MPP Lecce advances creation of East Humber Headwaters Park in King

April 28, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Building on the government’s budget commitment to expand and protect the Oak Ridges Moraine, following sustained advocacy from King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce, the Ontario government is making progress on the exploratory creation of the East Humber Headwaters Park on the Oak Ridges Moraine.
A new park could provide an uninterrupted link between the eastern and western ends of the moraine and includes the headwaters of the East Humber River. The over 500-acre vacant land sitting on the Oak Ridges Moraine is envisioned to be transformed into a park that will restore much of the landscape back to its natural state and provide a green space for public use.
“Families in King and Vaughan are incredibly proud of the natural beauty of the Oak Ridges Moraine, and I am committed to advancing the expansion and protection of our green spaces,” said Lecce. “We are taking action to protect Ontario’s pristine natural environment by working to create the East Humber Headwaters Park for families to enjoy now and for future generations.”
This historic expansion and protection – one of the largest near urban parks in the country – would position the Township of King and the entire province as a leader in conservation and as a steward of Ontario’s natural heritage.
This initiative delivers on the objectives cited in the Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Plan, which recognizes the importance of “improving or restoring” the ecological functions of the moraine, while also creating opportunities for public recreational enjoyment and access.
MPP Lecce will continue to work constructively with King Mayor Steve Pellegrini and council, in addition to local conservation authorities and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, to support progress and delivery of this regional environmental priority.



         

Community News

Schomberg McDonald’s sells cookies in memory of Curtis McCormick

Curtis McCormick lost his battle against cancer. The Springfield, Nova Scotia native was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma 18 months ago. He was 21. He touched hearts when he stayed with relatives in Schomberg recently.

Much-loved West Coast burger chain, Triple O’s enters Ontario

A Canadian food icon has arrived in Ontario, with more to come. Triple O’s, a spin-off of White Spot – the restaurant that introduced the burger to Canada – has entered the GTA.

Erin Brockovich kicks off Seneca College’s Sustainability Speaker series

Famed legal clerk and activist Erin Brockovich spoke to over 700 staff and students of Seneca College over livestream April 22, kicking off Seneca Business Sustainability Speaker Series. A household name thanks to the eponymous 2000 Oscar-winning movie that followed her role in the Pacific Gas and Electric Company lawsuit, Brockovich today works as a consultant, environmental activist, and highly sought-after public speaker.

HGTV’s ‘Scott’s Vacation House Rules ‘ showcases dream escapes in season 2

That dream vacation home is within reach, if you’re willing to roll up your sleeves. GTA home prices are soaring, and so are Ontario cottage properties. But you may be surprised at what’s available in the “fixer upper” category.

Glow rocks create pleasant auras in gardens and yards

We all need a little light in our lives. As we begin renewing our lawns, gardens and personal spaces, homeowners should consider a product that brings light into the world. Recent studies reveal home renovations are high on owners’ lists. The housing market across the GTA is hot. There’s no better time to spruce up your property and add some curb appeal.

Iran jammed GPS during PS752 attack, investigator says

Compelling evidence has surfaced that now suggests the shooting down of Ukrainian Flight 752 by the IRGC was in no way an error, but was a premeditated intentional act. Many Canadian officials and victims’ family members have outright dismissed Iran’s investigation into the destruction of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 after it concluded the aircraft was shot down due to human error. Safety investigators from Iran’s civil aviation authority concluded the Boeing 737-800 passenger plane was shot down accidentally in January 2020 after being “misidentified” by an air defence unit as a “hostile target.”

Resident pens book on fundraising for nature

The “Godfather of Good” is sharing his knowledge on raising money for the environment. King Township’s David Love, considered a “fundraising legend,” released his new book, Green Green, Reflections on 51 Years of Raising Money for Nature.

Canada takes top spot in best countries list

Canada has usurped its Scandinavian counterparts to claim the number one spot as the best country to live in. The 2021 Best Countries Report, compiled by U.S. News & World Report, ranked Canada as first overall. The rankings evaluate 78 countries across 26 rankings drawn from a survey of more than 17,000 global citizens, measuring 76 dimensions that have the potential to drive trade, travel and investment and directly affect national economies.

Veteran shares stories as part of Memory Project

“If we don’t tell our stories, no one else will.” That’s the reason King’s own LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell, O.M.M., CD, shares her military experiences through a unique government program.

Small increase for King taxpayers due to York budget

York Regional Council approved its $3.3-billion 2021 budget. The budget includes 1.54% tax increase or about $40 to the average York Region residential property bill. Acccording to King treasurer Peggy Tollett, with the Township at 0% and the Region at 1.54% (school boards unknown at this time but assuming 0%), it would result in a .77% increase overall, or $48.14 for the year with an average assessment value of $971,996 in King.

Commentary

In all the universe, there is only one of us

f you think that you’re not special in some way, just pause and reflect on that quote for a minute. Our Milky Way galaxy is estimated to contain upwards of 400 billion stars and at least that number of planets. Our “home” galaxy is massive, estimated at 200,000 light years in diameter. To put it in perspective, if our solar system were the size of a quarter, the Milky Way would be equivalent to the contiguous United States.

Canada needs to take decisive action on 752

Like any dutiful Canadian, we put our toonie into the coin slot, make our selection, and watch the fattening snack creep along, and fall to the magical tray below. We feel rewarded, and head out on our way. We pay our taxes, try to stay ahead of our bills and take our car in when the engine light comes on. We follow the rules and even give up our rights and freedoms faithfully in times of need.

Spring cleaning a bit of a memory cleanse

It’s kinda weird going through one’s old personal belongings and piles of socked-away items. A recent weekend cleanup revealed my life in a nutshell. Talk about seeing your life pass by your very eyes in a matter of minutes!

Smiles and chuckles are amazing gifts to share

Congratulations if you’re reading this! It means you’re alive and if that’s not reason enough to smile, I don’t know what is! I’m smiling as I write this. As stressful as the world is at times, I make it a point to laugh several times a day.

Salaries devour plenty of taxpayers’ dollars

Most of us average Canadians work so that we can live. For us, it’s a necessity, to afford life’s simple pleasures like paying taxes, utility bills, mortgages and credit card bills. Most of us don’t work for the government. But for those who do, life seems pretty good, regardless of your job.

Every life is worth living and worth the effort

For Julie Andrews, her favourite things included raindrops on roses and schnitzel with noodles. I happen to like those things, too. We’ve all been dealt the worst possible hand over the past year. At times, it seemed impossible to win a round, let alone come out ahead of the game.

Stigma, access plague mental health sufferers

Our bodies may be our temples, but our minds are our palaces. Our human CPU holds everything that we are, our very essence if you will. Not only does our brain control every bodily function, but it lets us imagine, live life and yes, escape.

Venturing down many rabbit holes

For decades, humans have been aware of the existence of black holes in the universe. These all-consuming regions pull in everything in their path and the gravity is so strong not even light can escape it. Black holes often occur when suns die. There’s nothing like it on earth, and fortunately not one within earshot in our solar system.

Step up to Riobel products in your home

Our kitchens reflect who we are and what we value.Kitchen renovations are among top of mind for most homeowners. And prospective home buyers are looking ...

Addressing poverty can’t come soon enough

And, according to Clint Borgen, poverty is relatively cheap to address and “incredibly expensive to ignore.” I think the pandemic has given us all a big jolt, a reawakening of sorts. Poverty, in all of its guises, is abundant, right here at home.

Letters to the Editor

