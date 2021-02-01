Centre offers immersive online exhibit

A novel partnership between a local software company and King Heritage & Cultural Centre (KHCC) has resulted in a free virtual exhibit titled Stories of King, features interesting and lesser-known tales from the Township. While the KHCC continues to be closed to visitors, their staff continues to work on new projects behind the scenes.

A Nobleton singer-songwriter has put his emotions on his sleeve with his new single. Country artist Matt Morson offers the public “Take a Chance,” a ballad that’s a song of hope, as much as it’s a song of love.

An information report by King Township staff caused an uproar among members of the public. In a follow-up to a potential proposal by the owners of Marylake Monastery north of King City, staff accepted the fact the property has been used for long term care purposes. While no application has been made, staff and councillors wanted full transparency, since it’s a contentious local issue.

Although some projects are being delayed, King residents are being protected from double-digit water rate increases this year. King council and staff delivered a plan to service all the needs, and protect infrastructure. Average homeowners will face a blended 2.87% hike in their combined water and wastewater rates in 2021.

It has taken 20 years, but a group of Canadians is ecstatic about achieving new heights in ballistics. A Schomberg man is part of a team of Canadian ballistic experts who have shattered world records. In the world of munitions, even a slight edge or improvement is vitally important, especially for military applications.

A Schomberg resident has penned his first book, a dream come true. Robin Leacock released Evolo, a young adult science fiction novel. The story is set in a dystopian future, where people live in fear of an apocalyptic event called the Last Day. The leaders in charge of keeping everyone safe create a new world to escape to, but suspicious events occur and secrets are exposed that call everything into question.

Iran’s offer to compensate families who lost loved ones a year ago on Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 does little to ease the pain and suffering. In fact, the offer was summarily dismissed by the Canadian government. The investigation seems to moving along at a snail’s pace. That, and a lack of transparency, has caused frustration among surviving family members. The Iranian government, at the end of December, offered families $150,000 in compensation for each family who lost their loved ones.

King councillors stayed true to their word and wasted no time in giving King taxpayers a break on their municipal taxes. Council passed the 2021 budgets Monday that crossed all the boxes, offering a zero net increase while still maintaining efficient services and putting money into reserves. During a pandemic, that was quite a feat, one that didn’t go unnoticed by council and every staffer at the municipality.