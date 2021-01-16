Rocabi blankets offer a ‘big hug’

January 13, 2021 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative
These days we all need a hug.
Since we can’t get it from friends and extended family, it’s nice to know we have one waiting for us every night.
One affordable product to help us all get a good night’s sleep is a weighted blanket. Many different brands are available to help promote sleep and reduce stress.
Rocabi provides a luxurious and silky feel. Its fabric mimics real mink to the touch, and “minky” is the premier fabric for creating premium, sensory blankets. The use of this material adds extra texture and frankly, looks beautiful.
Non-toxic, odourless glass beads are the key to these weighted blankets. They are placed in small pockets and are sewn into the fabric between two layers of cotton. This adds mass to the blanket which allows it to “hug” the user and apply a gentle deep touch, pressure that is spread out over the body.
At Rocabi, “we are excited to go to work every day because we are passionate about developing effective sleep solutions,” according to company material.
Insomnia, anxiety, and stress are a growing problem in today’s fast-paced, social media filled society. This, and stress associated with the pandemic, have led to chronic sleep deprivation, which is resulting in lost productivity and an increase in mental and physical health issues.
According to the National Institute of Health 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from sleep or wakefulness disorders. This is a severe problem and has lead to an over dependence on sleeping pills and other pharmaceuticals, which lead to an increase in the proliferation of depression and addiction issues.
“Our mission at Rocabi is to help everyone get a restful night’s sleep. We aim to achieve our goal through educating our clients on effect sleep aids, routines, low-tech products including weighted blankets and other innovative products that are currently under development. We want to make this information available to as many people as possible and provide an alternative to sleeping pills,” said Patrick Roche, Rocabi founder & CEO.
The Casper, WY based company ships all over, and the blankets arrive in Canada quickly.
Rocabi’s product is definitely a cut above. And Roche even answers customers’ emails, lending credence to his mandate and passion for customer service.
Every family should have one of these in their linen closeths. The bankets are competitively priced and come in all sizes.
For more, visit https://www.rocabi.com/
