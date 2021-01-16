Ontario providing transit funding for King, York

February 3, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative
King will get some transit upgrades, thanks to funding from the Province.
Ontario is providing $16,943,429 in funding to York Region through Ontario’s Gas Tax program.
This year, the province is providing a total of $375 million in gas tax funding for 109 municipalities that deliver public transit to 144 communities across Ontario. The province will flow the funding as soon as possible in 2021.
“We are investing more in our community to ensure that families and seniors in King-Vaughan have reliable transit and infrastructure improvements they can depend on,” said Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan. “We will continue to invest in local infrastructure – including major investments in the Rutherford, Maple & King GO Stations, and the extended 427 highway to Major Mackenzie, all of which will reduce congestion and improve the environment.”
“In recent months I have had numerous conversations with community groups and constituents who are keen to complete improvements to roads infrastructure and continue to see transit services expanded,” said Paul Calandra, MPP for Markham-Stouffville. “We will all be grateful to see these funds delivered and put to work.”
“Our government is continuing to support our local transit system in York Region,” said Christine Elliott, MPP for Newmarket-Aurora. “This funding will help make it easier for people in York Region to get where they need to go while supporting economic recovery in our community.”
“Our government is committed to helping municipalities sustain and improve public transit throughout the province,” said Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe and Minister of Transportation. “Supporting transit systems is more important than ever as municipalities across Ontario struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will help ensure people have access to safe, reliable transportation to get to work or pick up essential items like a prescription.”
Funding for the Gas Tax program is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year. Municipalities supporting public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected. This funding can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.
“Transit systems again thank this government for its unwavering support. From keeping existing service running safely and conveniently to building transit for tomorrow, Minister Mulroney has been an ally of transit systems and our riders. Ontario has placed immense value on public transit to help frontline workers get to and from work each day throughout the pandemic,” said Kelly Paleczny, Chair of Ontario Public Transit Association and General Manager of the London Transit Commission. “This funding is crucial to communities across the province in the fight against COVID-19 and will play an important role in Ontario’s economic recovery.”
The 109 municipalities receiving funding through the Gas Tax program deliver public transit service to 144 communities representing more than 92 per cent of Ontario’s total population.
