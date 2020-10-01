Trisan offering limited appointments

April 5, 2021 · 0 Comments
The Trisan Centre in Schomberg is now open, with a limited number of COVID-19 vaccination appointments to York Region residents.
The Trisan Centre clinic, located at 25 Dillane Drive in Schomberg and operated by King Fire and Emergency Services, will offer a limited number of appointments for Tuesday, April 6, Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8.
You can book an appointment for your COVID-19 vaccination at york.ca/covid19vaccine
You must be logged in to post a comment.