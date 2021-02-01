Headline News

Vaccinations in York continue at fast pace

March 10, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

York Region opened a limited supply of appointments Monday to vaccinate those residents 80 and older.
Monday marked the first week of vaccinations.
Public Health opened up 3,000 appointments for residents, who can access them by visiting york.ca/covid19Vaccine
The spots were filled quickly as residents didn’t waste any time.
Health officials note walk-in appointments are not available; please do not visit a vaccination clinic without an appointment – you will be turned away
At five clinics in York Region, 18,134 vaccine doses were administered last week. To date, a cumulative total of 66,420 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to long-term care, retirement homes, congregate living facilities, residents and non-residents who work in York Region.
This is great news for our residents and our communities, according to York officials.
York Region Public Health and hospital-led clinics continue to work collaboratively to release additional appointment slots as vaccines become available. As a result of no-shows and/or cancelled appointments, additional vaccine supply may become available and a small number of appointments may appear through the online booking systems.
To support residents in understanding this, a new colour-coded system has been applied to the york.ca/covid19vaccine page to help residents easily identify which clinics may still have available appointments:
A colour-coded system is in effect to help enable residents to check back often to see if appointments become available. Green means booking now.
Right now, york.ca/covid19vaccine continues to serve as a centralized access point to book an appointment across the five clinic locations. Residents have become accustomed to coming to york.ca/covid19 for accurate COVID-19 information and this was certainly true when it came to booking appointments.
Officials note that over the last week, the website has seen more than 650,000 page views with more than 250,000 page views last Monday alone (175,000 on the Vaccine clinic page specifically). Overall, the average daily users in 2021 have increased by 12x over previous daily users
Reports from onsite staff indicated all clinics operated by York Region and hospital partners are running smoothly and without any significant issues. Town of Newmarket staff continue to support Southlake Regional Health Centre with onsite staffing at the Ray Twinney clinic.
Residents preparing for a vaccine appointment can visit york.ca/COVID19VaccineBeforeYouGo for more information and tips on what to expect when booking an appointment and attending a clinic.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King artist celebrates female empowerment

A King artist’s work is part of the charge, improving awareness for our province’s “sheroes.” Schomberg’s Giovannina Colalillo has applied her talents to promotional art for the Ontario Federation of Labour.

Kingbridge Centre expands business purpose

The iconic Kingbridge Centre is evolving, after providing unique services over the last two decades. Founded in 2001 by John Abele, cofounder of Boston Scientific and a global leader in the field of less invasive medicine, the centre’s vision encompassed a passion for technological inventions, concepts and ideas made to benefit communities and society as a whole.

Beretta Farms makes appearance in new documentary

Fresh off a starring appearance in A&W’s grass-fed beef advertisements, Beretta Farms is taking on another high-profile media role – this time in Grass Farmers, an A&W produced documentary that examines regenerative agriculture and low-impact ranching in Canada.

King man offers virus defence to the world

A Schomberg man has developed a mask that will kill almost every virus, and he wants one in the hands of every Canadian. He’d even love to see one on the face of every person around the globe. Andre Milne, of Unicorn Aerospace, just released his prototype CuRVE mask, with patented respiratory virus elimination filtration. Tweaking commonplace parts, Milne has a product that can kill almost any virus, from Ebola to COVID.

Centre offers immersive online exhibit

A novel partnership between a local software company and King Heritage & Cultural Centre (KHCC) has resulted in a free virtual exhibit titled Stories of King, features interesting and lesser-known tales from the Township. While the KHCC continues to be closed to visitors, their staff continues to work on new projects behind the scenes.

Firm extends comfort to our four-legged friends

A company has expanded its line of comfort products to our four-legged family members.Bedsure, with the motto “get cozy,” has been a top manufacturer of ...

Nobleton singer releases new single, ‘Take a Chance’

A Nobleton singer-songwriter has put his emotions on his sleeve with his new single. Country artist Matt Morson offers the public “Take a Chance,” a ballad that’s a song of hope, as much as it’s a song of love.

Township recognizes long term care use on Marylake property

An information report by King Township staff caused an uproar among members of the public. In a follow-up to a potential proposal by the owners of Marylake Monastery north of King City, staff accepted the fact the property has been used for long term care purposes. While no application has been made, staff and councillors wanted full transparency, since it’s a contentious local issue.

King’s blended water rates going up by 2.87%

Although some projects are being delayed, King residents are being protected from double-digit water rate increases this year. King council and staff delivered a plan to service all the needs, and protect infrastructure. Average homeowners will face a blended 2.87% hike in their combined water and wastewater rates in 2021.

Canadians team up to set U.S. Navy world record

It has taken 20 years, but a group of Canadians is ecstatic about achieving new heights in ballistics. A Schomberg man is part of a team of Canadian ballistic experts who have shattered world records. In the world of munitions, even a slight edge or improvement is vitally important, especially for military applications.

Commentary

Step up to Riobel products in your home

Our kitchens reflect who we are and what we value.Kitchen renovations are among top of mind for most homeowners. And prospective home buyers are looking ...

Addressing poverty can’t come soon enough

And, according to Clint Borgen, poverty is relatively cheap to address and “incredibly expensive to ignore.” I think the pandemic has given us all a big jolt, a reawakening of sorts. Poverty, in all of its guises, is abundant, right here at home.

Pandemic has sparked innovations

Human history is filled with some very amazing accomplishments. It seems that some of our greatest achievements arise out of the ashes like the mythical Phoenix – good things come from very bad experiences.

The rich bounce back, others never will

John F. Kennedy once said that “if a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.” The “mega-rich” will recoup COVID-losses in record-time yet billions will live in poverty for at least another decade.

Pandemic derails other important news

Many average citizens will say they’re fed up with daily reports on COVID-19. It’s headline news here, and in fact in every major city around the world. Everywhere you look, there’s news about the pandemic.

Local media always has your back!

Arthur Miller once said that a good newspaper is like a “nation talking to itself.” And Robert Peel believed that public opinion is a compound including “newspaper paragraphs.”

Trying to stay connected with fellow humans

Poet John Donne pointed out that no man is an island. Our personal networks – our connections to one another – are facing unprecedented strain. This is perhaps one of the keys to the mounting stress during the current pandemic.

Some failing grades in remote learning

Let’s face it folks, we are grooming a whole new generation of e-learners. The pandemic has somewhat forced the government’s hand and upped the remote learning game. The Province is on a new direction toward improved remote learning systems, to make Ontario more competitive and give our students a “leg up.”

Aging is part of the journey to what’s next

I have a few body parts that aren’t too pleased with me. At least that’s how my family doctor put it to me recently. A nice way of saying I have some age-related failings.

‘Do or do not’ is a wise sentiment

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” Without sounding too much like a sci-fi geek, who doesn’t love one of the most famous movie quotes of all time?

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open