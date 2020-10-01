Commentary

‘Do or do not’ is a wise sentiment

January 6, 2021   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.”
Without sounding too much like a sci-fi geek, who doesn’t love one of the most famous movie quotes of all time?
Master Jedi Yoda urges the iconic hero Luke to focus and concentrate. He’s really telling Luke to unlearn what he has been taught, and try a new approach.
This bit of advice, albeit from a small, green puppet, is something we can all use.
Faced by any modern-day dilemma, there are really only two choices – face it or fear it. It’s the proverbial fight or flight response.
There’s little sense worrying oneself into a frenzy. Look at the problem and decide among the options, or possible solutions. There are usually only two – fix it and move on, or don’t fix it and leave it alone.
Sure, maybe neither are palatable, enjoyable or even affordable. But those are, as they say, the cards we were dealt.
Something as simple as a leaky car tire is an example, since it happened to one of our family vehicles. Look at the tire. It’s low. Fill it with air. It’s better. A few days later, it’s low again. There’s a leak, albeit a slow one. The solution? Keep filling it with air or take it in and get it fixed.
Did I want to spend a $400 before Christmas on new tires? No. Did I have a choice? No, not in the long run anyway.
Sure, there may be shortcuts, cheats or quick fixes, but we all know what the real solution is.
Lately, I’ve been approaching things as Yoda would have recommended.
Whether it’s hiring a plumber to fix the pipes under the kitchen sink, or renovating a bathroom. Do or do not. There’s no in between unless of course you do something half-way, but this seldom works out for the best.
We humans were instructed, from a young age, that if we do something, we should do it right.
We know this, but given the fact Duct tape is one of the best selling items of all time, some of our “fixes” may be temporary.
Our parents tended to be handy, not because they were all skilled tradespeople, but because they had to be. Economics and practicality dictated that they had to find solutions themselves to common, everyday household problems.
My dad was notorious for those odd-looking repairs that combined a branch from a tree in the back 40, with some rusted metal bracket he got at a farm auction. His workshop looked like a work in progress. Things hung from the wall that didn’t even have a name.
While unique, many of his personal creations did the job.
When it came to simple car repairs, I helped him work on our 1983 Olds. You could actually get your body part-way into the engine bay to affect repairs. We changed an alternator and pulled out a radiator. We did oil changes and rotated our tires.
Today, a couple of these are still do-able in our driveways, but I doubt many of us (yours truly included) are so inclined. It’s not that I’m wasteful. Au contraire, I’m quite frugal when it comes to spending money.
But I know my limits and I know when it’s time to call in a professional.
That’s not to say this old dog can’t learn a few new tricks, but doing cartwheels with a wrench in my mouth isn’t one of them.
Thanks to the greatest invention of all time – the internet – I can simply search for instructions on changing car wiper blades, or cooking the best sirloin pot roast. I can look up possible sources of my aches and pains, but online medicine is always to be taken with a grain of salt.
I can read about setting the Christmas light timer, since the original instructions were lost years ago. I can try to find the original replacement cutlery/utensil basket for our dishwasher.
I can do it. Or choose not to do it.
In my opinion, there is some wiggle room in Yoda’s original statement.
I think trying is still part of the equation and even if we don’t fully succeed, giving it our best shot has got to have merit. At least that’s what a lot of husbands tell our wives.
“I spent hours trying to get that widget in place, honey, but no luck. It must be broken.”
If something terrible happened, like we lost our internet connection, would some of us be completely lost?
Quite likely.
Could I build a lean-to or small shelter out of logs if I were stranded in the bush? I doubt it.
My dad did. He actually build quite a nice gazebo on our rural Caledon property, without drawings and without a real plan.
Okay, it may not have been perfectly level but it stood for more than two decades.
I also recall helping him form, pour concrete and lay patio slabs, all of his own creation. He would never have considered spending hundreds of dollars on patio stones.
I will admit that I’ve lost that good, old fashioned ingenuity that served our ancestors so well. I could never make a radio out of coconuts like the Professor did on Gilligan’s Island!
And my offspring are even further removed from rolling up their sleeves and giving it the old college try. They are, however, resourceful. They are quick to turn to dear old dad, or mom, and ask us to handle the problem!
I fear that too much hand-holding will make our species weak in generations to come.
Of course, technology will continue to improve and come to our rescue.
Electric cars will mean fewer repairs. A cabin-in-a-box may already be a reality. Our smart devices and smart homes will get even more intelligent.
But the push of a button or verbal command kind of takes the “do” out of it, don’t you think?
Maybe we will become more of a “let someone else do,” or “do not” society.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King moves forward with transportation vision

King Township is on the road to implementing a comprehensive network of plans that will set the future of transportation in King for the next ...

