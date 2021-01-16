General News

Firm extends comfort to our four-legged friends

February 17, 2021   ·   0 Comments

A company has expanded its line of comfort products to our four-legged family members.
Bedsure, with the motto “get cozy,” has been a top manufacturer of blankets, throws, pillows and comforters. Their line of “Comfy Pet” products now ensures our pets are equally given the attention they deserve.
Their line of pet beds feature memory foam, which is a common mattress product among humans.
The beds boast 100% waterproof inner layers for the memory foam to protect them from messes. They also have two thick layers of memory foam that offer joint support for pets by gently cushioning pressure points.
These mattresses are ideal for older dogs who suffer from joint pain or arthritis.
The thick dog mattress is made of 40D high-density support foam on the bottom and 35D soft, orthopedic memory foam on top for the ultimate in relaxation.
These beds fit perfectly inside most dog crates, cars or any room of the house.
The key is the memory foam, long touted as beneficial to aiding in sleep and pain reduction.
They effectively cradle and support every part of the head and neck and body.
Any pressure points that cause discomfort are cradled with firm and reinforcing support.
There’s no reason we can’t make the lives our pets as comfortable as ours. Give them the gift of a memory foam bed.
For more, visit https://bedsurehome.com/



         

Readers Comments (0)


Community News

Nobleton singer releases new single, ‘Take a Chance’

A Nobleton singer-songwriter has put his emotions on his sleeve with his new single. Country artist Matt Morson offers the public “Take a Chance,” a ballad that’s a song of hope, as much as it’s a song of love.

Canadians team up to set U.S. Navy world record

It has taken 20 years, but a group of Canadians is ecstatic about achieving new heights in ballistics. A Schomberg man is part of a team of Canadian ballistic experts who have shattered world records. In the world of munitions, even a slight edge or improvement is vitally important, especially for military applications.

Leacock publishes first online book

A Schomberg resident has penned his first book, a dream come true. Robin Leacock released Evolo, a young adult science fiction novel. The story is set in a dystopian future, where people live in fear of an apocalyptic event called the Last Day. The leaders in charge of keeping everyone safe create a new world to escape to, but suspicious events occur and secrets are exposed that call everything into question.

‘Shrooms’ come to the rescue for homeowners

An ounce of prevention is a valuable commodity these days. Homeowners are always on the lookout for products and devices that not only make their work easier, but add value. Shroom products check all the boxes and their lineup of innovative items are must-haves in every home.

Slow progress on Flight 752 investigation offers little solace for families

Iran’s offer to compensate families who lost loved ones a year ago on Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 does little to ease the pain and suffering. In fact, the offer was summarily dismissed by the Canadian government. The investigation seems to moving along at a snail’s pace. That, and a lack of transparency, has caused frustration among surviving family members. The Iranian government, at the end of December, offered families $150,000 in compensation for each family who lost their loved ones.

Council approves 2021 budget with zero increase in Township portion

King councillors stayed true to their word and wasted no time in giving King taxpayers a break on their municipal taxes. Council passed the 2021 budgets Monday that crossed all the boxes, offering a zero net increase while still maintaining efficient services and putting money into reserves. During a pandemic, that was quite a feat, one that didn’t go unnoticed by council and every staffer at the municipality.

Mackenzie Health’s New Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital to Support Short-Term Pandemic Response

The Ontario government is providing up to $125 million to immediately add over 500 critical care and high intensity medicine beds to hospitals in areas ...

King mayor serves on Ontario Heritage Trust

The mayor of King Township has taken on a new role – to help conserve and preserve our heritage. Mayor Steve Pellegrini has been appointed as a member of the Ontario Heritage Trust.

Rocabi blankets offer a ‘big hug’

These days we all need a hug. Since we can’t get it from friends and extended family, it’s nice to know we have one waiting for us every night. One affordable product to help us all get a good night’s sleep is a weighted blanket. Many different brands are available to help promote sleep and reduce stress.

Commentary

The rich bounce back, others never will

John F. Kennedy once said that “if a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.” The “mega-rich” will recoup COVID-losses in record-time yet billions will live in poverty for at least another decade.

Pandemic derails other important news

Many average citizens will say they’re fed up with daily reports on COVID-19. It’s headline news here, and in fact in every major city around the world. Everywhere you look, there’s news about the pandemic.

Local media always has your back!

Arthur Miller once said that a good newspaper is like a “nation talking to itself.” And Robert Peel believed that public opinion is a compound including “newspaper paragraphs.”

Trying to stay connected with fellow humans

Poet John Donne pointed out that no man is an island. Our personal networks – our connections to one another – are facing unprecedented strain. This is perhaps one of the keys to the mounting stress during the current pandemic.

Some failing grades in remote learning

Let’s face it folks, we are grooming a whole new generation of e-learners. The pandemic has somewhat forced the government’s hand and upped the remote learning game. The Province is on a new direction toward improved remote learning systems, to make Ontario more competitive and give our students a “leg up.”

Aging is part of the journey to what’s next

I have a few body parts that aren’t too pleased with me. At least that’s how my family doctor put it to me recently. A nice way of saying I have some age-related failings.

‘Do or do not’ is a wise sentiment

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” Without sounding too much like a sci-fi geek, who doesn’t love one of the most famous movie quotes of all time?

God and the universe, one in the same?

After decades of looking out into the deep reaches of space, Hubble sees all that He made. And it is beautiful.

The fatigue of one small town storyteller

I drive down the rural road, through the sleet, looking into the distance. It’s dark earlier now after the time change and it feels much later than it is. The hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s on the radio don’t offer much in the way of comfort.

Money, it’s a gas, but also a burden

If this whole existence thing is all about money, then we’re in a heap of trouble. After 50-odd years on this planet, it only recently dawned on me that “it’s only money.”

Letters to the Editor

