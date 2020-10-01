Headline News

Relocation of long-term care facility to King Township

March 24, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

The province has given the green light to relocate the Mariann nursing home to King.
The Marylake Augustinian Fathers in King City and the Midwest Augustinian Fathers in Chicago are pleased with the recent announcement by the Minister of Long Term Care, The Honourable Marrilee Fullerton, regarding the redevelopment of Mariann Nursing Home and Residence in King City and the expansion of its license to include its existing 64 beds plus 76 new beds.
Juliann Martyniuk, board chair of Mariann Home, thanks Minister Fullerton and the provincial government for their continued and profound commitment to long-term care. The Mariann Home board and administration also thanks the Catholic Health Sponsors of Ontario for their support of Mariann Home’s redevelopment plans.
“We are particularly grateful to our founders, The Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood, for the values of spirituality, respect, and hospitality that have made staff and Board members of Mariann Home honoured to continue to serve and care for those in need of long-term care in our community,” said a statement from the group.
Queen’s Park is calling this a “historic investment in long-term care.”
In addition to modernizing the long-term care sector, these projects will help reduce wait lists and end hallway medicine. Province-wide, these investments also support key government priorities, including eliminating three and four bed ward rooms, creating campuses of care and providing new spaces for Indigenous, Francophone and other cultural community residents.
“King Township has a population of 25,000 and yet only 36 long-term care beds. Our seniors population and their families deserve better – they deserve to have access to a modern long-term care home in the heart of our community. Following sustained advocacy, I am proud to announce that a 140-bed state-of-the-art long-term care home is coming to King Township, delivering an improved quality of life and reduced waitlist for the greatest generation,” said King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce.
“Our loved ones in long-term care deserve a comfortable, modern place to live, near family and friends, with the support they need when they need it,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. “These new and upgraded spaces, built to modern design standards, will help prevent and contain the transmission of infectious diseases and ensure residents have access to the care they need in a safe and secure environment.”
“We are thrilled with the announcement by the government today. We thank our local MPP Minister Stephen Lecce, Minister Fullerton, and the provincial government for recognizing the incredible need for Long Term Care in King Township and for showing the leadership necessary to deliver this important service to the seniors of the municipality. The Augustinians are proud to be partnered with Mariann Home and we look forward to moving this very exciting project forward,” said board chair Angelo Bitondo.
AFOI board secretary Quinto Annibale added: “For The Augustinian Fathers, this announcement has been nine years in the making. The demand for Long Term Care in King Township is overwhelming, and with this announcement the province has moved to fill the gap that existed. This is an investment in the seniors of King and one which will serve King well for years to come.
“I would be remiss if I did not also thank Mayor Pellegrini and his Council for their incredible support for the project. In supporting the project at Council they have shown true leadership and civic mindedness. This is an important first step in the revitalization of the Marylake campus and we look forward to working with them as the vision unfolds.”



         

Community News

Nobleton man says Iranian report ‘deceives’ and ‘denies’ responsibility

Iran’s final report into the downing of Ukrainian Flight 752 is nothing but “lies and misleading information,” according to a local man who lost his wife and son in the tragedy. Shahin Moghaddam says it’s up to the governments of the world, including Canada, to seek the truth and push for action. Moghaddam wants the federal government to take a stronger stance and abandon its “no action policy.” He said the Islamic regime blamed the missile station operator and acquitted all the commanders of the IRGC and Ali Khamenei, as well as the commander-in-chief of the Iranian armed forces, “who were directly responsible for this criminal act.”

King dancer anxious to get back on stage

Live stage performances have been curtailed during the pandemic, but it hasn’t contained the passion and expression for one King dancer. Stage veteran Hannah Richardson can’t wait to share her passion with audiences once again. It’s difficult to go from the pinnacle of live performing, to total withdrawal.

Artistic, soothing tables evoke serenity

KWS Staff – Consumers want more out of their decor. Much more.When art, form and function come together in perfect harmony, the results can be fantastic.Creations ...

King couple pens book on infertility

A King City couple wants to help spread awareness about infertility to youngsters. Stephanie and Vince Macri are promoting their book, “Auston the Magical Egg,” in time for Canadian Infertility Awareness Week (April 18-24). Stephanie pointed out that 1 in 6 Canadian couples face troubles to conceive children. It is more common now than ever before that children are being conceived through assisted reproductive measures, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF).

