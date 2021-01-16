King launches first digital-only Community Guide

Headline News

February 10, 2021   ·   0 Comments

King Township is excited to announce its very first digital-only Community Services Guide for the 2021 winter season.
With a new online-only digital guide, Community Services staff are able to offer residents the most up-to-date information regarding King’s programs, events and services while reducing the Township’s carbon footprint. By moving to a digital-only format, King Township will continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by cutting down on potential waste and the destruction of trees for paper.
This digital guide is the first of its kind for King and will include information such as Township programs, events, municipal services and more, designed to be quick and easy to navigate for all residents. It will provide Township staff with the ability to make real-time changes to program and event information that wasn’t possible before with a print guide. All of King’s program, event and facility information will remain up-to-date and as accurate as possible.
“The Community Services department’s mission is to continue to create and offer interactive programming that benefits residents of all ages,” said Chris Fasciano, Director of Community Services. “Now more than ever it is important to continue being active and finding new ways to participate in recreational activities. We are excited to continue to offer these services to you from home or the outdoors.”
As we embark on another season of recreation in King, it is important to remember that the safety of our participants, staff and the community is King’s top priority. With new facility measures and procedures in place, you can feel confident knowing every effort is being taken to offer a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.
Township programs, events and services will operate in compliance with current Provincial guidelines and physical distancing measures to combat COVID-19. All programs, services and events are subject to change.
The digital guide is now live at https://www.king.ca/communityguide.



         

Canadians team up to set U.S. Navy world record

It has taken 20 years, but a group of Canadians is ecstatic about achieving new heights in ballistics. A Schomberg man is part of a team of Canadian ballistic experts who have shattered world records. In the world of munitions, even a slight edge or improvement is vitally important, especially for military applications.

Leacock publishes first online book

A Schomberg resident has penned his first book, a dream come true. Robin Leacock released Evolo, a young adult science fiction novel. The story is set in a dystopian future, where people live in fear of an apocalyptic event called the Last Day. The leaders in charge of keeping everyone safe create a new world to escape to, but suspicious events occur and secrets are exposed that call everything into question.

‘Shrooms’ come to the rescue for homeowners

An ounce of prevention is a valuable commodity these days. Homeowners are always on the lookout for products and devices that not only make their work easier, but add value. Shroom products check all the boxes and their lineup of innovative items are must-haves in every home.

Slow progress on Flight 752 investigation offers little solace for families

Iran’s offer to compensate families who lost loved ones a year ago on Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 does little to ease the pain and suffering. In fact, the offer was summarily dismissed by the Canadian government. The investigation seems to moving along at a snail’s pace. That, and a lack of transparency, has caused frustration among surviving family members. The Iranian government, at the end of December, offered families $150,000 in compensation for each family who lost their loved ones.

Council approves 2021 budget with zero increase in Township portion

King councillors stayed true to their word and wasted no time in giving King taxpayers a break on their municipal taxes. Council passed the 2021 budgets Monday that crossed all the boxes, offering a zero net increase while still maintaining efficient services and putting money into reserves. During a pandemic, that was quite a feat, one that didn’t go unnoticed by council and every staffer at the municipality.

Mackenzie Health’s New Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital to Support Short-Term Pandemic Response

The Ontario government is providing up to $125 million to immediately add over 500 critical care and high intensity medicine beds to hospitals in areas ...

King mayor serves on Ontario Heritage Trust

The mayor of King Township has taken on a new role – to help conserve and preserve our heritage. Mayor Steve Pellegrini has been appointed as a member of the Ontario Heritage Trust.

Rocabi blankets offer a ‘big hug’

These days we all need a hug. Since we can’t get it from friends and extended family, it’s nice to know we have one waiting for us every night. One affordable product to help us all get a good night’s sleep is a weighted blanket. Many different brands are available to help promote sleep and reduce stress.

Justice is the only way to find closure for families of victims of Flight PS752

The sudden loss of family members in what’s being called an act of “murder” is incomprehensible. In an instant, the blink of an eye, all hopes, dreams and future plans are gone. That’s what family members of 176 passengers who died on Ukrainian Flight PS752 are struggling with. The aggressive act by the Iranian military took place Jan. 8, 2020.

King moves forward with transportation vision

King Township is on the road to implementing a comprehensive network of plans that will set the future of transportation in King for the next ...

Pandemic derails other important news

Many average citizens will say they’re fed up with daily reports on COVID-19. It’s headline news here, and in fact in every major city around the world. Everywhere you look, there’s news about the pandemic.

Local media always has your back!

Arthur Miller once said that a good newspaper is like a “nation talking to itself.” And Robert Peel believed that public opinion is a compound including “newspaper paragraphs.”

Trying to stay connected with fellow humans

Poet John Donne pointed out that no man is an island. Our personal networks – our connections to one another – are facing unprecedented strain. This is perhaps one of the keys to the mounting stress during the current pandemic.

Some failing grades in remote learning

Let’s face it folks, we are grooming a whole new generation of e-learners. The pandemic has somewhat forced the government’s hand and upped the remote learning game. The Province is on a new direction toward improved remote learning systems, to make Ontario more competitive and give our students a “leg up.”

Aging is part of the journey to what’s next

I have a few body parts that aren’t too pleased with me. At least that’s how my family doctor put it to me recently. A nice way of saying I have some age-related failings.

‘Do or do not’ is a wise sentiment

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” Without sounding too much like a sci-fi geek, who doesn’t love one of the most famous movie quotes of all time?

God and the universe, one in the same?

After decades of looking out into the deep reaches of space, Hubble sees all that He made. And it is beautiful.

The fatigue of one small town storyteller

I drive down the rural road, through the sleet, looking into the distance. It’s dark earlier now after the time change and it feels much later than it is. The hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s on the radio don’t offer much in the way of comfort.

Money, it’s a gas, but also a burden

If this whole existence thing is all about money, then we’re in a heap of trouble. After 50-odd years on this planet, it only recently dawned on me that “it’s only money.”

Pandemic proves we are all very connected

It has taken a global pandemic to reveal what’s been common knowledge for years. Our planet, and all of its inhabitants, are keenly connected in almost every way, shape and form.

