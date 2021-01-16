Headline News

Province investing more than $600,000 for infrastructure projects in King Township

January 27, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Ontario government is making another investment in small, rural and northern communities. Through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF), Ontario continues to support municipalities as they build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure.
In 2021, King Township will receive more than $600,000 across to address their local community infrastructure needs.
“I am fully committed to delivering investments to our rural community – funding that will support better local infrastructure including road and bridge repairs, along with clean water infrastructure,” said King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce. “I will continue to partner with King Council to ensure families in our community have dependable services and quality local infrastructure that keeps them safe and active, while supporting the growth of our local economy.”
“On behalf of King Township council, I’d like to thank the Ontario government and Ministers Stephen Lecce and Laurie Scott for the OCIF funding. Building and maintaining infrastructure in King Township is one of the most important services we deliver,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “Our citizens expect and deserve to drive on safe roads and bridges and to have clean water coming from their taps. This significant funding will allow us to continue delivering these services to our citizens in the most cost-effective manner possible.”
Total investment in King Township is $608,548.
The funding is a part of Ontario’s approximately $200 million commitment to 424 communities to help them address their core infrastructure projects and asset management planning needs in 2021.
“By investing in infrastructure projects across the province, we are strengthening and building communities,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “This is part of our ongoing commitment to support small, rural and northern municipalities across Ontario, providing stable funding needed to build long-term economic resilience.”
The Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund provides stable and predictable funding for communities with populations under 100,000, along with all rural and northern communities.
Approximately $200 million in funding was allocated to small, rural and northern communities for 2021. Municipalities may accumulate their OCIF funding for up to five years to address larger infrastructure projects.
Ontario also provides funding to communities through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), a $30-billion, 10-year infrastructure program cost-shared between federal, provincial and municipal governments. Ontario’s share per project will be up to 33.33 per cent, or $10.2 billion spread across four streams: Rural and Northern, Public Transit, Green, and Community, Culture and Recreation.



         

Community News

Slow progress on Flight 752 investigation offers little solace for families

Iran’s offer to compensate families who lost loved ones a year ago on Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 does little to ease the pain and suffering. In fact, the offer was summarily dismissed by the Canadian government. The investigation seems to moving along at a snail’s pace. That, and a lack of transparency, has caused frustration among surviving family members. The Iranian government, at the end of December, offered families $150,000 in compensation for each family who lost their loved ones.

Mackenzie Health’s New Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital to Support Short-Term Pandemic Response

The Ontario government is providing up to $125 million to immediately add over 500 critical care and high intensity medicine beds to hospitals in areas ...

King mayor serves on Ontario Heritage Trust

The mayor of King Township has taken on a new role – to help conserve and preserve our heritage. Mayor Steve Pellegrini has been appointed as a member of the Ontario Heritage Trust.

Rocabi blankets offer a ‘big hug’

These days we all need a hug. Since we can’t get it from friends and extended family, it’s nice to know we have one waiting for us every night. One affordable product to help us all get a good night’s sleep is a weighted blanket. Many different brands are available to help promote sleep and reduce stress.

Justice is the only way to find closure for families of victims of Flight PS752

The sudden loss of family members in what’s being called an act of “murder” is incomprehensible. In an instant, the blink of an eye, all hopes, dreams and future plans are gone. That’s what family members of 176 passengers who died on Ukrainian Flight PS752 are struggling with. The aggressive act by the Iranian military took place Jan. 8, 2020.

King moves forward with transportation vision

King Township is on the road to implementing a comprehensive network of plans that will set the future of transportation in King for the next ...

Two new electric vehicles mean King is lowering its emissions

King Township continues to show leadership when it comes to fighting climate change with the purchase of two fully electric vehicles to add to its ...

Resident pens, illustrates children’s book

The pandemic has caused a lot of stress for everyone. While adults have found ways to cope, children are more vulnerable and have many questions.

Canadian families still have no answers in fatal airline crash

Another tragic anniversary has come and gone. There were no special announcements, vigils or lowering of flags on Parliament Hill. The cold case and mystery surrounding one of the most tragic airline crashes in recent history remains, well, cold.

Chamber honours local entrepreneurs

Local entrepreneurs had a chance to shine last week during the King Chamber of Commerce’s first virtual Excellence in Business awards night. Each year, the Chamber honours local businesses in King for their dedication and accomplishments.

Commentary

Trying to stay connected with fellow humans

Poet John Donne pointed out that no man is an island. Our personal networks – our connections to one another – are facing unprecedented strain. This is perhaps one of the keys to the mounting stress during the current pandemic.

Some failing grades in remote learning

Let’s face it folks, we are grooming a whole new generation of e-learners. The pandemic has somewhat forced the government’s hand and upped the remote learning game. The Province is on a new direction toward improved remote learning systems, to make Ontario more competitive and give our students a “leg up.”

Aging is part of the journey to what’s next

I have a few body parts that aren’t too pleased with me. At least that’s how my family doctor put it to me recently. A nice way of saying I have some age-related failings.

‘Do or do not’ is a wise sentiment

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” Without sounding too much like a sci-fi geek, who doesn’t love one of the most famous movie quotes of all time?

God and the universe, one in the same?

After decades of looking out into the deep reaches of space, Hubble sees all that He made. And it is beautiful.

The fatigue of one small town storyteller

I drive down the rural road, through the sleet, looking into the distance. It’s dark earlier now after the time change and it feels much later than it is. The hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s on the radio don’t offer much in the way of comfort.

Money, it’s a gas, but also a burden

If this whole existence thing is all about money, then we’re in a heap of trouble. After 50-odd years on this planet, it only recently dawned on me that “it’s only money.”

Pandemic proves we are all very connected

It has taken a global pandemic to reveal what’s been common knowledge for years. Our planet, and all of its inhabitants, are keenly connected in almost every way, shape and form.

Examining our losses and gains

As the end of 2020 draws near, many of us are possibly examining our lives in a different way. There’s nothing like a pandemic to smack us in the face and wake us up a bit.

We are no longer who we once were

Being at the top of the food chain, we human beings like to think of ourselves as top dogs. We’re intelligent, and can follow our gut reactions and logic equally with ease. We can speculate, draw conclusions, and using our opposable thumbs, can build things.

