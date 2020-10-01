Headline News

Schools move to remote learning following break

April 14, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

Despite a stance to keep schools open, the provincial government Monday made the decision to move elementary and secondary schools to remote learning following the April break.
This action is being taken in support of the government’s broader efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19. Data will be assessed on an ongoing basis and health officials will be consulted to determine when it will be safe to resume in-person learning.
Child care for non-school aged children will remain open, before and after school programs will be closed and free emergency child care for the school-aged children of eligible health care and frontline workers will be provided. To protect the most vulnerable, boards will make provisions for continued in-person support for students with special education needs who require additional support that cannot be accommodated through remote learning.
“This was not a decision we made lightly, as we know how critical schools are to Ontario students. Our priority has always been to keep schools open, however sharply rising community transmission can put our schools and Ontario families at risk,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “While Ontario’s plan has kept schools safe, as confirmed by the Chief Medical Officer of Health, we are taking decisive and preventative action today to ensure students can safely return to learning in our schools.”
Case rates, hospitalizations, and ICU occupancy are increasing rapidly, threatening to overwhelm the health care system. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province have increased by 22.1 per cent between the period of April 4 and 10, 2021. In addition, during this same period of time, Ontario has seen the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increase from 494 to 605.
Since April 8, the province has been under a province-wide Stay-at-Home order, requiring everyone to remain at home except for essential purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services (including getting vaccinated), for outdoor exercise with your household in your home community, or for work that cannot be done remotely.
As Ontario’s health care capacity is threatened, the Stay-at-Home order, and other new and existing public health and workplace safety measures, will work to preserve public health system capacity, safeguard vulnerable populations, allow for progress to be made with vaccinations and save lives.
With students moving to remote learning, vaccine prioritization of education workers who provide direct support to students with special education needs across the province, and all education workers in select hot spot areas, starting with Peel and Toronto, will continue.
Special education workers across the province and education workers in Peel and Toronto hot spots are eligible to register for vaccination by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1‑833‑943‑3900. More information is available at Ontario.ca/covidvaccine.
It is critically important that as Ontarians receive the vaccine, everyone continues to wear a mask, maintain physical distancing when outside of their immediate household and frequently wash their hands. As well, continue to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if symptoms are present.
“As we continue to see rapid growth in community transmission across the province, it is necessary to take extra precautions and measures to ensure the continued health and safety of students, teachers and their families,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “As the fight against this third wave of the pandemic continues, everyone must continue following all public health and workplace safety measures and stay at home to prevent further transmission of the virus, so we can once again resume in person learning in our schools.”
“The rapid and increasing spread of COVID-19 and the variants of concern pose significant threats to our health care system and the well-being of Ontarians, requiring immediate and decisive action,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “The declaration of a third provincial emergency is necessary to provide the government with the tools needed to help protect the public, reduce the spread of the virus and save lives.”
As part of Phase Two of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, people living in regions with the highest rates of transmission will be prioritized to receive a vaccine, starting with the most at-risk in the Peel and Toronto public health regions. This initiative will be expanded to additional ‘hot spot’ regions based on established patterns of transmission, severe illness, and mortality.
To support this expanded vaccination effort, mobile teams are being organized to administer vaccines in high-risk congregate settings, residential buildings, faith-based locations, and locations occupied by large employers in hot spot neighbourhoods to individuals aged 18 or over. Pop-up clinics will also be set-up in highly impacted neighborhoods, including at faith-based locations and community centres in those hot spots, in collaboration with public health units and community organizations within those communities. The province will provide additional resources to support these mobile and pop-up clinics in the hardest-hit neighbourhoods.



         

Community News

PS752 investigator seeks war crimes prosecution against Iran

As experts from around the world pore through Iran’s final report on the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752, evidence is mounting about the fatal errors and omissions made in this criminal act. Canadian officials and victims’ family members are casting doubt on Iran's investigation into the destruction of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 after it concluded the aircraft was shot down due to human error. Safety investigators from Iran’s civil aviation authority concluded the Boeing 737-800 passenger plane was shot down accidentally in January 2020 after being “misidentified” by an air defence unit as a “hostile target.”

Pineapple Purveyor brings the world to you

The travel industry is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic. Such losses are unimaginable. Travel restrictions over the past year have nixed almost everyone’s vacations and plans to get away from it all. King-based The Pineapple Purveyor is passionate about curating travel finds and experiences for its clients. Even though people might not be able to travel the world right now, it doesn’t mean “we cannot bring the world to them, through our online virtual experiences; social events, cooking classes and mixology sessions,” according to Joanne Henry.

Nobleton man says Iranian report ‘deceives’ and ‘denies’ responsibility

Iran’s final report into the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752 is nothing but “lies and misleading information,” according to a local man who lost his wife and son in the tragedy. Shahin Moghaddam says it’s up to the governments of the world, including Canada, to seek the truth and push for action. Moghaddam wants the federal government to take a stronger stance and abandon its “no action policy.” He said the Islamic regime blamed the missile station operator and acquitted all the commanders of the IRGC and Ali Khamenei, as well as the commander-in-chief of the Iranian armed forces, “who were directly responsible for this criminal act.”

