York to welcome back students Feb. 16

February 10, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

York Region schools will re-open to students Feb. 16.
Education Minister, and King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce announced last week Ontario is ready to open schools.
“Safety is paramount,” and getting kids back in school is critical.
The downward trend in COVID-19 cases, combined with new, tougher measures, ensure schools will be safe. Lecce also pointed out that 8 out of 10 schools had no active cases in December.
The ingredients are all in place for safety, including smaller classes (high schools capped at 15), hiring more teachers and support staff and comprehensive actions for everything from filtration systems to bus schedules.
Lecce also told the public to be assured that testing capacity is ready. Screening protocols have been enhanced for staff and students. Masks will be mandatory outside as well.
The minister said he also wants to expedite vaccinations for education workers.
Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer. said the measures are aimed at not only opening schools, but keeping them open.
“Following the best medical advice, with the clear support of both Ontario’s and the local medical officers of health, we are reopening schools across the province knowing that we have taken additional steps and made additional investments to better protect our students and staff,” said Minister Lecce. “Nothing is more important than returning kids to school safely because it is crucial for their development, mental health, and future success.”
To support the safe return of in-person learning, Ontario has introduced new measures to continue to protect students and staff against COVID-19 in the classroom. These measures include:
• Province-wide access, in consultation with the local PHU, to targeted asymptomatic testing for students and staff.
• Mandatory masking requirement for students in Grades 1-3, and masking requirement for Grades 1-12 outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
• Providing 3.5 million high quality cloth masks to schools as back-up supply for Grade 1-12 students.
• Enhanced screening for secondary students and staff.
• Guidance discouraging students from congregating before and after school.
• Temporary certification of eligible teacher candidates who are set to graduate in 2021 to stabilize staffing levels, following high levels of absenteeism.
“Reducing the transmission of COVID-19 is fundamental to keeping our communities and schools safe,” said Dr. David Williams. “Our collective efforts, like strictly adhering to all public health measures, in addition to the enhanced safety measures in schools, will help keep communities healthy and students learning alongside their peers in their classrooms.”
To further promote health and safety for students and staff, Ontario recently made an additional $381 million in funding available for schools. Provided under the federal Safe Return to Class Fund, this funding will be used to improve air quality and ventilation in schools, support online learning, promote student mental health and hire additional staff. In total, Ontario has provided schools with more than $1.6 billion to protect against COVID-19.
PHUs continue to reserve the authority to close schools to in-person learning based on local circumstances.
OPSEU/SEFPO President Warren (Smokey) Thomas said consulting front-line education workers on how to reopen schools safely is the best way to reduce the spread of COVID and save lives.
“We want to see our kids back to school, but we must do everything we can to keep our students and education workers safe,” said Thomas. “That should include speaking with all the different kinds of educational workers on the front lines, and their bargaining agents like OPSEU/SEFPO, about what they need.
“Who’d know better how to make our schools safe than the people who’ve been working in them throughout the entire pandemic? I know the Premier realizes the value in tapping into the expertise of the front lines, I look forward to discussing it with him.”



         

Community News

Canadians team up to set U.S. Navy world record

It has taken 20 years, but a group of Canadians is ecstatic about achieving new heights in ballistics. A Schomberg man is part of a team of Canadian ballistic experts who have shattered world records. In the world of munitions, even a slight edge or improvement is vitally important, especially for military applications.

Leacock publishes first online book

A Schomberg resident has penned his first book, a dream come true. Robin Leacock released Evolo, a young adult science fiction novel. The story is set in a dystopian future, where people live in fear of an apocalyptic event called the Last Day. The leaders in charge of keeping everyone safe create a new world to escape to, but suspicious events occur and secrets are exposed that call everything into question.

‘Shrooms’ come to the rescue for homeowners

An ounce of prevention is a valuable commodity these days. Homeowners are always on the lookout for products and devices that not only make their work easier, but add value. Shroom products check all the boxes and their lineup of innovative items are must-haves in every home.

