmarket and East Gwillimbury, serving a population of some 225,000.

Inspired by George Floyd, King singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni has released his own “civil rights anthem.” The song “I Can’t Breathe” and video was just launched and can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Qme--FZEO4E The song is pretty much self-explanatory. It begins with a portion of the iconic, “I have a dream” speech by Martin Luther King Jr.

King’s Priestly Demolition has been recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are among the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million, demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

Environmental Defence has praised the federal government for stepping in to perform a thorough environmental assessment (EA) of the proposed Highway 413. This action is necessary, they say, due to the Ontario government’s dangerous plan to undermine the environmental reviews of this highway and race to its construction.