May 31, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Innovations in design are coming faster than the proverbial speeding bullet, thanks to the efforts of a team of ballistics experts.
Led by Schomberg’s Andre Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, field testing continued on a state-of-the art 7.62 mm bullet.
They say there’s no “magic bullet,” but Milne and his team have proven otherwise.
What started as a discussion with an Israeli general on the legendary German 88 Millimeter Artillery shell from WW2 led to Schomberg’s PS752 investigator engineering an advanced NATO sniper bullet that is being tested from the current German Special Forces SSG 3000 sniper rifle.
After passing a rigorous security screening from IDF Colonels Yalon Farhi and Amos Motes, Andre Milne of Unicorn Aerospace was introduced to Major General Yakov Amidror in a discreet suburb outside Tel Aviv in May of 2016.
After briefing General Amidror on the strategic targeting navigation algorithm encryption system designed by Milne’s aerospace team, the meeting shifted towards planning on testing the now world record setting P-51 ballistic munition that led to Milne becoming inspired to engineer the HACE – an entirely new and unprecedented ballistic design engineered to enhance munition stability over extended distance and range.
“Now that we have isolated the parameters of the tolerances when loading the HACE into a live munition as well as having no issues with chamber pressure or the charging action and extraction cycle during initial live firing of the HACE, the stability enhancement factor we tracked is a perfect foundation to start with this new ballistic design,” Milne said.
Milne has recently been nominated to receive the Royal Aeronautical Society Engineering Award for his scientific breakthrough in aerodynamic efficiencies upon the current US Navy and the IDF Special Forces 9 mm to reach extreme speeds never achieved before.
“It was after I examined the feet per second velocity data on the IDF P-51 9mm hand gun bullet (exceeding the velocity of a high powered rifle bullet) that I knew it was time up my game and shift focus from hand gun bullets to NATO sniper bullets,” Milne recalls.
The velocity data on the P-51 9mm is now so extreme that it elevates the conventional hand gun bullet into the realm of armour piercing bullets. Until now only this was only ever considered possible with military grade assault rifles.
“The problem now is continued testing of this ballistic technology here in Canada since the laws are so restrictive on so many levels. Doing what I do requires me to constantly brief the local York Regional Police who, from the rank and file, all the way up to the chiefs, have become a tremendous source of encouragement to keep me working here in Schomberg,” Milne shares.
Superman’s powers are legendary. But even the Man of Steel would have trouble keeping up with revolutionary bullet designs created by this group of Canadians.
Just last week Milne received confirmation from the Ukraine Government that his investigation of Flight PS752 was being examined by a team of military experts after Milne identified how the Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorders suggests that electronic weapons were deployed against PS752 during the missile strike that Ontario’s Superior Court has ruled was an intentional act of state terrorism.
“The fact Ms. Olga Koriniak has now given me indirect legal status in this case underscores how this will most certainly not be swept away should I need to bring any of this suppressed evidence to the attention of The Courts,” Milne stressed.
“The now failed effort by the IRGC to fragment all the CVR/FDR data in the Iranian Final Report motivated me to dig deeper into all the evidence to the point that not only is it obvious that a TNT explosion occurred ‘inside’ the cockpit ‘after’ the CVR was jammed at 02:24:15 UTC but that the electronic warfare attack also destroyed the HALON Fire Extinguisher System that now explains why PS752 became so engulfed in flames well after the HALON System extinguished the engine fire immediately after the second missile strike,” Milne pointed out.
“The I.R. Iran AAIB Final Report was very careful to fragment the evidence of the TNT explosion that occurred inside the cockpit by separating the results of the spectrometry of Figure 31 on page 58 from the description of ‘outward-bound’ shrapnel on page 56 to the References of Figures 16, 17, 18 and 19 on page 44 that confirms the bomb shrapnel exit holes caused by a ‘small object impact’ from ‘inside to outside’ occurred after the missile strike but before the ground impact.
“In other words, Iran flat out admits that an TNT explosion occurred inside the cockpit.”