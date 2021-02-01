King Township man seeks Health Canada approval for new anti-virus mask

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative

A Schomberg man has developed a mask that is designed to kill almost every virus, and he wants one in the hands of every Canadian. He’d even love to see one on the face of every person around the globe.

Andre Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, just released his prototype CuRVE mask, with patented respiratory virus elimination ﬁltration. Tweaking commonplace parts, Milne has a product that he hopes can kill almost any virus, from Ebola to COVID.

The office of King-Vaughan MP Deb Schulte helped steer Milne to Health Canada, in order to get approval for the mask.

The ﬂexible silicone mask uses rigid copper screening to rid the air of contaminants. It’s comfortable and waterproof. When a person breathes in, viruses in the air are drawn through rigid copper mesh screens layered over a BSL4 Hazard graphene oxide filter that then traps and eliminates the viruses in a silent kill zone before they are inhaled into the lungs of the person wearing the #CuRVE mask.

When a person breathes out, even if he has the virus, it will be eliminated shortly after exhalation in the same kill zone.

Milne is conﬁdent his design will protect against viruses including SARS, MRSA, MERS, N1H1, along with COVID-19 and all of its variants.

“You’re purifying the air just by using it,” he stated.

Researchers have found that while viruses can live on hard surfaces for days, they last only hours when in contact with copper. It’s durable, and its anti-microbial qualities last forever.

Professor Schmidt, from the Medical University of South Carolina, called copper at “molecular oxygen grenade.” American researchers are conducting antimicrobial research using the very same grade of copper Milne has used in his #CuRVE mask prototype.

The surprisingly soft and comfortable mask is worth every penny. The real hard cost, Milne says, is less than $4 per mask. If you do the math, everyone in Canada can get one for roughly $150 million, much less than the federal government has spent on typical PPE and other measures.

“I want to get it in the hands of every Canadian,” he said.

He stressed that his mask is vital, almost necessary today. What happens if we experience a 4th or even 5th wave of COVID? Will the economy be strong enough to survive?

The government, Milne said, can use the The Defence Production Act, which sets out measures and powers for the government to procure products and manufacturing related to defence supplies.

He pointed out that even if COVID has a lifespan of two weeks, if everyone in the country is using the CuRVE for 14 days, the airborne virus could be completely eliminated.

“It’s over, it’s done,” he said of the nasty pandemic.

He likens the mask to an airborne military defence system neutralizing the threat.

He estimated the cost of “curing” the entire planet would be roughly $21 billion.

Milne has no desire to proﬁt from this device.

“Let’s get it done, and get it moving,” he said. “I don’t want a dime.”

He explained that the potential applications are huge. If you outﬁt your home heating, cooling and puriﬁcation system with copper mesh, you’d be completely protected from deadly viruses.

Milne’s confidence is based on over 20 years of scientific research conducted by Professor Keevil at the University of Southampton in England, who has stockpiled a comprehensive database of laboratory testing that confirms copper triggers an irreversible self-destruction on deadly viruses immediately upon contact.

Keevil said copper’s specific atomic makeup gives it “extra killing power.” Papers published on this effect by Keevil explain that when a microbe lands on copper, ions blast the pathogen like an onslaught of missiles, preventing cell respiration while punching holes in the membrane or viral coating while creating free radicals that accelerate the kill. The ions seek and destroy the DNA and the RNA inside a bacteria or virus preventing the mutations that create drug-resistant superbugs.

He said he would be willing to extend the free patent to all government agencies and buildings. When it comes to commercial and residential HVAC companies, he would licence out the design, but insists that proﬁts be used to help supply third world countries, who simply don’t have the ﬁnancial means to produce or acquire the masks.

“We need to stop and hit pause, and stop profiting on this (COVID),” he said. “It’s not a game.”

Further, Milne would offer the technology to all countries around the world, if they also invoke legislative orders, similar to the Defence Production Act.

“We have to stand by our brothers and sisters who are in extreme or desperate need,” he said. “We can’t turn our backs on them.”

This, he said, is the core foundation of humanitarianism.

Milne also said there should be a government, even global standard of masks and ﬁlters, something along the lines of CSA approved ratings.

His only wish is that health and government leaders take the reins and run with it.

Milne developed this game-changing solution to the global pandemic during his engineering of a high altitude life support method for ﬁghter pilots of an emergency ejection system Unicorn Aerospace is currently developing.

“I was incorporating the design principles of the U.S. Navy SEAL Draeger Rebreather system into the ejection system, and it struck me that the exact same principles of controlled chemical reactions in creating fresh air could be reversed to kill COVID-19.”

Milne’s engineering prowess just recently set a new world record for the U.S. Navy Special Forces 9mm bullet.

Milne will be issuing his free CuRVE patent licences to all the world’s governments through the Unicorn Aerospace social media account of @aeromilitarytec

Milne has filed the Health Canada Accreditation application material sent to Milne by Minister Schulte’s office. Having secured an investor who’s willing to support manufacturing the product, Milne is only waiting for Health Canada Accreditation to get started.

