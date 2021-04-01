King Rec Centre gets $39-million injection

May 26, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
King’s new recreation complex is receiving $38.8 million in government funding.
The federal and provincial governments are providing 73% of funding to help King bring this $53-million community project to fruition.
Officials made the virtual announcement Friday morning.
Ottawa is investing $21,191,377 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Province is providing $17,657,715, while the Township of King is contributing $14,129,350.
“This will go down as one of the great days in King Township history,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
The project will see the construction of a new recreation centre for King on Seneca College lands near King City. It will include twin ice pad surfaces, an indoor year-round pool and track, gym equipment and multipurpose fitness studio space for yoga, aerobics, and spin classes. The recreation centre will also house a multi-use field house with operable doors to surrounding amenities, including baseball and soccer fields.
The project will also explore a number of energy efficient measures for the facility such as natural ventilation, reclaiming waste heat from the refrigeration system, and an open loop geothermal heat exchange.
This new complex will provide residents in the Township of King and surrounding communities access to a modern and reliable recreational infrastructure where they can enjoy sports, maintain healthy lifestyles and partake in recreational programs and services for years to come.
“By building a new modern recreational centre in King, we are providing community members a place to be able to enjoy sports, maintain active lifestyles and connect with each other all year-round. This important investment in King will provide a critical community hub that will make King an even better place to live and raise a family, and improve our quality of life,” said King-Vaughan MP and Minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte.
“This investment will create a community hub that will make King an even better place to live and raise a family, and improve our quality of life.”
Construction begins this summer and is expected to be finished by fall 2023.
“Recreational spaces like this project create more livable and more connected communities,” Schulte said. “We’re building today for the future we want tomorrow.”
The MP lauded the cooperation on multiple levels on this project. That very cooperation is what attracted federal attention.
“On behalf of council, I’d like to thank the federal and Provincial governments for this significant investment in King Township,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.
“The project will be a benefit to all ages and demographics in the community featuring a double pad arena, lap and leisure pool(s), a multi-purpose athletic space and other community amenities. It increases our capacity for ice users and introduces King’s first indoor aquatics space allowing access year-round. The multipurpose athletic spaces will offer something for everyone.
“Recreation is essential not only to the health of individuals, but also the health of the community as a whole. This amazing centre will be the centrepiece in building a healthy community for years to come.”
Pellegrini said he’s a most fortunate mayor to have such strong working relationships with our MP and MPP, who always advocate for King.
“You guys deliver. You’ve never forgotten us,” he said.
Stephen Lecce, King-Vaughan MPP, noted nothing matters more than fighting for infrastructure improvements such as this.
This is a “game-changing investment,” the single largest project in King’s history.
This will be more than a facility. It will be a community hub that brings people together.
Seneca President David Agnew said the announcement was like “raining manna from heaven,” especially in these trying times.
The land lease extended to King is being put to a higher use. We’ve all come to realize the importance of recreation in the past 14 months of pandemic restrictions.
Agnew said it’s fitting the land will host health and wellness activities, given Seneca’s and the Eaton family’s approach to health.
He also praised the outstanding support of ministers Schulte and Lecce in this important milestone.
The new centre will be another jewel in an already beautiful crown, Agnew said, adding Seneca has always opened its doors to the community.
Mayor Pellegrini noted he’s looking forward to opportunities this facility will bring in the future including high-level sports teams.