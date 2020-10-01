Nobleton man says Iranian report ‘deceives’ and ‘denies’ responsibility

March 27, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor



Iran’s final report into the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752 is nothing but “lies and misleading information,” according to a local man who lost his wife and son in the tragedy.

Shahin Moghaddam says it’s up to the governments of the world, including Canada, to seek the truth and push for action.

Moghaddam wants the federal government to take a stronger stance and abandon its “no action policy.”

He said the Islamic regime blamed the missile station operator and acquitted all the commanders of the IRGC and Ali Khamenei, as well as the commander-in-chief of the Iranian armed forces, “who were directly responsible for this criminal act.”

The Islamic regime report, Shahin Moghaddam said, is “clearly designed to deceive an to deny and to deflect the truth. It is perfectly clear, that what Mr. Zarif said couple of weeks ago was true. He stated that the government of Iran will never be transparent on this and it is time to Canadian government to stand up against those who murdered its citizens. The Islamic Regime’s report clearly released to cover up the truth” for the following reasons:

The Iranian report on the shooting down of 752 clearly demonstrates once again that Iran “has no intention of being transparent or accountable for the deaths of our loved ones at the hands of the IRGC. Once again Iran has demonstrated its commitment to denial and deception. It is Canada who needs to change its approach.”

Moghaddam said the Islamic regime has shown again and again, since its founding, that it will never change itself. This regime does not respect any international law unless to be forced by international communities.

“The Trudeau government does not rely only on negotiation. It is time for Canada to inset diplomatic pressure in parallel to negotiation in order to force this regime to corporate.”

Moghaddam helped launch the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims shortly after the tragedy. They are fighting for justice and compensation for the victims’ families.

Canada, he said, should consider the following steps:

• Canada should ban the IRGC in its entirety as a terrorist organization. The IRGC’s terrorist credentials are unquestioned. In fact, Prime Minister Trudeau voted to ban the IRGC in a parliamentary resolution in 2018. Why has he not implemented the resolution he voted for?

• Canada should impose Magnitsky sanctions on the most senior Iranian officials responsible for the shooting down of PS752.

• Canada must ask its alliances to declare Iran’s sky as unsafe until Islamic regime cooperate with the investigation and Canada and other countries are able to access to all the information’s needed to find the truth about this downing.

• Canada should seek help form its alliances to support a resolution at the UN security council to force Islamic regime to cooperate with investigation by third party.

• Canada should take its complains to the International court of Justice against this barbaric act of shooting by Islamic regime of Iran and seek justice for families and victims.

“Unfortunately, Canadian government with its no action policy put the life of Canadians across the world in danger. The Chinese government can take Canadians as hostages with no consequences. Islamic regime can rape and kill Zahra Kazemi, the Iranian Canadian journalist with no consequences. Islamic Regime can kill the Canadian Iranian environmentalist and did nothing. All this no action by Canada gives the green light to many tyrannies across the world that life of Canadians are worth nothing and they can do whatever they want to do with no consequences. It is time for Canada start to act and show to world that the life of Canadians are precious and if they endanger the life of any Canadian, there is a consequences. This change of approach will only happen by action. In addition, it is time for opposition parties in the Parliament to question this pacificism by Canadian government.

“What is the Canadian government going to do change his policies in this respects?” he asks.

Moghaddam said the report is clear, the intentions are clear, but what is not clear what is Canada is going to do to seek justice for its citizens.

Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims is asking for an independent investigation into the shooting down of Flight PS752 to House of Commons and UN Security Council.

The group has registered an e-petition (e-3083) with the House of Commons in Ottawa. The goal is to get enough support in Parliament to direct the federal government to take this matter to the UN Security Council and put pressure on Islamic Regime to cooperate with the investigation.

“There are evidences that this attack on a civilian airplane was intentionally planed by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Moghaddam said.

They need to collect as many signatures as possible. Visit https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-3083

