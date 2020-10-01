Headline News

York Region to open a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic at Canada’s Wonderland

March 26, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Regional Municipality of York is opening a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic at Canada’s Wonderland on Monday, March 29.
Located at 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive in the City of Vaughan, this new drive-thru clinic location will provide easy and efficient access to the vaccine; immunizing approximately 1,600 people per day when fully operational. This clinic format provides another option for residents who have mobility constraints to receive a vaccine from the comfort of a vehicle.
Starting today (Friday, March 26), a limited number of appointments will be available for a COVID-19 vaccination by visiting york.ca/COVID19Vaccine



         

Community News

Nobleton man says Iranian report ‘deceives’ and ‘denies’ responsibility

Iran’s final report into the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752 is nothing but “lies and misleading information,” according to a local man who lost his wife and son in the tragedy. Shahin Moghaddam says it’s up to the governments of the world, including Canada, to seek the truth and push for action. Moghaddam wants the federal government to take a stronger stance and abandon its “no action policy.” He said the Islamic regime blamed the missile station operator and acquitted all the commanders of the IRGC and Ali Khamenei, as well as the commander-in-chief of the Iranian armed forces, “who were directly responsible for this criminal act.”

King dancer anxious to get back on stage

Live stage performances have been curtailed during the pandemic, but it hasn’t contained the passion and expression for one King dancer. Stage veteran Hannah Richardson can’t wait to share her passion with audiences once again. It’s difficult to go from the pinnacle of live performing, to total withdrawal.

Artistic, soothing tables evoke serenity

KWS Staff – Consumers want more out of their decor. Much more.When art, form and function come together in perfect harmony, the results can be fantastic.Creations ...

King couple pens book on infertility

A King City couple wants to help spread awareness about infertility to youngsters. Stephanie and Vince Macri are promoting their book, “Auston the Magical Egg,” in time for Canadian Infertility Awareness Week (April 18-24). Stephanie pointed out that 1 in 6 Canadian couples face troubles to conceive children. It is more common now than ever before that children are being conceived through assisted reproductive measures, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF).

King Township man seeks Health Canada approval for new anti-virus mask

A Schomberg man has developed a mask that is designed to kill almost every virus, and he wants one in the hands of every Canadian. He’d even love to see one on the face of every person around the globe. Andre Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, just released his prototype CuRVE mask, with patented respiratory virus elimination ﬁltration. Tweaking commonplace parts, Milne has a product that he hopes can kill almost any virus, from Ebola to COVID.

New electric vehicle chargers coming to King

King Township will be getting a boost from the federal government, to install electric vehicle chargers across the municipality. Along with funding from the municipality, this will allow for the installation of between 10 and 12 electric vehicle charging stations, amounting to over 20 charging connectors.

Studio Tour King 2021 goes virtual

Visiting the country is a wonderful way to spend a weekend. It offers the opportunity to explore quaint villages and the studios of the local artists and artisans whose artwork often reflects the landscape around them. In King Township, each spring brings the Studio Tour King, typically held at the end of April. Unfortunately due to the pandemic and public health restrictions, the studio tour cannot be in person but will be held virtually.

Groups say Bill 257 allows MZOs

A provincial act supporting broadband across Ontario contains a potentially destructive policy. Environmental Defence, Ontario Nature and Ecojustice say Bill 257 exempts Ministeral Zoning Orders (MZOs) from planning laws and policy. This new law, they stress, would allow environmentally destructive projects to go forward even if they contravene basic planning rules.

Kingbridge Centre expands business purpose

The iconic Kingbridge Centre is evolving, after providing unique services over the last two decades. Founded in 2001 by John Abele, cofounder of Boston Scientific and a global leader in the field of less invasive medicine, the centre’s vision encompassed a passion for technological inventions, concepts and ideas made to benefit communities and society as a whole.

Centre offers immersive online exhibit

A novel partnership between a local software company and King Heritage & Cultural Centre (KHCC) has resulted in a free virtual exhibit titled Stories of King, features interesting and lesser-known tales from the Township. While the KHCC continues to be closed to visitors, their staff continues to work on new projects behind the scenes.

Commentary

Every life is worth living and worth the effort

For Julie Andrews, her favourite things included raindrops on roses and schnitzel with noodles. I happen to like those things, too. We’ve all been dealt the worst possible hand over the past year. At times, it seemed impossible to win a round, let alone come out ahead of the game.

Stigma, access plague mental health sufferers

Our bodies may be our temples, but our minds are our palaces. Our human CPU holds everything that we are, our very essence if you will. Not only does our brain control every bodily function, but it lets us imagine, live life and yes, escape.

Venturing down many rabbit holes

For decades, humans have been aware of the existence of black holes in the universe. These all-consuming regions pull in everything in their path and the gravity is so strong not even light can escape it. Black holes often occur when suns die. There’s nothing like it on earth, and fortunately not one within earshot in our solar system.

Step up to Riobel products in your home

Our kitchens reflect who we are and what we value.Kitchen renovations are among top of mind for most homeowners. And prospective home buyers are looking ...

Addressing poverty can’t come soon enough

And, according to Clint Borgen, poverty is relatively cheap to address and “incredibly expensive to ignore.” I think the pandemic has given us all a big jolt, a reawakening of sorts. Poverty, in all of its guises, is abundant, right here at home.

Pandemic has sparked innovations

Human history is filled with some very amazing accomplishments. It seems that some of our greatest achievements arise out of the ashes like the mythical Phoenix – good things come from very bad experiences.

The rich bounce back, others never will

John F. Kennedy once said that “if a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.” The “mega-rich” will recoup COVID-losses in record-time yet billions will live in poverty for at least another decade.

Pandemic derails other important news

Many average citizens will say they’re fed up with daily reports on COVID-19. It’s headline news here, and in fact in every major city around the world. Everywhere you look, there’s news about the pandemic.

Local media always has your back!

Arthur Miller once said that a good newspaper is like a “nation talking to itself.” And Robert Peel believed that public opinion is a compound including “newspaper paragraphs.”

Trying to stay connected with fellow humans

Poet John Donne pointed out that no man is an island. Our personal networks – our connections to one another – are facing unprecedented strain. This is perhaps one of the keys to the mounting stress during the current pandemic.

Letters to the Editor

