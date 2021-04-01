Headline News

King announces 2021 summer camp season

May 26, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Provincial Government recently announced that Summer Camps can open for the 2021 season. With this recent news, the Community Services Department is excited to share some details about in-person and virtual camps for the upcoming summer season.
Camp registration will open to King Township residents only at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.
The number of camps offered this year have been reduced due to the pandemic so register early to ensure you don’t miss out!
Residents can preview a variety of different camps on the King website at https://www.king.ca/camps. Additional program details will be available in King’s new digital Community Recreation Guide on May 28. The Community guide is accessible at any time at https://www.king.ca/communityguide.
Camps will take place at various locations throughout the Township including Cold Creek Conservation Area, Dr. William Laceby Nobleton Community Centre and Arena, Nobleton Community Hall, King City Lions Arena, King Heritage & Cultural Centre.
At this time swimming activities, bussing and extended care will not be offered.
Camps are tentatively scheduled to start July 5. However, summer camp details will be finalized once provincial guidelines are released to the municipality. Parents and guardians will be notified prior to the start of camp with final details and camp safety and operation protocols.
Staff are continuing to monitor evolving public health information and guidelines from the Province and the Region of York regarding best practices for the safe delivery of summer camps.
The Community Services Department strives to ensure campers have a safe and unforgettable summer.
Further updates and information to the 2021 summer camp season will be posted to the King Township website at https://www.king.ca/camps.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Community News

Ontario court rules shooting down of Flight 752 was an intentional terrorist act

Families of victims of Ukrainian Flight 752, shot down by Iranian forces in January 2020, received some justice last week. Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba ruled the missile attack was deliberate, and further, it constituted an act of terrorism that would invalidate Iran’s immunity against civil litigation.

King well served by York Regional Police

Increasing York Regional Police staff in King Township is helping to keep the community one of the safest in the country. The fifth largest municipal force in the country, YRP is on the streets. And King residents are reaping the benefits. Number 1 District handles King, along with Aurora, Newmarket and East Gwillimbury, serving a population of some 225,000.

Mizzoni releases a ‘civil rights anthem’

Inspired by George Floyd, King singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni has released his own “civil rights anthem.” The song “I Can’t Breathe” and video was just launched and can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Qme--FZEO4E The song is pretty much self-explanatory. It begins with a portion of the iconic, “I have a dream” speech by Martin Luther King Jr.

Priestly Demolition named one of Canada’s top managed companies

King’s Priestly Demolition has been recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are among the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million, demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

Group lauds feds for moving ahead on EA for 413

Environmental Defence has praised the federal government for stepping in to perform a thorough environmental assessment (EA) of the proposed Highway 413. This action is necessary, they say, due to the Ontario government’s dangerous plan to undermine the environmental reviews of this highway and race to its construction.

Schomberg McDonald’s sells cookies in memory of Curtis McCormick

Curtis McCormick lost his battle against cancer. The Springfield, Nova Scotia native was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma 18 months ago. He was 21. He touched hearts when he stayed with relatives in Schomberg recently.

Erin Brockovich kicks off Seneca College’s Sustainability Speaker series

Famed legal clerk and activist Erin Brockovich spoke to over 700 staff and students of Seneca College over livestream April 22, kicking off Seneca Business Sustainability Speaker Series. A household name thanks to the eponymous 2000 Oscar-winning movie that followed her role in the Pacific Gas and Electric Company lawsuit, Brockovich today works as a consultant, environmental activist, and highly sought-after public speaker.

HGTV’s ‘Scott’s Vacation House Rules ‘ showcases dream escapes in season 2

That dream vacation home is within reach, if you’re willing to roll up your sleeves. GTA home prices are soaring, and so are Ontario cottage properties. But you may be surprised at what’s available in the “fixer upper” category.

