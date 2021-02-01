York opens additional vaccine appointments this Thursday, Friday

March 10, 2021 · 0 Comments
York Region Public Health has COVID-19 vaccine supply to offer a limited number of new vaccine appointments for residents age 80+ this week.
Approximately 1,000 additional vaccine appointments for those 80+ will be opened for bookings shortly at york.ca/COVID19Vaccine
These bookings are for appointments at Richmond Green Sports Centre in the City of Richmond Hill and the Georgina Ice Palace in the Town of Georgina on Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12.
You must be logged in to post a comment.