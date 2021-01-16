Province investing more than $600,000 for infrastructure projects in King Township

Iran’s offer to compensate families who lost loved ones a year ago on Ukrainian Airlines Flight 752 does little to ease the pain and suffering. In fact, the offer was summarily dismissed by the Canadian government. The investigation seems to moving along at a snail’s pace. That, and a lack of transparency, has caused frustration among surviving family members. The Iranian government, at the end of December, offered families $150,000 in compensation for each family who lost their loved ones.

The Ontario government is providing up to $125 million to immediately add over 500 critical care and high intensity medicine beds to hospitals in areas ...

The mayor of King Township has taken on a new role – to help conserve and preserve our heritage. Mayor Steve Pellegrini has been appointed as a member of the Ontario Heritage Trust.

These days we all need a hug. Since we can’t get it from friends and extended family, it’s nice to know we have one waiting for us every night. One affordable product to help us all get a good night’s sleep is a weighted blanket. Many different brands are available to help promote sleep and reduce stress.

The sudden loss of family members in what’s being called an act of “murder” is incomprehensible. In an instant, the blink of an eye, all hopes, dreams and future plans are gone. That’s what family members of 176 passengers who died on Ukrainian Flight PS752 are struggling with. The aggressive act by the Iranian military took place Jan. 8, 2020.

King Township is on the road to implementing a comprehensive network of plans that will set the future of transportation in King for the next ...

King Township continues to show leadership when it comes to fighting climate change with the purchase of two fully electric vehicles to add to its ...

The pandemic has caused a lot of stress for everyone. While adults have found ways to cope, children are more vulnerable and have many questions.

Another tragic anniversary has come and gone. There were no special announcements, vigils or lowering of flags on Parliament Hill. The cold case and mystery surrounding one of the most tragic airline crashes in recent history remains, well, cold.

Local entrepreneurs had a chance to shine last week during the King Chamber of Commerce’s first virtual Excellence in Business awards night. Each year, the Chamber honours local businesses in King for their dedication and accomplishments.