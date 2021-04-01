Canada joins forces to issue notice of claim to Iran

Iran will be formally served with a notice of claim for the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752. Foreign ministers from Canada, Ukraine, the UK and Sweden met last week and issued a joint statement. The International Coordination and Response Group noted the “Republic’s actions and omissions amount to breaches of international law. Our claim states that our respective countries, nationals and residents on board flight PS752 were seriously and irreversibly harmed by the tragedy and Iran must fulfill its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states.

Innovations in design are coming faster than the proverbial speeding bullet, thanks to the efforts of a team of ballistics experts. Led by Schomberg’s Andre Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, field testing continued on a state-of-the art 7.62 mm bullet.

The Provincial Government recently announced that Summer Camps can open for the 2021 season. With this recent news, the Community Services Department is excited to ...

Families of victims of Ukrainian Flight 752, shot down by Iranian forces in January 2020, received some justice last week. Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba ruled the missile attack was deliberate, and further, it constituted an act of terrorism that would invalidate Iran’s immunity against civil litigation.

Increasing York Regional Police staff in King Township is helping to keep the community one of the safest in the country. The fifth largest municipal force in the country, YRP is on the streets. And King residents are reaping the benefits. Number 1 District handles King, along with Aurora, Newmarket and East Gwillimbury, serving a population of some 225,000.

Inspired by George Floyd, King singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni has released his own “civil rights anthem.” The song “I Can’t Breathe” and video was just launched and can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Qme--FZEO4E The song is pretty much self-explanatory. It begins with a portion of the iconic, “I have a dream” speech by Martin Luther King Jr.

King’s Priestly Demolition has been recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are among the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million, demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

Environmental Defence has praised the federal government for stepping in to perform a thorough environmental assessment (EA) of the proposed Highway 413. This action is necessary, they say, due to the Ontario government’s dangerous plan to undermine the environmental reviews of this highway and race to its construction.

Curtis McCormick lost his battle against cancer. The Springfield, Nova Scotia native was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma 18 months ago. He was 21. He touched hearts when he stayed with relatives in Schomberg recently.

Famed legal clerk and activist Erin Brockovich spoke to over 700 staff and students of Seneca College over livestream April 22, kicking off Seneca Business Sustainability Speaker Series. A household name thanks to the eponymous 2000 Oscar-winning movie that followed her role in the Pacific Gas and Electric Company lawsuit, Brockovich today works as a consultant, environmental activist, and highly sought-after public speaker.