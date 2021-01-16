Province investing more than $600,000 for infrastructure projects in King Township

January 27, 2021 · 0 Comments
The Ontario government is making another investment in small, rural and northern communities. Through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF), Ontario continues to support municipalities as they build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure.
In 2021, King Township will receive more than $600,000 across to address their local community infrastructure needs.
“I am fully committed to delivering investments to our rural community – funding that will support better local infrastructure including road and bridge repairs, along with clean water infrastructure,” said King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce. “I will continue to partner with King Council to ensure families in our community have dependable services and quality local infrastructure that keeps them safe and active, while supporting the growth of our local economy.”
“On behalf of King Township council, I’d like to thank the Ontario government and Ministers Stephen Lecce and Laurie Scott for the OCIF funding. Building and maintaining infrastructure in King Township is one of the most important services we deliver,” said King Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “Our citizens expect and deserve to drive on safe roads and bridges and to have clean water coming from their taps. This significant funding will allow us to continue delivering these services to our citizens in the most cost-effective manner possible.”
Total investment in King Township is $608,548.
The funding is a part of Ontario’s approximately $200 million commitment to 424 communities to help them address their core infrastructure projects and asset management planning needs in 2021.
“By investing in infrastructure projects across the province, we are strengthening and building communities,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “This is part of our ongoing commitment to support small, rural and northern municipalities across Ontario, providing stable funding needed to build long-term economic resilience.”
The Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund provides stable and predictable funding for communities with populations under 100,000, along with all rural and northern communities.
Approximately $200 million in funding was allocated to small, rural and northern communities for 2021. Municipalities may accumulate their OCIF funding for up to five years to address larger infrastructure projects.
Ontario also provides funding to communities through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), a $30-billion, 10-year infrastructure program cost-shared between federal, provincial and municipal governments. Ontario’s share per project will be up to 33.33 per cent, or $10.2 billion spread across four streams: Rural and Northern, Public Transit, Green, and Community, Culture and Recreation.
