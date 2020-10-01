General News

Glow rocks create pleasant auras in gardens and yards

April 21, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

We all need a little light in our lives.
As we begin renewing our lawns, gardens and personal spaces, homeowners should consider a product that brings light into the world.
Recent studies reveal home renovations are high on owners’ lists. The housing market across the GTA is hot. There’s no better time to spruce up your property and add some curb appeal.
Now you can enjoy a night time glow with no electricity required. For nature-lovers, a new Canadian product offers all the benefits, with no carbon footprint.
CORE Glow aggregates from Courtenay (Vancouver Island) are eco-friendly photoluminescent aggregates that create light and require no electricity.
These glowing rocks provide a beautiful yet subtle outdoor lighting solution. With no cords or solar chargers needed, you can spread them around every nook and cranny of your property. They’re self-sufficient little gems and they’re ideal for pathways, driveways, edging, flower beds and more.
The bonus, especially as we set our sights on reducing carbon emissions, is these are completely renewable. While doing their job, they save energy and the environment at the same time.
CORE Glow™ luminescent products are engineered with proprietary luminescent material and synthetic resins. When exposed to daylight or a light source, the phosphorescent material becomes “excited” and will maintain an afterglow, initially very radiant, then slowly dissipating as dawn arrives. These don’t replace regular lighting such as floodlights, but rather provide an ambient glow for all night enjoyment in various colours and shapes. The company says they will last roughly 20 years.
CORE Glow™ photo-luminescent aggregate, provides glow-in-the-dark edging and stone solutions for your landscaping or custom concrete or masonry needs. These unique products incorporate amazing technology to keep your gravel or concrete surface radiant for many hours. The phosphorescence given off by the product is completely safe and harmless.
These are not cheap “rocks” by any means. They’re engineered marvels and are guaranteed to give you years of enjoyment. Not only can you use them along paths or as accents in gardens, but you can use them inside your home, too.
Put some in a candy dish, vase or planter and be treated some to some amazing night lights.
The company truly has reinvented the concept of “glow in the dark.” The new luminescent material in the CORE Glow™ products is a multi-activated, highly efficient powder cultivated from the earth, that enables light-storing with a long afterglow.
The brightness and duration of the luminescent material we use is more than 10 times brighter than traditional ZnS (zinc sulfide) luminous material.
With only 10-20 minutes of exposure to daylight or lamplight, the CORE Glow™ products can maintain its afterglow in the dark for about 10-12 hours.
Expert engineering has enabled excellent water resistance compared to the common ordinary aluminate photo luminescent or afterglow pigments.
All CORE Glow™ products are non-radioactive, non-toxic and environmentally friendly.
All CORE Glow™ products require no electricity and thus no wires, no power supply and no batteries. This saves natural resources and is another eco-friendly benefit.
One of the best parts is the beautiful colour tones. They are available in green, blue and aqua – all of which are quite striking.
They’re available in many sizes to suit every need. Think about illuminating your fish tank or fish ponds. Lay them within your walkways or backsplashes or any custom design element in your home.
Eliminate light pollution with a soothing smile on your face. This is the ultimate unique complement to any home and garden.
For more, visit https://www.coreglow.ca/



         

Glow rocks create pleasant auras in gardens and yards

