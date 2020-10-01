General News

Mizzoni releases a ‘civil rights anthem’

May 12, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

Inspired by George Floyd, King singer-songwriter Len Mizzoni has released his own “civil rights anthem.”
The song “I Can’t Breathe” and video was just launched and can be found on YouTube at https://youtu.be/Qme–FZEO4E
The song is pretty much self-explanatory. It begins with a portion of the iconic, “I have a dream” speech by Martin Luther King Jr.
It’s a smooth, gentle tune, brimming with important lyrics.
Mizzoni said he believes that music has the power to inspire change.
“We all belong to one race the human race and no one should be judged by the colour of their face.
“Our differences should be celebrated and not hated. President Biden in a recent speech said ‘we can’t let George Floyd’s last words ‘I Can’t Breathe’ die with him, we have to keep hearing those words.”
Mizzoni said he was so moved and inspired that he wrote the song to “hopefully make the world a better place.”
The song can also be found at Sound Cloud, https://soundcloud.com/len-mizzoni/i-cant-breathe
Mizzoni’s latest album is self-titled “Len Mizzoni” released January 2021, has cracked the top 100 at number 78 on the smooth jazz network chart. Both of his releases “Sleep Away” and “Why” are also getting air-play in Europe as well.
For more on Mizzoni’s music, visit www.lenmizzoni.com



         

Community News

