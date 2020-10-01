York Region expanding COVID-19 vaccines to residents age 65 years and older

March 30, 2021 · 0 Comments
The Regional Municipality of York is advancing those eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations to now include York Region residents age 65 years and older (born 1956 and earlier) as the Region continues to deliver vaccines identified in the Government of Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan.
Effective Wednesday, March 31, beginning at 8:30 a.m., York Region residents age 65 years of age and older can book an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccination by visiting york.ca/COVID19Vaccine
Approximately 15,000 new vaccine appointments will open. York Region will continue to offer additional appointments as more vaccine becomes available.
