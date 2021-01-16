King has 4 cases of UK COVID variant

January 13, 2021 · 0 Comments
King Township has recorded four cases of the U.K. variant strain of COVID-19.
York Region noted the four King residents are among seven in total with the new strain.
York Region Public Health was notified of the first case on Jan. 2, by Public Health Ontario. The case had recent travel to the UK and tested positive on Dec. 22, 2020.
The four cases in the Township of King include the initial case who had travelled to the U.K. and three family members the individual had dinner with.
At this time the three individuals from Georgina and Richmond Hill have been confirmed with no connection to travel
This serves as an important reminder all individuals arriving from international travel must self-isolate for 14 days as part of the federal Quarantine Act even if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19
York Region Public Health reminds residents about the importance of providing all history of contacts and contact information if you test positive for COVID-19; this is crucial to the prevention and control of this infection.
Our federal and provincial public health partners are expanding surveillance efforts to closely watch for further signs of this variant in Canada and Ontario.
If you have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, regardless of which strain the virus is, it is essential you stay home and self-isolate for 14 days.
As Ontario declared a second provincial emergency, residents must stay home, limit trips outside of your home for essential reasons only and continue following all public health advice.
For more information on COVID-19 in York Region visit york.ca/covid19