Two new electric vehicles mean King is lowering its emissions

King Township continues to show leadership when it comes to fighting climate change with the purchase of two fully electric vehicles to add to its ...

Resident pens, illustrates children’s book

The pandemic has caused a lot of stress for everyone. While adults have found ways to cope, children are more vulnerable and have many questions.

Canadian families still have no answers in fatal airline crash

Another tragic anniversary has come and gone. There were no special announcements, vigils or lowering of flags on Parliament Hill. The cold case and mystery surrounding one of the most tragic airline crashes in recent history remains, well, cold.

Chamber honours local entrepreneurs

Local entrepreneurs had a chance to shine last week during the King Chamber of Commerce’s first virtual Excellence in Business awards night. Each year, the Chamber honours local businesses in King for their dedication and accomplishments.

Fourth generation resident recalls early days of King in new book

With King Township’s population growing at an unprecedented rate, it can be difficult for many long-term residents to recall the quiet, wholly rural King of yesteryears.

Snowball-raised musician making waves in Toronto’s music scene

A former King resident who grew up in the hamlet of Snowball is making (sound)waves as one of Toronto’s most in-demand bassists. Alexander St. Kitts, who also performs under the stage name Alexander Saint, plays bass on Comedy Records’ Fog and Lasers II, a follow-up to 2019’s comedy-pop-rock collaboration Fog and Lasers.

Schomberg artist explores new ground with new release

A King pop/jazz artist is pushing the envelope with the release of a new single. Schomberg area’s Cynthia Tauro has just released “You Know Me,” a unique blend that’s perking ears.

Opposition to Nobleton subdivision plan

A bid for a subdivision north of Nobleton has drawn some public opposition. King council held a public meeting on a bid for a 170-unit subdivision on a 21-hectare property at the corner of Highway 27 and 15 sideroad. Currently designated agricultural, the property contains a single home.

Kettleby Cemetery Cenotaph marks 100th anniversary

One hundred years ago this Remembrance Day, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 1920, on what was then known as Armistice Day, a service was attended by persons from “all over King Township” for the unveiling of the Kettleby Cemetery Cenotaph. It was an overcast but dry day with a chilly daytime high of only 3.3C that afternoon.

Commentary

‘Do or do not’ is a wise sentiment

“Do. Or do not. There is no try.” Without sounding too much like a sci-fi geek, who doesn’t love one of the most famous movie quotes of all time?

God and the universe, one in the same?

After decades of looking out into the deep reaches of space, Hubble sees all that He made. And it is beautiful.

The fatigue of one small town storyteller

I drive down the rural road, through the sleet, looking into the distance. It’s dark earlier now after the time change and it feels much later than it is. The hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s on the radio don’t offer much in the way of comfort.

Money, it’s a gas, but also a burden

If this whole existence thing is all about money, then we’re in a heap of trouble. After 50-odd years on this planet, it only recently dawned on me that “it’s only money.”

Pandemic proves we are all very connected

It has taken a global pandemic to reveal what’s been common knowledge for years. Our planet, and all of its inhabitants, are keenly connected in almost every way, shape and form.

Examining our losses and gains

As the end of 2020 draws near, many of us are possibly examining our lives in a different way. There’s nothing like a pandemic to smack us in the face and wake us up a bit.

We are no longer who we once were

Being at the top of the food chain, we human beings like to think of ourselves as top dogs. We’re intelligent, and can follow our gut reactions and logic equally with ease. We can speculate, draw conclusions, and using our opposable thumbs, can build things.

Have we become poor, bored and lazy?

There’s no question the face of our society – both inward and outward – has changed. These changes have been decades in the making, and some may have been fueled by the pandemic.

No such things as coincidences

Life as we know it, every single moment, is coincidence. Or is it? From the venerable Forrest Gump, miracles happen every day: “I don’t know if we have a destiny, or if we’re all just floatin’ around accidental-like on a breeze, but I, I think maybe it’s both. Maybe both is happenin’ at the same time.” Well said, Forrest.

Majority worry that our lives have changed forever

I’ve been told to lighten up recently, after a couple of rather gloomy columns, exploring some dark subjects. Hey folks, I’d love to, if only the world allowed it. And yet, my fellow human rowers, on this massive slave galley ship, we’re still working up a sweat.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open