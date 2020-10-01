YRP taking a ‘balanced approach’

April 21, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative
York Regional Police will be moving forward in a thoughtful, balanced way, following the expansion of police powers announced by the provincial government last week.
On April 16, the provincial government announced new restrictions for Ontarians and increased police powers under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), allowing police to stop individuals and motorists who are not at home.
Having now had the opportunity to review the provincial order, York Regional Police will be taking a “balanced approach to enforcement, applying the order equitably and legally to ensure we continue to support public health measures while maintaining public trust.
“We will not be conducting random vehicle or individual stops. Enforcement will continue to be complaint driven and proactive, with the goal of gaining compliance. Our actions will focus on those individuals who overtly put others in danger and citizens refusing to comply will be charged appropriately.”
Police say their enforcement efforts will continue as they have since the beginning of the pandemic, focused on the 4 Es:
• Engage (with the individual).
• Explain (why we are there).
• Educate (on the rules and regulations).
• Enforce (as a last resort).
“York Regional Police will continue to support York Region Public Health and regional and municipal officials to ensure the safety of our members and the safety of the community.”