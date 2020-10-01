King tentatively planning for in-person summer camp programs

March 31, 2021 · 0 Comments
King Township’s Community Services Division is preparing for the delivery of both in-person and virtual camps for the upcoming summer season.
“The planning process for the delivery of our summer camp program is a large undertaking that begins at least six months in advance,” said the Township’s Director of Community Services, Chris Fasciano. “Although we can’t say with absolute certainty as this time that we will be able offer in-person summer camps, we are going to push forward through the initial planning stages so we will be ready to deliver our programming, should we be given approval from both the Provincial Government and York Region Public Health to proceed.”
After last year’s cancellation of summer camps amid the first wave of COVID-19, the Ontario Camps Association (OCA) began working with health experts on a new slate of protocols to keep children and staff safe during their summer camp experience. These protocols were submitted to the Provincial Government for review with the Province hoping to release this document by early to mid-spring.
“Receiving this provincial protocol document will be a crucial next-step for us in our planning and preparation stage and will ultimately allow us to determine the feasibility of offering in-person camp programing,” said Fasciano.
The Township plans to post its full summer camp program roster on the new virtual community guide platform for both in-person and virtual programming Monday, April 19, with registration tentatively set to open for all Township residents on Monday, May 10 at 7 a.m. However, these dates and times are subject to change based on Provincial and Regional public health guidelines. To check out the full list of summer camp programming, visit king.upanupguide.com.
The Township will continue to make ongoing public updates regarding summer camp programming which can be viewed on the municipal web page at www.king.ca.
You must be logged in to post a comment.