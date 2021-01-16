Sports

Spray Lake hosting not for profit initiative

February 10, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Co-founder Jono Boysen (far-left), Mayor Steve Pelligrini, Councillor of Ward 6 Avia Eek and President of the King Chamber Angelo Santorelli opened the ice pads at Spray Lake in King.

By Robert Belardi

President of the King Chamber of Commerce and of Trisan Construction Angelo Santorelli, along with King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini, officially unveiled a not-for-profit initiative in collaboration with Spray Lake Waterpark this past weekend.
Santorelli, who owns the property, built the initiative along with co-founders of Spray Lake Waterpark Scott and Jono Boysen to support local businesses in the township.
“Because all the ice rinks were closed, we had an idea to get the people out,” Santorelli said.
“Then we had the idea to do this all and raise money for local businesses and charities to make this all come together.”
This isn’t the first time Santorelli has hosted an initiative to support local needs. Six years ago, all proceeds from a hockey tournament at the lake were donated to refurbishing an old fire truck in Schomberg.
Now, the S.L.I.P (Spray Lake Ice Pads) not -for-profit effort will hope to continue this annually.
“Because of COVID, we needed to do something. We wanted to do something for the local businesses and organizations and we wanted to do something for the food bank and other charities,” Santorelli said.
On the property for this season due to COVID-19 only two rinks will be in use.
Spray Lake built one rink on the surface with boards and hockey nets for users to pass the puck around and take some shots. The other rink is on the lake itself. The ice is inspected daily and on average it is 10-inches thick.
Patrons can also freely skate on the trail that has been designed which you can select on their website upon registration.
“We’re seeing the demand with everything that is going on with COVID. People want to come outside and exercise,” Jono Boysen said.
“It’s been pretty busy on the weekends when kids are not in online learning. It was a good rest of the weekend and it was sold out the whole time. Having limited capacity, it was great. We need to keep doing it and keep this opportunity available for everybody right.”
Boysen said bookings are mandatory before entering the property.
Bookings can be made at spraylake.ca. It will cost $20 per person for a one-hour session. Only five people at a time within the hour can be on the ice.
Boysen says this initiative has employed more than eight people who have lost their jobs from restaurants and other institutions due to the pandemic.
This has been an excellent way to employ those who previously lost their jobs due to COVID.
Traditionally, Spray Lake closes at the end of the summer until the next year. However, Boyson says this is something he would like to continue annually moving forward.
He hopes next year, he can host a full-out hockey tournament in the community with a trophy and everything.
Santorelli and the Boysens would like to thank Beretta Farms, A&G Road Cleaners, Fireball, Humberview Parts and everyone else for their contribution to this cause.
Moving forward until April, Boysen says local businesses will be permitted to set up outdoor vendors on the premises.
Red Thread Brewing Co. is the only confirmed vendor thus far.
Spray Lake is located at 18205 Keele Street, King.



         

