King moves forward with transportation vision

January 6, 2021   ·   0 Comments

King Township is on the road to implementing a comprehensive network of plans that will set the future of transportation in King for the next decade.
Council in 2020 approved four key plans including the Transportation Master Plan, Active Transportation Strategy, Traffic Calming Strategy and 10 Year Paving Strategy and Pavement Management Plan.
“A tremendous amount of work has gone into making these plans a reality,” said King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “Council and staff have done the research, spoken to the experts and sought feedback from the community. At the end of all of that, we now have a clear vision for the future of transportation in King Township. It’s a progressive vision that, while allowing for the efficient movement of vehicles and people, responsibly addresses the threat of climate change. I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve accomplished.”
The Transportation Master Plan was approved on Feb. 24, 2020. This plan guides King’s transportation network to the year 2031 and beyond. It includes strategies to improve different modes of travel including walking, cycling, transit and motor vehicles.
The Active Transportation Strategy was approved on Oct. 19, 2020. This strategy provides a recommended implementation plan for specific sidewalks, multi-use paths, bike routes, and mid-block pedestrian crossings within the Township.
The Traffic Calming Strategy was approved on Nov. 16, 2020. This plan recommends three streams for implementing traffic calming measures including a community stream, programmed stream and requests stream. A Traffic Calming Request Policy was also approved.
The 10 Year Paving Strategy and Pavement Management Plan was approved on Dec. 14, 2020. This plan sets how the Township will prioritize the paving of asphalt, surface-treated and gravel roads over a 10-year period between 2021 and 2031.
Plans can be downloaded and reviewed by visiting King’s public engagement platform SpeaKing at: http://speaking.king.ca.



         

