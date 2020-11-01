Water and wastewater user rates move to 0% increase

January 6, 2021 · 0 Comments
Regional Council has adopted amended recommendations to 2021 Water and Wastewater User Rates. The previously approved 2.9% increase in the combined water and wastewater wholesale rate for the year beginning April 1, 2021 has moved to 0% increase, maintaining the rate at the existing $3.07 per cubic metre.
In April 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Regional Council decided not to proceed with a planned water and wastewater rate increase for 2020, instead maintaining user rates at their 2019 level. Any operating shortfall due to changes against budget will be drawn from rate stabilization reserves.
After the Region completes a User Rate Study in Q2 2021, Council will be asked to consider recommendations for a new multi-year plan for future rates. The 2021 User Rate Study will assess COVID-19 impacts and other pressures in more detail to recommend rates in 2022 and beyond that will ensure long-term financial sustainability for water and wastewater.
York Region water is safe, reliable, clean, affordable and convenient. To learn more about your water visit york.ca/wateris
