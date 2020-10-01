Commentary

Stigma, access plague mental health sufferers

March 17, 2021   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

“There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t.”
― John Green

Our bodies may be our temples, but our minds are our palaces.
Our human CPU holds everything that we are, our very essence if you will.
Not only does our brain control every bodily function, but it lets us imagine, live life and yes, escape.
It’s the most important part we have, and it’s a crying shame when things go wrong in our grey matter.
It’s hard to say whether intellect and logic govern our actions, or whether emotions override our primary functions.
It’s likely a combination of the two, a perfect balance. When that balance is off, like teetering on a balance beam, all sorts of mishaps are bound to occur.
In the last few years, there’s been more of an emphasis on mental health issues in society. And rightly so. From general anxiety and depression, to debilitating mental health conditions, we’re all slighty more aware, and hopefully, more compassionate and understanding.
When I was young, “mental health” was not really a “thing.” We had to deal with self-esteem and body issues on our own. We had to muddle through bouts of “being down.” We kept it bottled up, most of the time.
Today, with the tremendous amount of information, data, studies and resources, there’s nothing we can’t investigate and delve into. Even in isolation, we can learn about various mental health concerns and perhaps learn how to cope, or try to lessen the pain.
But the numbers are still bleak and startling.
A Lumino Health/Sun Life survey finds nearly two-thirds (60%) of Canadians are currently experiencing mental health issues.
Over half (54%) of those experiencing mental health issues have not received medical support.
Affordability (25%) and embarrassment (23%) are the two top barriers Canadians say has prevented them from seeking help.
“Our nation is dealing with a mental health crisis. Whether it’s a loved one, a colleague, or yourself, mental health impacts us all,” said Chris Denys, senior vice-president, Possibilities, Lumino Health. “We must work together to tackle this emergency. From employers to individuals, we can all play a role in building a more resilient Canada.”
Anxiety (40%) tops the list of mental health concerns, followed by stress, depression and addiction. When it comes to the likelihood of experiencing mental health issues, the Sun Life survey finds differences across groups.
Women (62%) and those aged 18 to 34 (74%) are experiencing the greatest impact of mental health issues.
Gen Z, (Canadians aged 18 to 23) are more than twice as likely (16%) as the national average (7%) to say they are experiencing addiction issues.
Carl Jung, even in his day, said 1/3 of his patients suffered from a “senselessness and emptiness of their lives.”
I’m sure we’ve all had a certain level of anxiety in our lives. I went through a “spell” a few years back when I lost my job. Anxiety turned into depression, and while I’m much better equipped today to deal with it, I still take medication.
We try to keep the peace in our household with our offspring. Our 20-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter tend to go out of their way to get a rise out of each other. They bicker, fight and swear. We intervene, and try to calm the nerves. But boy are they headstrong!
I give them credit for expressing themselves and being assertive, but wow, I wish they’d find some kinder, gentler adjectives!
They are good kids with good heads on their shoulders. We know there’s more going on and it’s hard to help them through the trials and tribulations the pandemic has brought down upon them.
Heck, it’s hard for us to deal as well.
My son, the proverbial deep thinker, is troubled lately, with thoughts of the afterlife, future career, the fall semester at college, relationships. He’s been bored during the lockdown. He needs to get out, go for a walk, take a drive. It may sound simple, but perhaps it could help. I’m at a loss to affect real change.
I think we have to begin tilting our heads a bit, and thinking differently. Maybe we should recognize there are 7 billion versions of “normal” on this planet.
It’s never overreacting to ask for what you need, according to Amy Poehler.
An RBC Future Launch study of more than 1,800 Canadians aged 14-29 found that across every province and major city, youth are significantly less confident when it comes to their job prospects and how prepared they are for the future of work.
Currently, 7-in-10 (70%) young Canadians are learning remotely to some extent, with nearly 3-in-10 (28%) saying they are attending classes exclusively online. And 45% say that the education they are receiving online during the pandemic is doing a worse job of preparing them for their desired career.
More than half of young working Canadians have faced severe job-interruptions (reduced hours, and termination). Relatedly, almost half (47%) of those working full-time are doing so from home or at least part-time.
“Everything Is Not OK” is a new campaign that highlights the impacts of COVID-19 on the mental health of children, youth and adults. The campaign calls for immediate action by all levels of government to reduce wait times for mental health and addiction services.
Our mental health is so vitally important. Without it, how can we keep up the fight, emerge from the blanket of COVID, and press on?
It takes a village. Well, many members of our village are hurting. Let’s tend to them, so we can all move forward together.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Air fryers have become a must-own appliance

KWS Staff ­– Air fryers have been soaring in popularity. People like them because they’re convenient, easy to use and provide a healthier cooking method. We found one that checks all the boxes. Uber Appliance was crafted in 2015 out of a passion for bringing functional yet retro sleek kitchen appliances for the modern home.

