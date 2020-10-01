Township reduces speed limits on all local streets

May 19, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
The speed limit on all urban local streets in King will be dropped to 40 km/h.
King council made the decision recently to improve safety. Reducing the speed limits will hopefully reduce the frequency and severity of collisions.
“The health and safety of our residents is the number one priority of council and staff,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “In fact, road and traffic safety is one of the most consistent issues we hear about from residents. That’s why we’ve taken concrete steps to make our roads safer.”
The Township’s 2020 Traffic Calming Strategy recommended the 40 km/h limit on all local and collector roads.
“The uniform reduction of the speed limit will provide a consistent message to the drivers to slow down in residential areas throughout King Township,” staff noted.
Staff hired consultants to assess the 19th Sideroad, between Bathurst and Dufferin. This section has a paved surface and a posted speed of 50 km/h. The consultants reported there are several spots that prove challenging, and they recommended the speed be dropped to 40 km/h along that stretch.
Implementation requires posting gateway signage with “40 km/h begins” and “40 km/h ends” at the neighbourhood entrance locations where urban local and collector roads are intersecting with arterial or rural roads.