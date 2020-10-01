MPP Lecce advances creation of East Humber Headwaters Park in King

April 28, 2021 · 0 Comments
Building on the government’s budget commitment to expand and protect the Oak Ridges Moraine, following sustained advocacy from King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce, the Ontario government is making progress on the exploratory creation of the East Humber Headwaters Park on the Oak Ridges Moraine.
A new park could provide an uninterrupted link between the eastern and western ends of the moraine and includes the headwaters of the East Humber River. The over 500-acre vacant land sitting on the Oak Ridges Moraine is envisioned to be transformed into a park that will restore much of the landscape back to its natural state and provide a green space for public use.
“Families in King and Vaughan are incredibly proud of the natural beauty of the Oak Ridges Moraine, and I am committed to advancing the expansion and protection of our green spaces,” said Lecce. “We are taking action to protect Ontario’s pristine natural environment by working to create the East Humber Headwaters Park for families to enjoy now and for future generations.”
This historic expansion and protection – one of the largest near urban parks in the country – would position the Township of King and the entire province as a leader in conservation and as a steward of Ontario’s natural heritage.
This initiative delivers on the objectives cited in the Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Plan, which recognizes the importance of “improving or restoring” the ecological functions of the moraine, while also creating opportunities for public recreational enjoyment and access.
MPP Lecce will continue to work constructively with King Mayor Steve Pellegrini and council, in addition to local conservation authorities and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, to support progress and delivery of this regional environmental priority.