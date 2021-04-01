King announces 2021 summer camp season

Families of victims of Ukrainian Flight 752, shot down by Iranian forces in January 2020, received some justice last week. Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba ruled the missile attack was deliberate, and further, it constituted an act of terrorism that would invalidate Iran’s immunity against civil litigation.

Increasing York Regional Police staff in King Township is helping to keep the community one of the safest in the country. The fifth largest municipal force in the country, YRP is on the streets. And King residents are reaping the benefits. Number 1 District handles King, along with Aurora, Newmarket and East Gwillimbury, serving a population of some 225,000.

Inspired by George Floyd, King singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni has released his own “civil rights anthem.” The song “I Can’t Breathe” and video was just launched and can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Qme--FZEO4E The song is pretty much self-explanatory. It begins with a portion of the iconic, “I have a dream” speech by Martin Luther King Jr.

King’s Priestly Demolition has been recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are among the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million, demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

Environmental Defence has praised the federal government for stepping in to perform a thorough environmental assessment (EA) of the proposed Highway 413. This action is necessary, they say, due to the Ontario government’s dangerous plan to undermine the environmental reviews of this highway and race to its construction.

Curtis McCormick lost his battle against cancer. The Springfield, Nova Scotia native was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma 18 months ago. He was 21. He touched hearts when he stayed with relatives in Schomberg recently.

Famed legal clerk and activist Erin Brockovich spoke to over 700 staff and students of Seneca College over livestream April 22, kicking off Seneca Business Sustainability Speaker Series. A household name thanks to the eponymous 2000 Oscar-winning movie that followed her role in the Pacific Gas and Electric Company lawsuit, Brockovich today works as a consultant, environmental activist, and highly sought-after public speaker.

That dream vacation home is within reach, if you’re willing to roll up your sleeves. GTA home prices are soaring, and so are Ontario cottage properties. But you may be surprised at what’s available in the “fixer upper” category.

We all need a little light in our lives. As we begin renewing our lawns, gardens and personal spaces, homeowners should consider a product that brings light into the world. Recent studies reveal home renovations are high on owners’ lists. The housing market across the GTA is hot. There’s no better time to spruce up your property and add some curb appeal.

Compelling evidence has surfaced that now suggests the shooting down of Ukrainian Flight 752 by the IRGC was in no way an error, but was a premeditated intentional act. Many Canadian officials and victims’ family members have outright dismissed Iran’s investigation into the destruction of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 after it concluded the aircraft was shot down due to human error. Safety investigators from Iran’s civil aviation authority concluded the Boeing 737-800 passenger plane was shot down accidentally in January 2020 after being “misidentified” by an air defence unit as a “hostile target.”