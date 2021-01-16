Headline News

King Township strives for efficiencies among staff

February 3, 2021   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative

The pandemic has laid waste to countless jobs, many of which will never return.
Staff cuts and layoffs may be the easiest way for companies in the private sector to deal with revenue losses.
But King Township has opted for efficiencies and redeploying staff, to create a much more productive adminstration.
As staff and councillors went through their 2021 budget deliberations, a few things became abundantly clear – the pandemic changed the way the municipality does business. And it led to more than 80 identifiable process innovations.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said some municipalities have laid off staff, but King didn’t want to go that route.
At the outset of the pandemic last spring, King reacted very quickly, he said. Part-time and contract positions were scaled back. But layoffs don’t make for a conducive atmosphere and employee morale, he pointed out.
After discussions with staff and unions, everyone decided that employees would be reallocated. The mayor said some who were in the office actually got out and rode lawnmowers in the summer.
While the municipal office may be closed to the public, it’s business as usual. In fact, staff are busier than ever. During the transition, the Township “never missed a beat,” according to the mayor.
The mayor is confident that he can look every taxpayer in the eye and say Township staff are doing their jobs and no one is idle.
In fact, demands have risen and residents are demanding even more services.
King has responded with online services and ServiceKing staff is working hard to answer all concerns.
The Township conducted a thorough review of all services, programs and staff levels across the organization in 2020 to fully understand the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on revenue, expenditures and service level requirements.
As a result of that review several actions were taken.
Job vacancies were not filled for most of 2020 and some vacancies still remain open as service levels do not warrant current hiring. This created additional workloads for current staff to continue delivering all services and respond to additional COVID-19-related challenges.
Most recreational part-time, casual and contract staff were laid off in the early part of 2020 to reduce operating costs.
A Redeployment Strategy was developed and staff were re-deployed where necessary to support other areas experiencing additional service delivery requirements.
•Facilities were closed to reduce operating expenses for staffing, cleaning, energy costs and maintenance to offset reduced programming revenue. Many remained closed through the partial re-opening in fall 2020.
King realized significant operational savings from delaying hiring of many existing vacancies which offset the loss of revenues, primarily from cancelled recreational programs. As King’s staffing levels are considerably lower than comparable municipalities in York Region, some existing permanent staff were also redeployed (26 in total) to support other areas with service level needs that were impacted by the hiring freeze and/or the decision to not contract additional staff.
Planning is now under way for summer 2021 and it is expected that at minimum there will be a similar service level to 2020. As revenue shortfalls are unavoidable through the year it is anticipated that there will be significant redeployments again in 2021 to meet the service levels required.
Despite all these challenges King Township has continued to deliver all essential and most non-essential services without increasing the Township portion of the 2021 tax bill.
A summary of service level enhancements/initiatives that were introduced due to COVID-19 can been seen on King’s website, www.king.ca



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Leacock publishes first online book

A Schomberg resident has penned his first book, a dream come true. Robin Leacock released Evolo, a young adult science fiction novel. The story is set in a dystopian future, where people live in fear of an apocalyptic event called the Last Day. The leaders in charge of keeping everyone safe create a new world to escape to, but suspicious events occur and secrets are exposed that call everything into question.

‘Shrooms’ come to the rescue for homeowners

An ounce of prevention is a valuable commodity these days. Homeowners are always on the lookout for products and devices that not only make their work easier, but add value. Shroom products check all the boxes and their lineup of innovative items are must-haves in every home.

Slow progress on Flight 752 investigation offers little solace for families

Iran’s offer to compensate families who lost loved ones a year ago on Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 does little to ease the pain and suffering. In fact, the offer was summarily dismissed by the Canadian government. The investigation seems to moving along at a snail’s pace. That, and a lack of transparency, has caused frustration among surviving family members. The Iranian government, at the end of December, offered families $150,000 in compensation for each family who lost their loved ones.

Council approves 2021 budget with zero increase in Township portion

King councillors stayed true to their word and wasted no time in giving King taxpayers a break on their municipal taxes. Council passed the 2021 budgets Monday that crossed all the boxes, offering a zero net increase while still maintaining efficient services and putting money into reserves. During a pandemic, that was quite a feat, one that didn’t go unnoticed by council and every staffer at the municipality.

Mackenzie Health’s New Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital to Support Short-Term Pandemic Response

The Ontario government is providing up to $125 million to immediately add over 500 critical care and high intensity medicine beds to hospitals in areas ...

King mayor serves on Ontario Heritage Trust

The mayor of King Township has taken on a new role – to help conserve and preserve our heritage. Mayor Steve Pellegrini has been appointed as a member of the Ontario Heritage Trust.

Rocabi blankets offer a ‘big hug’

These days we all need a hug. Since we can’t get it from friends and extended family, it’s nice to know we have one waiting for us every night. One affordable product to help us all get a good night’s sleep is a weighted blanket. Many different brands are available to help promote sleep and reduce stress.

Justice is the only way to find closure for families of victims of Flight PS752

The sudden loss of family members in what’s being called an act of “murder” is incomprehensible. In an instant, the blink of an eye, all hopes, dreams and future plans are gone. That’s what family members of 176 passengers who died on Ukrainian Flight PS752 are struggling with. The aggressive act by the Iranian military took place Jan. 8, 2020.

King moves forward with transportation vision

King Township is on the road to implementing a comprehensive network of plans that will set the future of transportation in King for the next ...

Two new electric vehicles mean King is lowering its emissions

King Township continues to show leadership when it comes to fighting climate change with the purchase of two fully electric vehicles to add to its ...

Commentary

Local media always has your back!

Arthur Miller once said that a good newspaper is like a “nation talking to itself.” And Robert Peel believed that public opinion is a compound including “newspaper paragraphs.”

Trying to stay connected with fellow humans

Poet John Donne pointed out that no man is an island. Our personal networks – our connections to one another – are facing unprecedented strain. This is perhaps one of the keys to the mounting stress during the current pandemic.

Some failing grades in remote learning

Let’s face it folks, we are grooming a whole new generation of e-learners. The pandemic has somewhat forced the government’s hand and upped the remote learning game. The Province is on a new direction toward improved remote learning systems, to make Ontario more competitive and give our students a “leg up.”

Aging is part of the journey to what’s next

I have a few body parts that aren’t too pleased with me. At least that’s how my family doctor put it to me recently. A nice way of saying I have some age-related failings.

‘Do or do not’ is a wise sentiment

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” Without sounding too much like a sci-fi geek, who doesn’t love one of the most famous movie quotes of all time?

God and the universe, one in the same?

After decades of looking out into the deep reaches of space, Hubble sees all that He made. And it is beautiful.

The fatigue of one small town storyteller

I drive down the rural road, through the sleet, looking into the distance. It’s dark earlier now after the time change and it feels much later than it is. The hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s on the radio don’t offer much in the way of comfort.

Money, it’s a gas, but also a burden

If this whole existence thing is all about money, then we’re in a heap of trouble. After 50-odd years on this planet, it only recently dawned on me that “it’s only money.”

Pandemic proves we are all very connected

It has taken a global pandemic to reveal what’s been common knowledge for years. Our planet, and all of its inhabitants, are keenly connected in almost every way, shape and form.

Examining our losses and gains

As the end of 2020 draws near, many of us are possibly examining our lives in a different way. There’s nothing like a pandemic to smack us in the face and wake us up a bit.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open