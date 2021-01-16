Firm extends comfort to our four-legged friends

February 17, 2021 · 0 Comments
A company has expanded its line of comfort products to our four-legged family members.
Bedsure, with the motto “get cozy,” has been a top manufacturer of blankets, throws, pillows and comforters. Their line of “Comfy Pet” products now ensures our pets are equally given the attention they deserve.
Their line of pet beds feature memory foam, which is a common mattress product among humans.
The beds boast 100% waterproof inner layers for the memory foam to protect them from messes. They also have two thick layers of memory foam that offer joint support for pets by gently cushioning pressure points.
These mattresses are ideal for older dogs who suffer from joint pain or arthritis.
The thick dog mattress is made of 40D high-density support foam on the bottom and 35D soft, orthopedic memory foam on top for the ultimate in relaxation.
These beds fit perfectly inside most dog crates, cars or any room of the house.
The key is the memory foam, long touted as beneficial to aiding in sleep and pain reduction.
They effectively cradle and support every part of the head and neck and body.
Any pressure points that cause discomfort are cradled with firm and reinforcing support.
There’s no reason we can’t make the lives our pets as comfortable as ours. Give them the gift of a memory foam bed.
For more, visit https://bedsurehome.com/
