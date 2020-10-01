Relocation of long-term care facility to King Township

March 24, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative
The province has given the green light to relocate the Mariann nursing home to King.
The Marylake Augustinian Fathers in King City and the Midwest Augustinian Fathers in Chicago are pleased with the recent announcement by the Minister of Long Term Care, The Honourable Marrilee Fullerton, regarding the redevelopment of Mariann Nursing Home and Residence in King City and the expansion of its license to include its existing 64 beds plus 76 new beds.
Juliann Martyniuk, board chair of Mariann Home, thanks Minister Fullerton and the provincial government for their continued and profound commitment to long-term care. The Mariann Home board and administration also thanks the Catholic Health Sponsors of Ontario for their support of Mariann Home’s redevelopment plans.
“We are particularly grateful to our founders, The Missionary Sisters of the Precious Blood, for the values of spirituality, respect, and hospitality that have made staff and Board members of Mariann Home honoured to continue to serve and care for those in need of long-term care in our community,” said a statement from the group.
Queen’s Park is calling this a “historic investment in long-term care.”
In addition to modernizing the long-term care sector, these projects will help reduce wait lists and end hallway medicine. Province-wide, these investments also support key government priorities, including eliminating three and four bed ward rooms, creating campuses of care and providing new spaces for Indigenous, Francophone and other cultural community residents.
“King Township has a population of 25,000 and yet only 36 long-term care beds. Our seniors population and their families deserve better – they deserve to have access to a modern long-term care home in the heart of our community. Following sustained advocacy, I am proud to announce that a 140-bed state-of-the-art long-term care home is coming to King Township, delivering an improved quality of life and reduced waitlist for the greatest generation,” said King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce.
“Our loved ones in long-term care deserve a comfortable, modern place to live, near family and friends, with the support they need when they need it,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. “These new and upgraded spaces, built to modern design standards, will help prevent and contain the transmission of infectious diseases and ensure residents have access to the care they need in a safe and secure environment.”
“We are thrilled with the announcement by the government today. We thank our local MPP Minister Stephen Lecce, Minister Fullerton, and the provincial government for recognizing the incredible need for Long Term Care in King Township and for showing the leadership necessary to deliver this important service to the seniors of the municipality. The Augustinians are proud to be partnered with Mariann Home and we look forward to moving this very exciting project forward,” said board chair Angelo Bitondo.
AFOI board secretary Quinto Annibale added: “For The Augustinian Fathers, this announcement has been nine years in the making. The demand for Long Term Care in King Township is overwhelming, and with this announcement the province has moved to fill the gap that existed. This is an investment in the seniors of King and one which will serve King well for years to come.
“I would be remiss if I did not also thank Mayor Pellegrini and his Council for their incredible support for the project. In supporting the project at Council they have shown true leadership and civic mindedness. This is an important first step in the revitalization of the Marylake campus and we look forward to working with them as the vision unfolds.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.