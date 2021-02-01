Step up to Riobel products in your home

March 3, 2021 · 0 Comments
Our kitchens reflect who we are and what we value.
Kitchen renovations are among top of mind for most homeowners. And prospective home buyers are looking for updated, well appointed kitchens.
It’s the one room of the house that serves a multitude of purposes. It’s a place to gather, chat and hold impromptu meetings. It’s a place for families to share a meal. And it’s the centre of all social gathers.
While functional, this space has go beyond practical. Most homeowners want upgraded cabinets, appliances and of course, sinks and faucets.
Fortunately, the industry has a myriad of modern, efficient and well designed faucets that turn doing dishes into a melody of form, function and art.
Riobel is celebrating 25 years of design simplicity, technical ingenuity and state-of-the-art functionality with its newest line, Reflet.
Riobel’s newest offering is the culmination of the unique ingenuity of the brand and the natural force and beauty of water. French for “reflect,” the Reflet line combines poetic textures and minimalist design to capture the light and movement of water within water.
The collection of faucets and accessories honours nature’s most essential element that sustains life and stirs imaginations, full of power and beauty, and representing the core the brand and what it stands for.
“The design encapsulates a soft wavy surface embedded with a rigid frame, balancing both the elegance and power of water in one single collection,” said Eveline Simard, one of the design minds behind the collection. “We found that water evokes a lot of emotion within people and often stirs up positive memories. We took a very user-centric design approach in developing the line in order to highlight what customers want to feel or experience.”
Available for purchase in showrooms across the country, the Reflet line comes in a variety of finishes. The polished chrome finish gives an overall shining effect, while the dual finish options (brushed chrome/polished chrome, brushed nickel/polished nickel, brushed gold/polished gold) honour water’s calming, yet powerful juxtaposition. The dual finish fixtures feature a rigid external frame, representative of water’s rougher side, while the internal texture is polished to refer to the calming effect of water and to make the unique surface stand out.
Consumers can find the latest decorative plumbing innovations from the House of Rohl portfolio of brands at houseofrohl.ca
Founded originally as a distribution company called Sélection 25 in 1995 by former plumber, Mario Bélisle, the Riobel brand as it is now known came to be through the acquisition of Toronto-based Baldwin Faucets in 1999. The company’s focus gradually shifted from distribution to the design and creation of faucets and shower systems and by 2002, the company moved to its current, spacious location in St. Jérôme and renamed itself Riobel.
The elegant aesthetic of Riobel faucets and fixtures is the result of brilliant engineering and inspired styling. 3D modeling and innovation combine with the sleek, clean lines of modern design. Patented technologies bring another dimension to traditional shapes and curves.
Designed and engineered in Canada, Riobel brings form, function, and flow together optimally and beautifully. What Riobel is today is the result of one man’s passion which was passed on so that the next generation could continue his quest for quality, pursuit of excellence and desire to keep innovating where product design and functionality are concerned. About House of Rohl.
For more, visit https://riobel.ca/en
