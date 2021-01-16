Commentary

Local media always has your back!

February 3, 2021   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

Arthur Miller once said that a good newspaper is like a “nation talking to itself.”
And Robert Peel believed that public opinion is a compound including “newspaper paragraphs.”
And P.T. Barnum espoused “he who is without a newspaper is cut off from his species.”
A recent Edelman’s trust barometer poll revealed some less than positive results. Some 56% of Americans agree with the statement that “Journalists and reporters are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations.”
And 58% think that “most news organizations are more concerned with supporting an ideology or political position than with informing the public.”
The 2021 Trust Barometer reveals an epidemic of misinformation and widespread mistrust of societal institutions and leaders around the world. There’s a failing trust in four major institutions – business, government, NGOs and media
The pandemic, and uncertainty it has created, is somewhat to blame. Toss in fear, apprehension, racism and financial pressure to the mix, and you have a recipe for mistrust.
A large part of this apprehension comes from a certain former head of state and his repeated bashing of the media and use of the term “fake news.” There’s an old saying about glass houses and stones. Unfortunately, he’s left a bad taste in the mouths of Americans.
The 2019 Digital News Report outlines the effect the loss of hundreds of newspapers across the country has had on its media ecosystem. Canadian news sources seem to be held in a higher regard, with trust levels at 52%. In addition to those who rely on digital for news, 66% rely on TV while only 28% source their news from a print publication.
Sure, I’m biased, but I firmly believe that our trust is high. We ultimately serve you, the public, our readers. You are the boss, not the person named on our masthead.
The community newspaper is the one true source of local information. It’s likely the last bastion of local news. It’s one of the few remaining places where you can learn about your neighbours, local policies, where your taxes go, when your road is getting paved and how your son or daughter performed on their sports team. Few other venues exist to tout local business accomplishments, discoveries, milestones and acts of kindness.
Our mandate is to report reliable facts as they are presented to us. We are not psychics or have some invisible pipeline to the truth. We rely on other individuals and organizations – entrepreneurs, politicians, municipal staff and residents – to share their stories and facts on various issues. Yes, some of it is opinion and some is inherently biased. But that should be clearly stated in every instance and it’s up to the reader to decide and decipher. We can present the facts, and the opinions, what you do with them is up to you.
Some argue that the media itself isn’t strong enough to turn this tide of trust around. They need support and yes, endorsement, from those very same sources. This is the basis of credibility.
While credibility, honesty and passion can be established, it only takes one big mistake, or one misstep, to set it all back to the beginning.
I have been with this paper for nine years now. I worked hard in the beginning, getting to know all the community leaders, local politicians, local volunteers, organizations and just what makes King tick. It took about two years before I could confidently say I had a handle on it.
It also took me two to three years to build a reputation, both for myself and this newspaper. It took vigilance, a listening ear, fact-based reporting, and providing publicity for every worthwhile cause. It involved highlighting local accomplishments and always being in King’s corner. In a way, I had to become one of the community’s biggest cheerleaders.
You would think that once I established credibility and had a good, solid track record, that would be it. Not so. The work continues week after week. Every issue I have to reaffirm our commitment to the community; provide timely and pertinent information. I have to continually be the best I can be, so the community is not only informed, but engaged and enlightened. I want everyone to feel they can turn to me, contact me, about anything on their minds.
Often, these grass-roots stories appear in print. Sometimes, they don’t. There are issues, mainly legal ones – disputes, court cases, employment issues – that we shy away from and that demand caution.
I’d like to think I do an excellent job in putting this package together for you week in, and week out. The pandemic has been challenging, resulting in much fewer public events and in-person interviews. But we have persevered and still provide oodles of decent articles for you to digest.
Just as I ask people to reach out to me about their stories, I also ask that they put me in my place when necessary. I’m not perfect. I do make mistakes. Hopefully they are minor, and few and far between.
Again, the ultimate judge is you. Tell us how and where to improve. Tell us what you love and what you hate.
Just as our system of government relies on engagement and involvement, so too, does your local community newspaper.
I’m with Sally Quinn, who once said “I can’t imagine life without a newspaper.”
I’m here for you!



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Leacock publishes first online book

A Schomberg resident has penned his first book, a dream come true. Robin Leacock released Evolo, a young adult science fiction novel. The story is set in a dystopian future, where people live in fear of an apocalyptic event called the Last Day. The leaders in charge of keeping everyone safe create a new world to escape to, but suspicious events occur and secrets are exposed that call everything into question.

