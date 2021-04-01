York Region offers second dose for residents 80 and older

June 2, 2021 · 0 Comments
The Regional Municipality of York continues to deliver vaccines identified in the Government of Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan and is advancing second doses to eligible York Region residents 80 years of age and older.
“With more than 70% of eligible York Region adults having received their first dose, we are excited to start administrating second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said York Region Chairman and CEO Wayne Emmerson. “Achieving the 70% coverage milestone is a testament to the dedication and commitment of many residents and partners who continue to work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and will help move Ontario to a gradual and safe reopen.”
Residents who already have a second dose appointment booked now have the option to re-book an earlier appointment. New appointments can be booked online or by phone by visiting york.ca/COVID19Vaccine
Eligible residents 80 years of age and older who do not yet have a second dose appointment can also book an online appointment.
Previously booked second-dose appointments will be honoured and will not be cancelled unless a new and earlier appointment is confirmed.
Residents 80 years of age and older who are not able or comfortable booking an online appointment are encouraged to seek out a support person (caregiver, family member or friend) who can assist in booking this appointment on their behalf. Telephone support is also available and is listed under the applicable clinic.
“Getting residents fully vaccinated as soon as possible remains a top priority for York Region Public Health,” said Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region’s Medical Officer of Health. “By starting to administer the second dose to this priority group two weeks earlier than expected, we anticipate moving to the 70 to 79 age band as early as mid-June.”
Second doses will continue to be administered to other eligible individuals as directed by the province.
Individuals who are 12 years of age and older who live, work or go to school in York Region who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to do so. Appointments are still available this weekend and can be booked immediately at york.ca/COVID19Vaccine; telephone support is available and is listed under the applicable clinic.
York Region Public Health is working with local health care partners to provide COVID-19 vaccines at various locations across York Region. Clinic dates and times vary for each location. Please visit york.ca/COVID19Vaccine for specific clinic details.
Appointments are required. Walk-in appointments are not available. Please do not visit a vaccination clinic without an appointment – you will be turned away.