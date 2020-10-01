Investigator finds more evidence of electronic ‘attack’ on PS752

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Ukrainian Flight 752 was the target of “directed energy weapons” by Iranian forces, according to a local investigator.

Andre Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, said he identified evidence in the French Government BEA technical document issued Feb. 12 that “confirms directed energy weapons were concurrently targeted against PS752 during the IRGC electronic warfare missile attack as engaged against PS752.”

He cross-referenced information on page 26 of the official document that recorded how all of PS752’s FDR fuel sensors began to “incrementally self-disengage.” This corresponds with the aircraft’s GPS navigation heading and heading selected FCC links also experiencing a simultaneous signal data drop to the Blackbox system on page 27 of the French BEA Forensic Analysis of the FDR.

The first missile shot at the passenger airliner detonated at 2:44:55 (UTC), just less than a minute after these failures.

Many experts worldwide contend the shooting down of 752 by the IRGC was in no way an error, but was a premeditated intentional act.

Many Canadian officials and victims’ family members have outright dismissed Iran’s investigation into the destruction of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 after it concluded the aircraft was shot down due to human error.

Safety investigators from Iran’s civil aviation authority concluded the Boeing 737-800 passenger plane was shot down accidentally in January 2020 after being “misidentified” by an air defence unit as a “hostile target.”

All 176 passengers and crew members – including 138 people with ties to Canada – died in the crash.

In Iran’s final report, CVR data verifies that .455 seconds after the mysterious drop in frequencies, flight crew dialogue confirms that both the APU output and the electrical output and thrust energy in both engines was still fully operational. The pilots then performed an emergency 180-degree bank turn before succumbing to a catastrophic fire and subsequent crash.

Milne said the data indicates that the GPS signal loss and fuel guage anomalies took place a minute before the first missile strike “yet with no causative impact on engine power.” Therefore, he concludes this can only be the result of a “coordinated electronic warfare missile attack as engaged by the IRGC upon PS752 (which) included a precision deployment of directed energy weapons.

Milne points out: “Electronic Warfare Signals Jamming against the GPS Sat link is one thing, deploying DEWs to remotely disable and then destroy FDR and CVR hard drive data is an entirely different story.”

DEWs are technologies that produce a beam of concentrated EM energy or atomic or subatomic particles. A DE weapon is a system aimed at damaging or destroying adversary equipment, facilities, and personnel. The two main types are lasers and microwaves.

Milne also pointed out that using DEWs on civilians is a violation of United Nations Weapons Protocol 3 that prohibits the deployment of any type of weapons that generate heat burning reactions to any victim.

Since day one of the crash Milne, a Schomberg resident, has been investigating and his evidence is now being used by the Ukrainian Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor Ms. Koriniak to determine if there are grounds to take Iran to the World Court for Crimes Against Humanity for shooting down PS752.

After reading through the final report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Milne discovered evidence that the IRGC deployed Electronic Warfare Jamming Technology in coordination with the TOR M1 Air Defense Unit that fired the two missiles that destroyed PS752.

“The IRGC simultaneously blacked out the broadcast frequencies of PS752’s Satellite GPS Navigation and Emergency Locator Transmitters and continued to jam until the IRGC was able to get to the crash site and physically disable the ELT that started broadcasting signals to the World’s Emergency Satellite Network the second the first missile struck PS752,” Milne said.

Milne has submitted his latest finding direct to the Ukrainian Minister of Justice citing the cockpit voice recording transcripts of both pilots of PS752 becoming alarmed about the loss of GPS navigation immediately “before” they were struck by the IRGC’s first missile.

Audio evidence surfaced of conversations recorded from inside the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Office instructing Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to cover up the IRGC attack against PS752.

On April 25, a recorded interview between economist Saeed Leylaz and Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif was leaked to Iran International news network. The original interview was seven hours long, part of an oral history project, “In the Islamic Republic the military field rules,” that documents the work of Iran’s current administration, according to The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims.

In this interview, Javad Zarif discusses Qassem Soleimani’s usage of Homa Airlines (Iran Air), Iran’s National Carrier, for the transfer of military goods and personnel to Syria. “This is a serious breach of international laws and demonstrates the Iranian regime’s disregard for the safety of civilian lives. Furthermore, the former president of Iran Air, Farhad Parvaresh, oversaw these activities, the association noted.

Currently, he is Iran’s representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and resides in Montreal.

“Interestingly, in an interview with the National Post, Parvaresh suggests that it was impossible for PS752 to have been shot down by missiles. This took place in the ‘systematic three-day deceit period following the downing of PS752 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC),’” the group stated.

“The fact this highly damaging recorded evidence of a secret meeting has surfaced involving the inner sanctum of the IRGC and the Iranian Supreme Council makes me suspect that there are now very serious issues of loyalty starting to fracture the backbone of the entire Islamic Revolution in Iran itself,” Milne said.

Milne continues to work with family members of PS752 to decipher the Ukrainian government’s intercepted communications between Tehran Air Traffic Controllers and the pilots of Iranian Flight EP3768, who are recorded discussing not only the missiles the IRGC fired at PS752, but the issue of the GPS Sat Link for the region suddenly being disrupted within seconds of the IRGC missile attack against PS752.

The Canadian government is set to release its forensic report, in response to Iran’s final report.