King couple pens book on infertility

A King City couple wants to help spread awareness about infertility to youngsters. Stephanie and Vince Macri are promoting their book, “Auston the Magical Egg,” in time for Canadian Infertility Awareness Week (April 18-24). Stephanie pointed out that 1 in 6 Canadian couples face troubles to conceive children. It is more common now than ever before that children are being conceived through assisted reproductive measures, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF).

King Township man seeks Health Canada approval for new anti-virus mask

A Schomberg man has developed a mask that is designed to kill almost every virus, and he wants one in the hands of every Canadian. He’d even love to see one on the face of every person around the globe. Andre Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, just released his prototype CuRVE mask, with patented respiratory virus elimination ﬁltration. Tweaking commonplace parts, Milne has a product that he hopes can kill almost any virus, from Ebola to COVID.

New electric vehicle chargers coming to King

King Township will be getting a boost from the federal government, to install electric vehicle chargers across the municipality. Along with funding from the municipality, this will allow for the installation of between 10 and 12 electric vehicle charging stations, amounting to over 20 charging connectors.

Studio Tour King 2021 goes virtual

Visiting the country is a wonderful way to spend a weekend. It offers the opportunity to explore quaint villages and the studios of the local artists and artisans whose artwork often reflects the landscape around them. In King Township, each spring brings the Studio Tour King, typically held at the end of April. Unfortunately due to the pandemic and public health restrictions, the studio tour cannot be in person but will be held virtually.

Groups say Bill 257 allows MZOs

A provincial act supporting broadband across Ontario contains a potentially destructive policy. Environmental Defence, Ontario Nature and Ecojustice say Bill 257 exempts Ministeral Zoning Orders (MZOs) from planning laws and policy. This new law, they stress, would allow environmentally destructive projects to go forward even if they contravene basic planning rules.

Kingbridge Centre expands business purpose

The iconic Kingbridge Centre is evolving, after providing unique services over the last two decades. Founded in 2001 by John Abele, cofounder of Boston Scientific and a global leader in the field of less invasive medicine, the centre’s vision encompassed a passion for technological inventions, concepts and ideas made to benefit communities and society as a whole.

Beretta Farms makes appearance in new documentary

Fresh off a starring appearance in A&W’s grass-fed beef advertisements, Beretta Farms is taking on another high-profile media role – this time in Grass Farmers, an A&W produced documentary that examines regenerative agriculture and low-impact ranching in Canada.

Centre offers immersive online exhibit

A novel partnership between a local software company and King Heritage & Cultural Centre (KHCC) has resulted in a free virtual exhibit titled Stories of King, features interesting and lesser-known tales from the Township. While the KHCC continues to be closed to visitors, their staff continues to work on new projects behind the scenes.

Nobleton singer releases new single, ‘Take a Chance’

A Nobleton singer-songwriter has put his emotions on his sleeve with his new single. Country artist Matt Morson offers the public “Take a Chance,” a ballad that’s a song of hope, as much as it’s a song of love.

Commentary

Stigma, access plague mental health sufferers

Our bodies may be our temples, but our minds are our palaces. Our human CPU holds everything that we are, our very essence if you will. Not only does our brain control every bodily function, but it lets us imagine, live life and yes, escape.

Venturing down many rabbit holes

For decades, humans have been aware of the existence of black holes in the universe. These all-consuming regions pull in everything in their path and the gravity is so strong not even light can escape it. Black holes often occur when suns die. There’s nothing like it on earth, and fortunately not one within earshot in our solar system.

Step up to Riobel products in your home

Our kitchens reflect who we are and what we value.Kitchen renovations are among top of mind for most homeowners. And prospective home buyers are looking ...

Addressing poverty can’t come soon enough

And, according to Clint Borgen, poverty is relatively cheap to address and “incredibly expensive to ignore.” I think the pandemic has given us all a big jolt, a reawakening of sorts. Poverty, in all of its guises, is abundant, right here at home.

Pandemic has sparked innovations

Human history is filled with some very amazing accomplishments. It seems that some of our greatest achievements arise out of the ashes like the mythical Phoenix – good things come from very bad experiences.

The rich bounce back, others never will

John F. Kennedy once said that “if a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.” The “mega-rich” will recoup COVID-losses in record-time yet billions will live in poverty for at least another decade.

Pandemic derails other important news

Many average citizens will say they’re fed up with daily reports on COVID-19. It’s headline news here, and in fact in every major city around the world. Everywhere you look, there’s news about the pandemic.

Local media always has your back!

Arthur Miller once said that a good newspaper is like a “nation talking to itself.” And Robert Peel believed that public opinion is a compound including “newspaper paragraphs.”

Trying to stay connected with fellow humans

Poet John Donne pointed out that no man is an island. Our personal networks – our connections to one another – are facing unprecedented strain. This is perhaps one of the keys to the mounting stress during the current pandemic.

Some failing grades in remote learning

Let’s face it folks, we are grooming a whole new generation of e-learners. The pandemic has somewhat forced the government’s hand and upped the remote learning game. The Province is on a new direction toward improved remote learning systems, to make Ontario more competitive and give our students a “leg up.”

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open