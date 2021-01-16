Nobleton singer releases new single, ‘Take a Chance’

February 17, 2021

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative

A Nobleton singer-songwriter has put his emotions on his sleeve with his new single.

Country artist Matt Morson offers the public “Take a Chance,” a ballad that’s a song of hope, as much as it’s a song of love.

The three-minute, 20-second track is chocked full of slide guitars, reverbs and tear-jerking, yet uplifting chord progressions. There’s also a beautiful and roaring guitar solo, which simply oozes raw emotion. On top of that, the hard-hitting chorus is backed and harmonized by a “beautiful (and mysterious) female voice.”

Morson explained the singer is Rebekah Hawker.

“I was looking for someone to play the harmonies when she was brought to my attention by my producer. To be honest there was another person intended for that but they bailed last minute. Funny how that happens because it sounds better than I could have imagined.”

In the chorus of “Take a Chance,” the duo complement each other perfectly when they sing: “So baby take a chance / Open up your heart and grab my hand / Break down those walls and learn to love again / Try to understand that you can.”

“The message ‘take a chance’ could be applied to anything,” Morson said. “Because of all of this, it is a song I am very proud of and one that a great many people had input in to make perfect.

“I want people to hear it and smile. Just feel good you know? Obviously, that’s what I take away from it but that is the beauty of music. Everybody’s thought and takeaway is uniquely their own.”

“Take a Chance,” had actually been written for a while, many months ago for his girlfriend.

The release marks a comeback of sorts because the band has been touring “everywhere” for the past few years. They’re now “attempting to pump out” more new music.

Morson’s music is heavily influenced by the classic sounds of the southern rock, blues and country genres – from near and far. The rising star first picked up a guitar at the age of 11 when growing up in the rural community based just outside of the GTA. His goal? To master Led Zeppelin’s 1969 classic “Communication Breakdown.”

He loves the guitar and still has a fascination of the instrument, one that’s as strong as it was when he was 17.

“There is such versatility in that instrument,” he said. “The many different styles and techniques give you unlimited possibilities if you have the patience to learn.

“I do love Zeppelin, but who doesn’t? My guitar playing now is much different from those days but I like to think I incorporate a little of all my influences from time to time. Though at face value there doesn’t seem to be a relation between country and rock, when you begin to play and feel it out you realize they are more similar than most think.”

He said his style definitely varies from song to song, but it’s not always intentional.

“When I write I usually write the music first and the lyrics second – Elton John style. So, the rhythm and melody are always based on emotion. I don’t know about you but emotion for me can be all over the map. As a result, the style and sound follow suit and it is never the same as the last.”

As he honed his skills and mastered the art of a stage presence, Morson began incorporating his passion for music in his work by assisting in production and general event logistics for various Canadian music festivals. Over time, the charismatic artist discovered a burning desire to perform, and eventually landed himself on stage with the same high-energy band he still performs with to this day.

Over the last five years – with the help of his bandmates and various producers and collaborators – Morson has released a handful of singles, including “Don’t Cry Over Me, Wanted Man, Nevada Girl, Girl On the Bar” and 2020’s “Why Woman.”

Morson is working on a full album and he’s just waiting for the right time to release it.

He said he’s “dying to get out there” and do more live shows.

“Honestly, it’s the biggest thing me and the band miss doing. Aside from that, I write music and work like a dog.”

“Take a Chance” is available now.

“Take a Chance” is available on all streaming services including Apple and Spotify. You can find him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or by visiting mattmorson.com

