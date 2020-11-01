Temporary closure of 15th Sideroad

December 22, 2020 · 0 Comments
The Regional Municipality of York is implementing a temporary road closure of 15th Sideroad, 500 metres west of Dufferin Street in the Township of King for emergency replacement of culvert.
To complete this work, 15th Sideroad, between Keele Street and Dufferin Street, is scheduled to be temporarily closed to Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at 9 p.m.
During the temporary closure, traffic will not be permitted in the construction area. Local access to 15th Sideroad will be maintained from Keele Street to properties west of the work location and from Dufferin Street to properties east of the work location.
To help manage your daily commutes during construction, travellers can plan their route in advance by using traffic and navigation tools. York Region provides real-time traffic and road information in open data used by many app developers.
Construction can be inconvenient and staff are making every effort to minimize disruptions and keep residents informed with regular updates.
For more information about current and upcoming road construction projects please visit york.ca/roadconstruction
This work may be rescheduled due to weather conditions or delays related to COVID-19 and Public Health guidelines. York Region will provide advance notice whenever possible.
The Regional Municipality of York consists of nine local cities and towns and provides a variety of programs and services to 1.2 million residents and 54,000 businesses with 650,000 employees. More information about the Region’s key service areas is available at york.ca/regionalservices
You must be logged in to post a comment.