Slow progress on Flight 752 investigation offers little solace for families

Iran’s offer to compensate families who lost loved ones a year ago on Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 does little to ease the pain and suffering. In fact, the offer was summarily dismissed by the Canadian government. The investigation seems to moving along at a snail’s pace. That, and a lack of transparency, has caused frustration among surviving family members. The Iranian government, at the end of December, offered families $150,000 in compensation for each family who lost their loved ones.

Council approves 2021 budget with zero increase in Township portion

King councillors stayed true to their word and wasted no time in giving King taxpayers a break on their municipal taxes. Council passed the 2021 budgets Monday that crossed all the boxes, offering a zero net increase while still maintaining efficient services and putting money into reserves. During a pandemic, that was quite a feat, one that didn’t go unnoticed by council and every staffer at the municipality.

Mackenzie Health’s New Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital to Support Short-Term Pandemic Response

The Ontario government is providing up to $125 million to immediately add over 500 critical care and high intensity medicine beds to hospitals in areas ...

King mayor serves on Ontario Heritage Trust

The mayor of King Township has taken on a new role – to help conserve and preserve our heritage. Mayor Steve Pellegrini has been appointed as a member of the Ontario Heritage Trust.

Rocabi blankets offer a ‘big hug’

These days we all need a hug. Since we can’t get it from friends and extended family, it’s nice to know we have one waiting for us every night. One affordable product to help us all get a good night’s sleep is a weighted blanket. Many different brands are available to help promote sleep and reduce stress.

Justice is the only way to find closure for families of victims of Flight PS752

The sudden loss of family members in what’s being called an act of “murder” is incomprehensible. In an instant, the blink of an eye, all hopes, dreams and future plans are gone. That’s what family members of 176 passengers who died on Ukrainian Flight PS752 are struggling with. The aggressive act by the Iranian military took place Jan. 8, 2020.

King moves forward with transportation vision

King Township is on the road to implementing a comprehensive network of plans that will set the future of transportation in King for the next ...

Commentary

Pandemic derails other important news

Many average citizens will say they’re fed up with daily reports on COVID-19. It’s headline news here, and in fact in every major city around the world. Everywhere you look, there’s news about the pandemic.

Local media always has your back!

Arthur Miller once said that a good newspaper is like a “nation talking to itself.” And Robert Peel believed that public opinion is a compound including “newspaper paragraphs.”

Trying to stay connected with fellow humans

Poet John Donne pointed out that no man is an island. Our personal networks – our connections to one another – are facing unprecedented strain. This is perhaps one of the keys to the mounting stress during the current pandemic.

Some failing grades in remote learning

Let’s face it folks, we are grooming a whole new generation of e-learners. The pandemic has somewhat forced the government’s hand and upped the remote learning game. The Province is on a new direction toward improved remote learning systems, to make Ontario more competitive and give our students a “leg up.”

Aging is part of the journey to what’s next

I have a few body parts that aren’t too pleased with me. At least that’s how my family doctor put it to me recently. A nice way of saying I have some age-related failings.

‘Do or do not’ is a wise sentiment

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” Without sounding too much like a sci-fi geek, who doesn’t love one of the most famous movie quotes of all time?

God and the universe, one in the same?

After decades of looking out into the deep reaches of space, Hubble sees all that He made. And it is beautiful.

The fatigue of one small town storyteller

I drive down the rural road, through the sleet, looking into the distance. It’s dark earlier now after the time change and it feels much later than it is. The hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s on the radio don’t offer much in the way of comfort.

Money, it’s a gas, but also a burden

If this whole existence thing is all about money, then we’re in a heap of trouble. After 50-odd years on this planet, it only recently dawned on me that “it’s only money.”

Pandemic proves we are all very connected

It has taken a global pandemic to reveal what’s been common knowledge for years. Our planet, and all of its inhabitants, are keenly connected in almost every way, shape and form.

Letters to the Editor