Glow rocks create pleasant auras in gardens and yards

We all need a little light in our lives. As we begin renewing our lawns, gardens and personal spaces, homeowners should consider a product that brings light into the world. Recent studies reveal home renovations are high on owners’ lists. The housing market across the GTA is hot. There’s no better time to spruce up your property and add some curb appeal.

Iran jammed GPS during PS752 attack, investigator says

Compelling evidence has surfaced that now suggests the shooting down of Ukrainian Flight 752 by the IRGC was in no way an error, but was a premeditated intentional act. Many Canadian officials and victims’ family members have outright dismissed Iran’s investigation into the destruction of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 after it concluded the aircraft was shot down due to human error. Safety investigators from Iran’s civil aviation authority concluded the Boeing 737-800 passenger plane was shot down accidentally in January 2020 after being “misidentified” by an air defence unit as a “hostile target.”

Commentary

We are more connected than you think

Are we individuals, or vital parts of the bigger picture? Humans are, right from birth, encouraged to be individuals and let our unique qualities shine. We are told to “be who we are.” And yet our society and its rules and regulations, often don’t encourage dancing to our own beat. In fact, our education system, bureaucratic system and most “workplace guidelines” all demand that we conform, follow and obey.

Will a distanced workforce be the norm?

In these times of remote living, we’ve adopted a completely new mind set. Our brains are now configured via YouTube and various virtual meeting platforms. We’re as one-dimensional as our on-screen images. We lack colour, umph and a certain je ne sais quoi. With increased vaccinations, when will remote work end?

Weighed down by chips on our shoulders

Most of us struggle day in and day out, with challenges presented to us. For parents, it’s like constantly putting out fires that start simultaneously. Hot heads are common in households with teen and adult siblings. Last week, I received an expletive-laden text from my wife during an emotional outburst. It was as if fireworks exploded inside our livingroom.

Pinch me to prove that I’m real!

Humans have pondered their existence since our brains grew large enough to well, ponder. Why are we here? Ay, there’s the rub as Willy Shakespeare once put it. He was talking about dreams and their relationship with reality. Reality, according to Merriam-Webster, is “the quality or state of being real; a real event, entity, or state of affairs; the totality of real things and events.”

In all the universe, there is only one of us

f you think that you’re not special in some way, just pause and reflect on that quote for a minute. Our Milky Way galaxy is estimated to contain upwards of 400 billion stars and at least that number of planets. Our “home” galaxy is massive, estimated at 200,000 light years in diameter. To put it in perspective, if our solar system were the size of a quarter, the Milky Way would be equivalent to the contiguous United States.

Canada needs to take decisive action on 752

Like any dutiful Canadian, we put our toonie into the coin slot, make our selection, and watch the fattening snack creep along, and fall to the magical tray below. We feel rewarded, and head out on our way. We pay our taxes, try to stay ahead of our bills and take our car in when the engine light comes on. We follow the rules and even give up our rights and freedoms faithfully in times of need.

Spring cleaning a bit of a memory cleanse

It’s kinda weird going through one’s old personal belongings and piles of socked-away items. A recent weekend cleanup revealed my life in a nutshell. Talk about seeing your life pass by your very eyes in a matter of minutes!

Smiles and chuckles are amazing gifts to share

Congratulations if you’re reading this! It means you’re alive and if that’s not reason enough to smile, I don’t know what is! I’m smiling as I write this. As stressful as the world is at times, I make it a point to laugh several times a day.

Salaries devour plenty of taxpayers’ dollars

Most of us average Canadians work so that we can live. For us, it’s a necessity, to afford life’s simple pleasures like paying taxes, utility bills, mortgages and credit card bills. Most of us don’t work for the government. But for those who do, life seems pretty good, regardless of your job.

Every life is worth living and worth the effort

For Julie Andrews, her favourite things included raindrops on roses and schnitzel with noodles. I happen to like those things, too. We’ve all been dealt the worst possible hand over the past year. At times, it seemed impossible to win a round, let alone come out ahead of the game.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open