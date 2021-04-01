Sports

Charity Golf Challenge held virtually at Cardinal Golf Club

May 26, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

The eighth annual Charity Golf Challenge will be hosted virtually this year We Charity Golf Challenge Chairman by Brent Morning and friends in support of We Care.
The challenge will take place at Cardinal Golf Club this year.
Instead of this formally being a 144-person tournament over the course of a day, for the first time in Charity Golf Challenge history an e-voucher system will be used.
“We’ve never experienced anything like this before. I’ve done a lot of fundraising events. This is the first time I’ve used an e-voucher as a fundraising tool,” Morning said.
“We have 152 rounds available.”
Patrons must head to charitygolfchallenge.ca and purchase an e-voucher. From there, those who have purchased a round must call Cardinal directly to book a tee-time, anytime throughout the golf season. This cannot be done on Cardinal’s website. There will be no auctions held or any prizes available for this year.
E-vouchers are currently priced at $95 and can be purchased multiple times. If you buy a round before July 1, you will have a chance to win a foursome at Cardinal’s East Wing.
“I wanted it to be reasonable. I didn’t want to overcharge people. I realized in these challenging times a lot of golf was played last year,” Morning said.
A portion of your purchase will be donated to We Care to send children to Easter Seals camp.
“For many kids with disabilities, summer camp is one of the only times during the year to reunite with old friends, make new ones, develop new skills and grow their self-confidence,” said We Care staff member Greg Mandziuk.
“To be able to participate virtually is obviously not the same as overnight camp, but it does allow them to stay connected and enjoy group activities with their friends and peers.”
For those who do not wish to participate playing golf, you can also donate directly to We Care through the Charity Golf Challenge website. There is no deadline to donate however, it would be much appreciated if the donation is made before October 1.
Morning and the We Care staff would like to personally thank all sponsors who stepped up to the plate. They personally say thank you to James Morning and Sons Ltd., Edward Jones Financial Advisor Rob Payne, John’s No Frills Nobleton, Hospall Private Homecare Inc., Priestly Demolition, Motive Media and Schomberg Technologies.
“I’m really appreciative for those who have stepped up and supported the idea,” Morning said.
“Brent’s tournament is one of those events that is pretty much sold out and filled with returning sponsors even before registration is open. Supporters understand the cause and Brent’s passion for it. They are stepping up again in 2021 which is so important because the need for funds continues,” Mandziuk said.
We Care is a third-party organization in support of Easter Seals.
To contact Cardinal Golf Club to book a tee time once you have purchased your e-voucher, call 905-841-7378. To contact Morning directly, you can reach him at brent@charitygolfchallenge.ca.



         

Letters to the Editor

