York Region to open a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic at Canada’s Wonderland

March 26, 2021 · 0 Comments
The Regional Municipality of York is opening a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic at Canada’s Wonderland on Monday, March 29.
Located at 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive in the City of Vaughan, this new drive-thru clinic location will provide easy and efficient access to the vaccine; immunizing approximately 1,600 people per day when fully operational. This clinic format provides another option for residents who have mobility constraints to receive a vaccine from the comfort of a vehicle.
Starting today (Friday, March 26), a limited number of appointments will be available for a COVID-19 vaccination by visiting york.ca/COVID19Vaccine