King dancer anxious to get back on stage

Live stage performances have been curtailed during the pandemic, but it hasn’t contained the passion and expression for one King dancer. Stage veteran Hannah Richardson can’t wait to share her passion with audiences once again. It’s difficult to go from the pinnacle of live performing, to total withdrawal.

Artistic, soothing tables evoke serenity

KWS Staff – Consumers want more out of their decor. Much more.When art, form and function come together in perfect harmony, the results can be fantastic.Creations ...

Relocation of long-term care facility to King Township

The province has given the green light to relocate the Mariann nursing home to the Marylake property in King. The Marylake Augustinian Fathers in King City and the Midwest Augustinian Fathers in Chicago are pleased with the recent announcement by the Minister of Long Term Care, The Honourable Marrilee Fullerton, regarding the redevelopment of Mariann Nursing Home and Residence in King City and the expansion of its license to include its existing 64 beds plus 76 new beds.

King couple pens book on infertility

A King City couple wants to help spread awareness about infertility to youngsters. Stephanie and Vince Macri are promoting their book, “Auston the Magical Egg,” in time for Canadian Infertility Awareness Week (April 18-24). Stephanie pointed out that 1 in 6 Canadian couples face troubles to conceive children. It is more common now than ever before that children are being conceived through assisted reproductive measures, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF).

King Township man seeks Health Canada approval for new anti-virus mask

A Schomberg man has developed a mask that is designed to kill almost every virus, and he wants one in the hands of every Canadian. He’d even love to see one on the face of every person around the globe. Andre Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, just released his prototype CuRVE mask, with patented respiratory virus elimination ﬁltration. Tweaking commonplace parts, Milne has a product that he hopes can kill almost any virus, from Ebola to COVID.

New electric vehicle chargers coming to King

King Township will be getting a boost from the federal government, to install electric vehicle chargers across the municipality. Along with funding from the municipality, this will allow for the installation of between 10 and 12 electric vehicle charging stations, amounting to over 20 charging connectors.

Studio Tour King 2021 goes virtual

Visiting the country is a wonderful way to spend a weekend. It offers the opportunity to explore quaint villages and the studios of the local artists and artisans whose artwork often reflects the landscape around them. In King Township, each spring brings the Studio Tour King, typically held at the end of April. Unfortunately due to the pandemic and public health restrictions, the studio tour cannot be in person but will be held virtually.

Commentary

Spring cleaning a bit of a memory cleanse

It’s kinda weird going through one’s old personal belongings and piles of socked-away items. A recent weekend cleanup revealed my life in a nutshell. Talk about seeing your life pass by your very eyes in a matter of minutes!

Smiles and chuckles are amazing gifts to share

Congratulations if you’re reading this! It means you’re alive and if that’s not reason enough to smile, I don’t know what is! I’m smiling as I write this. As stressful as the world is at times, I make it a point to laugh several times a day.

Salaries devour plenty of taxpayers’ dollars

Most of us average Canadians work so that we can live. For us, it’s a necessity, to afford life’s simple pleasures like paying taxes, utility bills, mortgages and credit card bills. Most of us don’t work for the government. But for those who do, life seems pretty good, regardless of your job.

Every life is worth living and worth the effort

For Julie Andrews, her favourite things included raindrops on roses and schnitzel with noodles. I happen to like those things, too. We’ve all been dealt the worst possible hand over the past year. At times, it seemed impossible to win a round, let alone come out ahead of the game.

Stigma, access plague mental health sufferers

Our bodies may be our temples, but our minds are our palaces. Our human CPU holds everything that we are, our very essence if you will. Not only does our brain control every bodily function, but it lets us imagine, live life and yes, escape.

Venturing down many rabbit holes

For decades, humans have been aware of the existence of black holes in the universe. These all-consuming regions pull in everything in their path and the gravity is so strong not even light can escape it. Black holes often occur when suns die. There’s nothing like it on earth, and fortunately not one within earshot in our solar system.

Step up to Riobel products in your home

Our kitchens reflect who we are and what we value.Kitchen renovations are among top of mind for most homeowners. And prospective home buyers are looking ...

Addressing poverty can’t come soon enough

And, according to Clint Borgen, poverty is relatively cheap to address and “incredibly expensive to ignore.” I think the pandemic has given us all a big jolt, a reawakening of sorts. Poverty, in all of its guises, is abundant, right here at home.

Pandemic has sparked innovations

Human history is filled with some very amazing accomplishments. It seems that some of our greatest achievements arise out of the ashes like the mythical Phoenix – good things come from very bad experiences.

The rich bounce back, others never will

John F. Kennedy once said that “if a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.” The “mega-rich” will recoup COVID-losses in record-time yet billions will live in poverty for at least another decade.

Letters to the Editor

