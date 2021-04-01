King announces 2021 summer camp season

May 26, 2021 · 0 Comments
The Provincial Government recently announced that Summer Camps can open for the 2021 season. With this recent news, the Community Services Department is excited to share some details about in-person and virtual camps for the upcoming summer season.
Camp registration will open to King Township residents only at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.
The number of camps offered this year have been reduced due to the pandemic so register early to ensure you don’t miss out!
Residents can preview a variety of different camps on the King website at https://www.king.ca/camps. Additional program details will be available in King’s new digital Community Recreation Guide on May 28. The Community guide is accessible at any time at https://www.king.ca/communityguide.
Camps will take place at various locations throughout the Township including Cold Creek Conservation Area, Dr. William Laceby Nobleton Community Centre and Arena, Nobleton Community Hall, King City Lions Arena, King Heritage & Cultural Centre.
At this time swimming activities, bussing and extended care will not be offered.
Camps are tentatively scheduled to start July 5. However, summer camp details will be finalized once provincial guidelines are released to the municipality. Parents and guardians will be notified prior to the start of camp with final details and camp safety and operation protocols.
Staff are continuing to monitor evolving public health information and guidelines from the Province and the Region of York regarding best practices for the safe delivery of summer camps.
The Community Services Department strives to ensure campers have a safe and unforgettable summer.
Further updates and information to the 2021 summer camp season will be posted to the King Township website at https://www.king.ca/camps.