King Township man seeks Health Canada approval for new anti-virus mask

A Schomberg man has developed a mask that is designed to kill almost every virus, and he wants one in the hands of every Canadian. He’d even love to see one on the face of every person around the globe. Andre Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, just released his prototype CuRVE mask, with patented respiratory virus elimination ﬁltration. Tweaking commonplace parts, Milne has a product that he hopes can kill almost any virus, from Ebola to COVID.

New electric vehicle chargers coming to King

King Township will be getting a boost from the federal government, to install electric vehicle chargers across the municipality. Along with funding from the municipality, this will allow for the installation of between 10 and 12 electric vehicle charging stations, amounting to over 20 charging connectors.

Studio Tour King 2021 goes virtual

Visiting the country is a wonderful way to spend a weekend. It offers the opportunity to explore quaint villages and the studios of the local artists and artisans whose artwork often reflects the landscape around them. In King Township, each spring brings the Studio Tour King, typically held at the end of April. Unfortunately due to the pandemic and public health restrictions, the studio tour cannot be in person but will be held virtually.

Groups say Bill 257 allows MZOs

A provincial act supporting broadband across Ontario contains a potentially destructive policy. Environmental Defence, Ontario Nature and Ecojustice say Bill 257 exempts Ministeral Zoning Orders (MZOs) from planning laws and policy. This new law, they stress, would allow environmentally destructive projects to go forward even if they contravene basic planning rules.

Kingbridge Centre expands business purpose

The iconic Kingbridge Centre is evolving, after providing unique services over the last two decades. Founded in 2001 by John Abele, cofounder of Boston Scientific and a global leader in the field of less invasive medicine, the centre’s vision encompassed a passion for technological inventions, concepts and ideas made to benefit communities and society as a whole.

Centre offers immersive online exhibit

A novel partnership between a local software company and King Heritage & Cultural Centre (KHCC) has resulted in a free virtual exhibit titled Stories of King, features interesting and lesser-known tales from the Township. While the KHCC continues to be closed to visitors, their staff continues to work on new projects behind the scenes.

Commentary

Every life is worth living and worth the effort

For Julie Andrews, her favourite things included raindrops on roses and schnitzel with noodles. I happen to like those things, too. We’ve all been dealt the worst possible hand over the past year. At times, it seemed impossible to win a round, let alone come out ahead of the game.

Stigma, access plague mental health sufferers

Our bodies may be our temples, but our minds are our palaces. Our human CPU holds everything that we are, our very essence if you will. Not only does our brain control every bodily function, but it lets us imagine, live life and yes, escape.

Venturing down many rabbit holes

For decades, humans have been aware of the existence of black holes in the universe. These all-consuming regions pull in everything in their path and the gravity is so strong not even light can escape it. Black holes often occur when suns die. There’s nothing like it on earth, and fortunately not one within earshot in our solar system.

Step up to Riobel products in your home

Our kitchens reflect who we are and what we value.Kitchen renovations are among top of mind for most homeowners. And prospective home buyers are looking ...

Addressing poverty can’t come soon enough

And, according to Clint Borgen, poverty is relatively cheap to address and “incredibly expensive to ignore.” I think the pandemic has given us all a big jolt, a reawakening of sorts. Poverty, in all of its guises, is abundant, right here at home.

Pandemic has sparked innovations

Human history is filled with some very amazing accomplishments. It seems that some of our greatest achievements arise out of the ashes like the mythical Phoenix – good things come from very bad experiences.

The rich bounce back, others never will

John F. Kennedy once said that “if a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.” The “mega-rich” will recoup COVID-losses in record-time yet billions will live in poverty for at least another decade.

Pandemic derails other important news

Many average citizens will say they’re fed up with daily reports on COVID-19. It’s headline news here, and in fact in every major city around the world. Everywhere you look, there’s news about the pandemic.

Local media always has your back!

Arthur Miller once said that a good newspaper is like a “nation talking to itself.” And Robert Peel believed that public opinion is a compound including “newspaper paragraphs.”

Trying to stay connected with fellow humans

Poet John Donne pointed out that no man is an island. Our personal networks – our connections to one another – are facing unprecedented strain. This is perhaps one of the keys to the mounting stress during the current pandemic.

Letters to the Editor

