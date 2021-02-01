Studio Tour King 2021 goes virtual

March 10, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Kathleen Rodgers
Visiting the country is a wonderful way to spend a weekend. It offers the opportunity to explore quaint villages and the studios of the local artists and artisans whose artwork often reflects the landscape around them.
In King Township, each spring brings the Studio Tour King, typically held at the end of April. Unfortunately due to the pandemic and public health restrictions, the studio tour cannot be in person but will be held virtually.
The 16th Studio Tour King has been extended and will take place from April 12 to 25 with the preview from April 5 to 11. The studio tour will include fine paintings (in acrylic, oil, and watercolour), wood working, photography, fibre arts, metal works, mixed media, etc.
Studio Tour King will feature many artists and artisans in studios around King, including King City, Nobleton and Schomberg.
Their information can be found on the Arts Society King (ASK) website at www.ArtsSocietyKing.ca as of April 5. Go to the ASK website, click on EVENTS then VIRTUAL STUDIO TOUR 2021 to see the participating artists, their biographies and up to 12 photos of their artwork for sale. There will be a link to his/her website and social media accounts for additional artwork available. If you are interested in purchasing any item, please contact the artist directly for their payment options and to arrange for delivery of the item.
