Two new electric vehicles mean King is lowering its emissions

King Township continues to show leadership when it comes to fighting climate change with the purchase of two fully electric vehicles to add to its ...

The pandemic has caused a lot of stress for everyone. While adults have found ways to cope, children are more vulnerable and have many questions.

Another tragic anniversary has come and gone. There were no special announcements, vigils or lowering of flags on Parliament Hill. The cold case and mystery surrounding one of the most tragic airline crashes in recent history remains, well, cold.

Local entrepreneurs had a chance to shine last week during the King Chamber of Commerce’s first virtual Excellence in Business awards night. Each year, the Chamber honours local businesses in King for their dedication and accomplishments.

With King Township’s population growing at an unprecedented rate, it can be difficult for many long-term residents to recall the quiet, wholly rural King of yesteryears.

A former King resident who grew up in the hamlet of Snowball is making (sound)waves as one of Toronto’s most in-demand bassists. Alexander St. Kitts, who also performs under the stage name Alexander Saint, plays bass on Comedy Records’ Fog and Lasers II, a follow-up to 2019’s comedy-pop-rock collaboration Fog and Lasers.

A King pop/jazz artist is pushing the envelope with the release of a new single. Schomberg area’s Cynthia Tauro has just released “You Know Me,” a unique blend that’s perking ears.

A bid for a subdivision north of Nobleton has drawn some public opposition. King council held a public meeting on a bid for a 170-unit subdivision on a 21-hectare property at the corner of Highway 27 and 15 sideroad. Currently designated agricultural, the property contains a single home.

One hundred years ago this Remembrance Day, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 1920, on what was then known as Armistice Day, a service was attended by persons from “all over King Township” for the unveiling of the Kettleby Cemetery Cenotaph. It was an overcast but dry day with a chilly daytime high of only 3.3C that afternoon.

The truth is out there and more and more top officials are taking notice of what’s happening in the skies above our earth. The phenomenon is nothing new and perhaps even predates manned flight on earth.