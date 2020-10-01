Glow rocks create pleasant auras in gardens and yards

We all need a little light in our lives. As we begin renewing our lawns, gardens and personal spaces, homeowners should consider a product that brings light into the world. Recent studies reveal home renovations are high on owners’ lists. The housing market across the GTA is hot. There’s no better time to spruce up your property and add some curb appeal.

Compelling evidence has surfaced that now suggests the shooting down of Ukrainian Flight 752 by the IRGC was in no way an error, but was a premeditated intentional act. Many Canadian officials and victims’ family members have outright dismissed Iran’s investigation into the destruction of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 after it concluded the aircraft was shot down due to human error. Safety investigators from Iran’s civil aviation authority concluded the Boeing 737-800 passenger plane was shot down accidentally in January 2020 after being “misidentified” by an air defence unit as a “hostile target.”

The “Godfather of Good” is sharing his knowledge on raising money for the environment. King Township’s David Love, considered a “fundraising legend,” released his new book, Green Green, Reflections on 51 Years of Raising Money for Nature.

“If we don’t tell our stories, no one else will.” That’s the reason King’s own LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell, O.M.M., CD, shares her military experiences through a unique government program.

York Regional Council approved its $3.3-billion 2021 budget. The budget includes 1.54% tax increase or about $40 to the average York Region residential property bill. Acccording to King treasurer Peggy Tollett, with the Township at 0% and the Region at 1.54% (school boards unknown at this time but assuming 0%), it would result in a .77% increase overall, or $48.14 for the year with an average assessment value of $971,996 in King.

The travel industry is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic. Such losses are unimaginable. Travel restrictions over the past year have nixed almost everyone’s vacations and plans to get away from it all. King-based The Pineapple Purveyor is passionate about curating travel finds and experiences for its clients. Even though people might not be able to travel the world right now, it doesn’t mean “we cannot bring the world to them, through our online virtual experiences; social events, cooking classes and mixology sessions,” according to Joanne Henry.

Iran’s final report into the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752 is nothing but “lies and misleading information,” according to a local man who lost his wife and son in the tragedy. Shahin Moghaddam says it’s up to the governments of the world, including Canada, to seek the truth and push for action. Moghaddam wants the federal government to take a stronger stance and abandon its “no action policy.” He said the Islamic regime blamed the missile station operator and acquitted all the commanders of the IRGC and Ali Khamenei, as well as the commander-in-chief of the Iranian armed forces, “who were directly responsible for this criminal act.”

Live stage performances have been curtailed during the pandemic, but it hasn’t contained the passion and expression for one King dancer. Stage veteran Hannah Richardson can’t wait to share her passion with audiences once again. It’s difficult to go from the pinnacle of live performing, to total withdrawal.

KWS Staff – Consumers want more out of their decor. Much more.When art, form and function come together in perfect harmony, the results can be fantastic.Creations ...