‘Shrooms’ come to the rescue for homeowners

An ounce of prevention is a valuable commodity these days. Homeowners are always on the lookout for products and devices that not only make their work easier, but add value. Shroom products check all the boxes and their lineup of innovative items are must-haves in every home.

Slow progress on Flight 752 investigation offers little solace for families

Iran’s offer to compensate families who lost loved ones a year ago on Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 does little to ease the pain and suffering. In fact, the offer was summarily dismissed by the Canadian government. The investigation seems to moving along at a snail’s pace. That, and a lack of transparency, has caused frustration among surviving family members. The Iranian government, at the end of December, offered families $150,000 in compensation for each family who lost their loved ones.

Council approves 2021 budget with zero increase in Township portion

King councillors stayed true to their word and wasted no time in giving King taxpayers a break on their municipal taxes. Council passed the 2021 budgets Monday that crossed all the boxes, offering a zero net increase while still maintaining efficient services and putting money into reserves. During a pandemic, that was quite a feat, one that didn’t go unnoticed by council and every staffer at the municipality.

Mackenzie Health’s New Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital to Support Short-Term Pandemic Response

The Ontario government is providing up to $125 million to immediately add over 500 critical care and high intensity medicine beds to hospitals in areas ...

King mayor serves on Ontario Heritage Trust

The mayor of King Township has taken on a new role – to help conserve and preserve our heritage. Mayor Steve Pellegrini has been appointed as a member of the Ontario Heritage Trust.

Rocabi blankets offer a ‘big hug’

These days we all need a hug. Since we can’t get it from friends and extended family, it’s nice to know we have one waiting for us every night. One affordable product to help us all get a good night’s sleep is a weighted blanket. Many different brands are available to help promote sleep and reduce stress.

Justice is the only way to find closure for families of victims of Flight PS752

The sudden loss of family members in what’s being called an act of “murder” is incomprehensible. In an instant, the blink of an eye, all hopes, dreams and future plans are gone. That’s what family members of 176 passengers who died on Ukrainian Flight PS752 are struggling with. The aggressive act by the Iranian military took place Jan. 8, 2020.

King moves forward with transportation vision

King Township is on the road to implementing a comprehensive network of plans that will set the future of transportation in King for the next ...

Two new electric vehicles mean King is lowering its emissions

King Township continues to show leadership when it comes to fighting climate change with the purchase of two fully electric vehicles to add to its ...

Commentary

Local media always has your back!

Arthur Miller once said that a good newspaper is like a “nation talking to itself.” And Robert Peel believed that public opinion is a compound including “newspaper paragraphs.”

Trying to stay connected with fellow humans

Poet John Donne pointed out that no man is an island. Our personal networks – our connections to one another – are facing unprecedented strain. This is perhaps one of the keys to the mounting stress during the current pandemic.

Some failing grades in remote learning

Let’s face it folks, we are grooming a whole new generation of e-learners. The pandemic has somewhat forced the government’s hand and upped the remote learning game. The Province is on a new direction toward improved remote learning systems, to make Ontario more competitive and give our students a “leg up.”

Aging is part of the journey to what’s next

I have a few body parts that aren’t too pleased with me. At least that’s how my family doctor put it to me recently. A nice way of saying I have some age-related failings.

‘Do or do not’ is a wise sentiment

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” Without sounding too much like a sci-fi geek, who doesn’t love one of the most famous movie quotes of all time?

God and the universe, one in the same?

After decades of looking out into the deep reaches of space, Hubble sees all that He made. And it is beautiful.

The fatigue of one small town storyteller

I drive down the rural road, through the sleet, looking into the distance. It’s dark earlier now after the time change and it feels much later than it is. The hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s on the radio don’t offer much in the way of comfort.

Money, it’s a gas, but also a burden

If this whole existence thing is all about money, then we’re in a heap of trouble. After 50-odd years on this planet, it only recently dawned on me that “it’s only money.”

Pandemic proves we are all very connected

It has taken a global pandemic to reveal what’s been common knowledge for years. Our planet, and all of its inhabitants, are keenly connected in almost every way, shape and form.

Examining our losses and gains

As the end of 2020 draws near, many of us are possibly examining our lives in a different way. There’s nothing like a pandemic to smack us in the face and wake us up a bit.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open